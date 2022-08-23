Read full article on original website
Man receives probation for chase, crashing into Dubuque County patrol vehicle
20 year old Kaylan Simmons of Blue Grass, Iowa was sentenced to 2 to 5 years of probation for leading law enforcement on a chase in the Dubuque area and then crashing into a Dubuque County patrol vehicle. Reports state that a Dubuque County deputy attempted to pull over Simmons for speeding in March of 2021, when Simmons was traveling 73 mph in a 55-mph zone. Simmons failed to stop, made several turns and continued towards Dubuque. The Dubuque Police Department deployed a set of stop sticks, meant to puncture tires, at the U.S. 52/61/151 intersection with Jones Street. Simmons stopped his vehicle before hitting them, then reversed and crashed into the front end of a sheriff’s department patrol vehicle, causing about $6,000 worth of damage.
One Person Hurt In Crash on Pennsylvania Avenue
Police say one person was injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday in Dubuque. 20 year old Ester Cobo Bernal of Dubuque was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of her injuries. According to Dubuque police, the crash happened shortly before 10 a.m. on Pennsylvania Avenue. Police say Cobo Bernal’s vehicle pulled onto Pennsylvania Avenue from a private drive and collided with a vehicle driven by 72 year old Melinda Steffen of Dubuque, who was traveling east on Pennsylvania. Cobo Bernal was cited with failure to provide proof of financial liability and failure to the yield right of way.
