Wildwood, FL

villages-news.com

Lakeside Landings woman facing new charges after accused of harming children

A Lakeside Landings woman is facing new charges after already being accused of harming children in her care. Denisa Seymour, 39, who lives on Admiral Way at the development in Oxford, was arrested in 2021 after an investigation by the Department of Children and Families. The native of Sokolov in the Czech Republic was accused of tormenting the children with a wooden spoon. The exact relationship of the children to Seymour was redacted from the arrest report due to the sensitivity of the case.
OXFORD, FL
fox35orlando.com

Man found dead at Marion County home, deputies say

CITRA, Fla. - A man was found dead at a home in Citra Sunday morning, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the home on NE 134th Place shortly before 8 a.m. in reference to an assault and found the man dead. No other details were made immediately available.
CITRA, FL
villages-news.com

Georgia man with drugs openly displaying gun arrested at Red Roof Inn in Wildwood

A man found to be in possession of drugs and openly displaying a gun was arrested at the Red Roof Inn in Wildwood. Christopher James Dove, 41, of Covington, Ga. was in the parking lot of the hotel on State Road 44 at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday when he was spotted by a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy. Dove was wearing a bright orange T-shirt that was untucked in the front, but tucked into the back of his pants.
WILDWOOD, FL
villages-news.com

Villager sentenced to 10 days in jail in golf cart DUI arrest at Morse Gate

A Villager has been sentenced to 10 days in jail as the result of a golf cart drunk driving arrest earlier this year at the Morse Gate. Wayne Vodar, 74, of the Village of Rio Ponderosa, was sentenced this past week in Sumter County Court after pleading no contest to the charge of driving under the influence. In addition to jail time, he will lose his driver’s license for five years and has been placed on probation for 12 months.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Brooksville woman sentenced for stealing mail from Crystal River Post Office route

A Brooksville woman was sentenced in federal court for stealing mail she delivered for the U.S. Post Office in Crystal River. Senior U.S. District Judge John Antoon II ordered Thursday, Aug. 25, at the U.S. District Courthouse in Ocala for 20-year-old Aleia Deborah Green to serve the maximum term of probation for possessing stolen mail – five years, according to the Justice Department.
BROOKSVILLE, FL
villages-news.com

Repeat DUI offender sentenced to jail time after crash in The Villages

A repeat drunk driving offender has been sentenced to jail time after a crash earlier this year in The Villages. Robin Rose Sharpe, 58, who lives in the Rail’s End mobile home community in Wildwood, was sentenced to 10 days in jail this past week after pleading no contest to charges of driving under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license suspended. In addition to jail time, she was placed on probation for one year and ordered to perform 100 hours of community service.
THE VILLAGES, FL
fox35orlando.com

2 men shot dead at Lake County home, deputies say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - Two men were shot and killed at a Lake County home on Thursday night, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies responded to the home on Pennsylvania Road in Altoona around 9 p.m. and found the two men dead. They have been identified as 34-year-old David Thomas Mikell of Umatilla and 41-year-old Shane Eugene Clements of Altoona.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Sheriff’s detectives apprehend felons during warrant search

A pair of felons ran afoul of law enforcement again Friday, Aug. 26, according to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office news release. Joseph Singh II, 42, and Michael Guinan Jr., 35, were both apprehended by CCSO detectives Friday when the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Impact Unit (TIU) executed a search warrant at 6959 N. Charles Terrace in Hernando, stated the release, issued in the late evenings hours Friday, Aug. 26. Detectives were aware of ongoing narcotics sales at the residence and conducted an investigation that led to the execution of the narcotics search warrant.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

The governor and other elected officials have failed us

If there were so many fraudulent roof claims taking place my first question would be to ask why insurance companies allowed them to be paid at the expense of all customers. Since roofs are obviously a problem in Florida maybe alternative roofing materials should be considered in The Villages such as metal roofs, which do look good and hold up longer than your standard asphalt shingles.
THE VILLAGES, FL

