Lakeside Landings woman facing new charges after accused of harming children
A Lakeside Landings woman is facing new charges after already being accused of harming children in her care. Denisa Seymour, 39, who lives on Admiral Way at the development in Oxford, was arrested in 2021 after an investigation by the Department of Children and Families. The native of Sokolov in the Czech Republic was accused of tormenting the children with a wooden spoon. The exact relationship of the children to Seymour was redacted from the arrest report due to the sensitivity of the case.
VIDEO: Florida gunman shot by deputies after bystanders point out his weapon
Body cam video showed the events leading up to an incident where an Orange County deputy shot a suspect on Aug. 6.
Deputies: Windermere man charged with making false reports against former employee
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A Windermere man was charged with making false reports to investigators, according to an Orange County Sheriff’s Office report. According to the report, deputies responded to Lodi Terrace on April 10 after a resident said they had received several threatening text messages. >>> STREAM...
fox35orlando.com
Man found dead at Marion County home, deputies say
CITRA, Fla. - A man was found dead at a home in Citra Sunday morning, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the home on NE 134th Place shortly before 8 a.m. in reference to an assault and found the man dead. No other details were made immediately available.
wvtm13.com
Alabama man named person of interest in double murder in Florida
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — An Alabama man arrested in Florida on Friday has been named a person of interest in a double homicide in Lake County, Florida, on Thursday. Learn more in the video above. Around 9 p.m. Thursday, shots were fired at a residence in Altoona, Florida. Deputies...
villages-news.com
Teen arrested as result of jealousy-fueled brawl at restaurant in The Villages
A teen has been arrested as the result of a jealousy-fueled brawl at a restaurant in The Villages. Alec Pearson O’Rourke, 18, of Fruitland Park, was arrested this past Wednesday after turning himself in at Bob’s 24-Hour Bail Bonds in Bushnell, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
villages-news.com
Georgia man with drugs openly displaying gun arrested at Red Roof Inn in Wildwood
A man found to be in possession of drugs and openly displaying a gun was arrested at the Red Roof Inn in Wildwood. Christopher James Dove, 41, of Covington, Ga. was in the parking lot of the hotel on State Road 44 at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday when he was spotted by a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy. Dove was wearing a bright orange T-shirt that was untucked in the front, but tucked into the back of his pants.
Man accused in Orange County cold case murder asks to get out of jail
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man arrested last year for a 1996 murder is going back to court next week to ask a judge to release him from jail. Last year, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office used genetic genealogy to arrest Kenneth Stough Jr. He is accused of stabbing 31-year-old Terrance Paquette 73 times inside a convenience store along Clarcona Ocoee Road in 1996.
Man charged with molestation after meeting with victim in North Port
A Lakeland man is being charged with child molestation after he drove to North Port twice to meet with 14-year-old victim, who he met on Snapchat
click orlando
2 found shot to death in Lake County home; people of interest found in Ormond Beach, deputies say
ALTOONA, Fla. – After two people were found shot to death Thursday night at a home in Altoona, deputies located the people of interest in Ormond Beach the next day, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they went to the home in the northeast area...
villages-news.com
Villager sentenced to 10 days in jail in golf cart DUI arrest at Morse Gate
A Villager has been sentenced to 10 days in jail as the result of a golf cart drunk driving arrest earlier this year at the Morse Gate. Wayne Vodar, 74, of the Village of Rio Ponderosa, was sentenced this past week in Sumter County Court after pleading no contest to the charge of driving under the influence. In addition to jail time, he will lose his driver’s license for five years and has been placed on probation for 12 months.
Citrus County Chronicle
Brooksville woman sentenced for stealing mail from Crystal River Post Office route
A Brooksville woman was sentenced in federal court for stealing mail she delivered for the U.S. Post Office in Crystal River. Senior U.S. District Judge John Antoon II ordered Thursday, Aug. 25, at the U.S. District Courthouse in Ocala for 20-year-old Aleia Deborah Green to serve the maximum term of probation for possessing stolen mail – five years, according to the Justice Department.
villages-news.com
Repeat DUI offender sentenced to jail time after crash in The Villages
A repeat drunk driving offender has been sentenced to jail time after a crash earlier this year in The Villages. Robin Rose Sharpe, 58, who lives in the Rail’s End mobile home community in Wildwood, was sentenced to 10 days in jail this past week after pleading no contest to charges of driving under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license suspended. In addition to jail time, she was placed on probation for one year and ordered to perform 100 hours of community service.
Florida Sheriff Tells Drug Dealers “Get Out Of Citrus County”
CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. – On Friday detectives from the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Impact Unit (TIU) executed a search warrant at 6959 North Charles Terrace in Hernando, FL. Detectives were aware of ongoing narcotics sales at the residence and conducted an investigation that led
Man found dead in roadway leads to homicide investigation in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. — Police said a man was shot to death in Ocala and now they’re looking for leads in the case. Officers responded to the shooting in the area of NW 21st Court and NW 24th Road shortly after 5 a.m. Saturday. Police said they received a...
Central Florida fentanyl overdose numbers on the rise among elderly
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Hundreds of people across central Florida are overdosing on fentanyl. But it’s not people who party or younger teenagers who make up the majority of the numbers — it is senior citizens. Last year, the Orange County medical examiner’s annual report shows, there...
Citrus County Chronicle
Ballistics aided local investigators leading up to woman's arrest for detention deputy's murder
Ballistics helped Citrus County Sheriff’s Office detectives link an Ocala woman to the alleged shooting death of an off-duty Marion County Sheriff’s Office detention deputy in a Beverly Hills subdivision. Authorities allege the spent bullet casing found by the body of 31-year-old Cory Schweitzer was fired from a...
fox35orlando.com
2 men shot dead at Lake County home, deputies say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - Two men were shot and killed at a Lake County home on Thursday night, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies responded to the home on Pennsylvania Road in Altoona around 9 p.m. and found the two men dead. They have been identified as 34-year-old David Thomas Mikell of Umatilla and 41-year-old Shane Eugene Clements of Altoona.
Citrus County Chronicle
Sheriff’s detectives apprehend felons during warrant search
A pair of felons ran afoul of law enforcement again Friday, Aug. 26, according to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office news release. Joseph Singh II, 42, and Michael Guinan Jr., 35, were both apprehended by CCSO detectives Friday when the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Impact Unit (TIU) executed a search warrant at 6959 N. Charles Terrace in Hernando, stated the release, issued in the late evenings hours Friday, Aug. 26. Detectives were aware of ongoing narcotics sales at the residence and conducted an investigation that led to the execution of the narcotics search warrant.
villages-news.com
The governor and other elected officials have failed us
If there were so many fraudulent roof claims taking place my first question would be to ask why insurance companies allowed them to be paid at the expense of all customers. Since roofs are obviously a problem in Florida maybe alternative roofing materials should be considered in The Villages such as metal roofs, which do look good and hold up longer than your standard asphalt shingles.
