Denton Ray “Buddy” Koehler
Denton Ray “Buddy” Koehler, age 89 of Runge, Texas, passed away Wednesday, August 24, 2022. He was born to Paul Koehler and Hilda Jochen Koehler on November 5, 1932 in Runge, Texas on his family’s farm. Buddy married Mary Ann Kirchoff on November 8, 1953. He was...
GCRSP holds annual barbecue for Goliad ISD administrators
Sixty members and guests attended the annual Goliad ISD administrators’ barbecue hosted by the Goliad County Retired School Personnel on Aug. 4. The event was held at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Ander. Jerry Dornak, chapter president, presided and welcomed all members and guests present. GISD Superintendent Holly...
BISD holds active shooter drill
Beeville ISD, along with 22 responding agencies, participated in a realistic active shooter drill at Moreno Junior High School on Aug. 15. The drill began at approximately 1 p.m. that Monday and was treated as a real active shooter situation. Each individual involved in the simulation, including staff and students,...
County prepares for major flooding
Preparations were underway this week in Live Oak County to deal with a potential flooding of the Nueces River based on a forecast issued by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the National Weather Service Office in Corpus Christi. For the river, the flood stage is considered 25 feet....
Weesatche VFD Country Doubles Shoot on Sept. 24
The Weesatche Volunteer Fire Department will host a doubles shoot on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Weesatche Community Center located at 161 E. Farm-to-Market Road 884 in Weesatche. Registration will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The shoot will begin at 10:30 a.m. The fee for five-man squads is...
Tour de Goliad scheduled for Oct. 15
The Goliad County Chamber of Commerce will sponsor the 31st Missions Tour de Goliad Bicycle Ride on Saturday, Oct. 15, rain or shine. Lineup is at 7:45 a.m. with the ride beginning at 8 a.m. The pre-registration fee is $35 per person (family/team of four or more is $30 per...
Refugio County Sheriff's Office calls for service
The following are the Refugio County Sheriff’s Office calls for service for Aug. 1-7: • A traffic stop on U.S. Highway 77 north of Refugio resulted in two arrest warrants issued for two female subjects for manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance Penalty Grade 1 and possession of marijuana less than two ounces.
