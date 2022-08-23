Read full article on original website
Tom Brady explains 11-day absence from Buccaneers: 'I'm 45 years old. There's a lot of s--- going on'
Tom Brady returned to the football field this week after an 11-day absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady made his preseason debut in the exhibition finale Saturday, finishing 6 of 8 for 44 yards in his lone series -- consisting of just 11 plays. That was enough for Brady...
Mariners' Jesse Winker: Ejected Friday
Winker was ejected from Friday's game against the Guardians at the end of the eighth inning for arguing balls and strikes, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. Winker struck out on a called third strike to end the eighth and exchanged words with the umpire before being tossed from the matchup. Prior to his ejection, he went 1-for-4 with two strikeouts. It seems unlikely that the incident will lead to a suspension, so he should be available for Saturday's game against Cleveland.
Mason Rudolph trade rumors: Steelers quarterback drawing interest around the NFL, per report
While it appears his window to be the Steelers' starting quarterback has closed, Mason Rudolph may receive a new opportunity sometime in the very near future. There is some interest around the league for Rudolph, according to Ian Rapoport, and the Steelers would listen to potential trade offers, but for the right price.
Colts' Armani Watts: Out for season
Watts suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Saturday's win over the Buccaneers, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports. Head coach Frank Reich described Watts' injury as "pretty significant" and he is now done for the year. The safety will now shift his focus to being ready ahead of next year's training camp.
Panthers' Zane Gonzalez: Needs cart to go to locker room
Gonzalez (leg) was carted to the locker room during Friday's preseason game versus the Bills, Joe Person of The Athletic reports. According to Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site, Gonzalez went down after attempting a practice kick on the sideline as the team's offense entered the red zone. Gonzalez was steady for Carolina last season, making 20 of 22 field-goal attempts and 22 of 23 point-after tries in 12 appearances. It remains to be seen if the Panthers will be required to bring in a reinforcement at placekicker.
Vikings lose Kirk Cousins weapon for second straight season
The Minnesota Vikings are hoping they will be able to bounce back after a rough 2021 campaign. Kirk Cousins certainly has the weapons at his disposal to lead Minnesota to success, as Dalvin Cook, Justin Jefferson, and Adam Thielen all figure to play big roles in the offense this upcoming season. One guy who doesn’t […] The post Vikings lose Kirk Cousins weapon for second straight season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Steps out of lineup
Crawford is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against Cleveland, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports. Crawford started the past 14 games and will receive a day off after posting a .273/.370/.318 slash line during that span. Dylan Moore will take over at shortstop in Sunday's series finale.
Braves' Jackson Stephens placed on concussion injured list after being struck by line drive vs. Cardinals
The Atlanta Braves placed right-handed pitcher Jackson Stephens on the concussion injured list on Saturday, less than a day after he was hit in the head with a line drive. In a corresponding move, the Braves recalled fellow reliever Jay Jackson from Triple-A. The Braves announced both of those moves on their official Twitter account.
Vikings' Bisi Johnson: Tears ACL
Johnson sustained a torn ACL in his left knee during Saturday's preseason game at Denver, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports. At the start of training camp last summer, Johnson tore an ACL in his right knee and missed the entire 2021 campaign. Now, he's suffered the same injury this year, only in the other knee. The fourth-year wide receiver now will miss back-to-back seasons due to injury.
Giants' Kenny Golladay: No catches in preseason finale
Golladay started but couldn't haul in his only target in Sunday's 31-27 preseason loss to the Jets. Golladay's lone look from quarterback Tyrod Taylor was intercepted on a deep attempt downfield. Following that underwhelming final regular-season tune-up, Golladay now will turn his attention to Week 1's matchup versus the Titans, when he projects as one of New York's top wideouts.
Jets' D.J. Reed: Dealing with knee soreness
Reed didn't practice Sunday due to knee soreness, but Jets head coach Robert Saleh wouldn't rule him out for Sunday's preseason finale against the Giants, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Saleh said it's not a significant injury, but it's something the team needs to monitor. Reed previously dealt with a...
Cardinals' Juan Yepez: Sent back down
Yepez was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Saturday. Yepez was called up Friday and went hitless in his lone at-bat as a pinch hitter Friday against Atlanta. The 24-year-old will head back to the minors after Nolan Arenado was reinstated from the paternity list Saturday.
NFL preseason Week 3 winners and losers: Mitchell Trubisky, Baker Mayfield and rookie QBs take strides
The 2022 NFL preseason is officially in the books. That means real football is just around the corner. Before rosters are finalized and Week 1 preparations begin, however, which players and teams took big strides forward (or backward) in Week 3 of the exhibition schedule? Here's a look at some of the major winners and losers from the preseason finales:
Panthers' Zane Gonzalez: Likely out long term
Gonzalez is expected to be placed on injured reserve after suffering a "significant" groin injury, Ellis L. Williams of The Charlotte Observer reports. It's unclear if the injury is of the season-ending variety, but it certainly appears as if the veteran kicker will be out for a long period of time regardless. The Panthers don't currently have another kicker on the active, so expect the team to sign one shortly after roster cutdowns occur.
Mariners' Sam Haggerty: Departs with apparent injury
Haggerty was removed from Friday's game against the Guardians in the top of the ninth inning due to an apparent finger injury, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. Haggerty took a pitch off his fingers on a bunt attempt in the bottom of the eighth inning and appeared to be in pain afterward. He initially remained in the game but was replaced defensively in the top of the ninth. Prior to his departure, he went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts. The extent of his injury isn't yet clear, but he should be considered day-to-day for now.
Panthers' Sam Darnold: Leaves Friday's game
Darnold needed a cart to go to the locker room after suffering an apparent left ankle injury during Friday's preseason contest versus the Bills, Schuyler Callihan of SI.com reports. While throwing an incompletion, Darnold's left ankle rolled to the inside as he was taken the ground by a Bills defender....
Colts' Parris Campbell: Another target-free outing
Campbell started Saturday's preseason win against the Buccaneers, but he wasn't targeted on 13 offensive snaps. While Campbell saw action in all three of the Colts' exhibitions, he only saw two passes comes his way and didn't haul in either of them. He thus enters the regular season with no in-game connections with new starting quarterback Matt Ryan, and Campbell also has ample competition for targets in the form of top wide receiver Michael Pittman and rookie second-round pick Alec Pierce. On top of that, injuries have limited Campbell, a 2019 second-rounder himself, to 15 games and 34 catches through three campaigns.
Mariners' Robbie Ray: Stellar again Sunday
Ray (11-8) allowed three hits and struck out seven without walking a batter across seven shutout innings to earn the win over the Guardians on Sunday. Ray closed out a fantastic August with his fifth straight quality start, and this one was his best of the bunch. He posted a 1.64 ERA and 41:11 K:BB through 33 innings across those five starts, and he's won three in a row. The sharp month lowered Ray's season ERA to 3.58 with a 1.14 WHIP and 180:53 K:BB through 155.2 innings across 26 starts. He's lined up for a rematch with the Guardians in Cleveland next weekend.
Panthers' Robbie Anderson: Out Friday, manages workout
Anderson (quad/hip) isn't expected to play in Friday's preseason game against the Bills, but he did go through a pregame workout on the field, Bill Voth of the Panthers' official site reports. Anderson is set to finish the preseason without any appearances but at least seems to be on track...
Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Sent down Saturday
Yarbrough was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Saturday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Yarbrough struggled mightily during Friday's start against the Red Sox, giving up five runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out three in 3.1 innings to take his eighth loss of the season. Although he had been relatively productive over his two appearances ahead of Friday's start, he'll still be sent to the minors to make room for Garrett Cleavinger on the active roster. The team hasn't announced who will take Yarbrough's spot in the rotation, but it's possible that the club rolls with a four-man rotation for the time being since the Rays have two days off next week.
