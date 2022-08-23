See How Much Personal Money Arizona Teachers Spend On Classroom Supplies

Photo: Getty Images

Classes are back in session all over the country, and teachers are finding themselves once again using personal funds to purchase school supplies. And most of the teachers are doing it without being reimbursed!

A new reported by My eLearing World determined how much money teachers in each state spend on classroom supplies. The website states, "Over the years, the amount of money teachers are spending out of pocket on items for their classrooms has steadily risen, reaching $750 in 2021 , and this year as the cost of goods rises, our study shows things are only getting worse even with back to school sales going on."

According to the study, teachers in Arizona are spending about $850 each of their own personal money on supplies. The state as a whole is spending somewhere around $51 million on supplies.

The personal funds are going toward funding things like books, consumable supplies like pencils and paper, classroom decor, food, prizes, and cleaning supplies.

You can see how much teachers in each state are spending on classroom supplies on My eLearning World's website .