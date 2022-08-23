ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

MedicalXpress

Researchers developing eyedrops to treat cataracts

Many years ago, I began my Ph.D. with the firm resolve of finding a cure for cataracts—not in several years or decades, but within the duration of my Ph.D. Such was my enthusiasm and naivety. Decades later, though, that dream looks as if it might come true. Cataracts are...
MedicalXpress

Population-based study: Autoimmune disorders increase risk of cardiovascular disease

About 10% of the population in high income regions like Europe and the United States has been diagnosed with one or multiple autoimmune disorders. Examples are rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, systemic sclerosis, lupus erythematosus and type I diabetes. Although earlier research has suggested associations between some of these disorders and a higher risk of cardiovascular disease, these studies were often too small and limited to selected autoimmune or selected cardiovascular conditions to draw conclusive evidence on the necessity of cardiovascular disease prevention among patients with autoimmune disease, until now.
The Atlantic

A Simple Rule for Planning Your Fall Booster Shot

In less than two weeks, you could walk out of a pharmacy with a next-generation COVID booster in your arm. Just a few days ago, the Biden administration indicated that the first updated COVID-19 vaccines would be available shortly after Labor Day to Americans 12 and older who have already had their primary series. Unlike the shots the U.S. has now, the new doses from Pfizer and Moderna will be bivalent, which means they’ll contain genetic material based both on the ancestral strain of the coronavirus and on two newer Omicron subvariants that are circulating in the U.S.
Futurity

Use 2 big rubber bands to majorly improve a surgical mask

Modifying a surgical mask with a rubber band can improve its protective seal against particle exposure to the level of an N95 respirator, report researchers. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and when maximum protection is needed against air-born infections, the N95 respirator has remained the gold standard of personal protective equipment. However, it is also much more difficult to produce and obtain than a standard surgical mask.
MedicalXpress

Vitamin D supplementation may aid new-onset pediatric type 1 diabetes

High-dose vitamin D supplementation in pediatric patients with new-onset type 1 diabetes may reduce complications, according to a study published online Aug. 18 in Frontiers in Endocrinology. Benjamin Udoka Nwosu, M.D., from the Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell in New Hyde Park, New York, randomly assigned 36 children and...
MedicalXpress

Scientists zero in on antibodies capable of neutralizing HIV

More than 40 years into the HIV pandemic, scientists are shedding new light on how defenses are mounted against the virus, discoveries that may eventually lead to a neutralizing antibody that stops the virus before it becomes an immune-crippling menace. In a series of new experiments, researchers at the Ragon...
Medical News Today

Statins for cardiovascular health: Latest guidelines and evidence

Statins were first approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 1987. Updated guidelines from the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) suggest that statins benefit those ages 40 to 75 with at least one risk factor for cardiovascular disease. However, questions remain about who exactly can benefit from...
MedicalXpress

Statins may be used to treat primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG) associated with lower ABCA1 expression

Glaucoma is an irreversible blinding eye disease characterized by progressive ganglion cell death. To date, IOP control has been almost the only clinical option for the treatment of POAG. However, visual field damage continues to progress after lowering IOP in most patients, suggesting the existence of more complex pathogenic mechanisms in glaucoma.
MedicalXpress

Google will label facilities in Search and Maps that provide abortions

Google will start labeling facilities in search and Maps that provide specific services, including abortions. For example, if Google has confirmed a health care facility provides abortions, results available through searches will display a label that reads "provides abortions." If there is no way for Google to confirm, the facility will include a label reading "might not provide abortions."
MedicalXpress

'Polypill' reduces cardiovascular mortality by 33% in patients treated after a heart attack

A three-drug medication known as a "polypill," developed by the Spanish National Center for Cardiovascular Research (CNIC) and Ferrer, is effective in preventing secondary adverse cardiovascular events in people who have previously had a heart attack, reducing cardiovascular mortality by 33 percent in this patient population. These are findings from the SECURE trial led by Valentin Fuster, MD, Ph.D., Director of Mount Sinai Heart and Physician-in-Chief of The Mount Sinai Hospital, and General Director of CNIC.
Benzinga

Amarin Touts Positive Data For Its Heart Disease Drug In Current/Former Smokers

Amarin Corporation plc AMRN announced that new REDUCE-IT data show that Vascepa/Vazkepa (icosapent ethyl) significantly reduced cardiovascular (CV) events in patients with a history of smoking. In this post hoc exploratory analysis, icosapent ethyl (IPE) treatment significantly reduced the risk of first and total primary composite events in current/former smokers...
MedicalXpress

When can we be bothered to help others? Scientists pinpoint brain region responsible for this behavior

An area of the brain specifically involved in putting in effort to help others out has been pinpointed by scientists at the University of Birmingham and University of Oxford. The research, published in Current Biology, shows that effortful altruistic behavior—choices people make that help others—takes place in a different part of the brain from that used to make physically demanding choices that help oneself.
MedicalXpress

Are some people genetically predisposed to alcohol use disorder?

And what makes some people more likely to suffer from alcohol use disorder, others less?. These questions have been top of mind for researchers who study the effects of alcohol on the human body. One of them is Henry R. Kranzler, a psychiatry professor and director of the Center for Studies of Addiction at the University of Pennsylvania's Perelman School of Medicine.
MedicalXpress

Time for COVID reality check after 1 mn deaths this year: WHO

The World Health Organization's COVID chief said Friday it was time for a reality check on the virus after the millionth death from the disease this year. Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO's technical lead COVID-19, said the toll was "heartbreaking" because the tests, treatments, vaccines and public health measures to control the disease were all available.
MedicalXpress

Some cancer immunotherapy treatments may damage fertility

Researchers have discovered that some immunotherapy treatments used to treat cancer can cause fertility damage. It means these treatments could affect the future fertility and hormonal health of female cancer survivors, prompting experts to call for more research and preventative measures, such as freezing eggs. Led by the Biomedicine Discovery...
NIH Director's Blog

10 Myths About Aging

Many people make assumptions about aging, what it is like to grow “old”, and how older age will affect them. But as we are getting older, it is important to understand the positive aspects of aging. Research has shown that you can help preserve your health and mobility as you age by adopting or continuing healthy habits and lifestyle choices. Read on to learn about 10 common misconceptions related to aging and older adults.
MedicalXpress

Keeping balance inside and outside the small intestine

In the normal small intestine, the levels of SFB and Th17 cells are both maintained as they counterbalance each other. Th17 cells release IL-17 to limit unwanted expansion of SFB, whereas a decrease in the number of SFB eases the restrictive action of Th17 cells. The research group found that this elaborate control system owes to the presence of healthy IECs.
MedicalXpress

Profiling pancreatitis

Simply put, pancreatitis is inflammation of the pancreas. Located behind the stomach in the upper abdomen, your pancreas produces digestive enzymes and hormones that regulate how your body produces sugar. Pancreatitis is caused by the irritation and inflammation of the cells of your pancreas. This occurs when digestive enzymes released...
