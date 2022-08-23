ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

This Is The Best City In Arizona For Surviving A Zombie Apocalypse

By Dani Medina
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

If it's time for zombies to take over, you'll definitely want to make sure you're prepared.

Lawn Love compiled a list of the best cities in the U.S. for surviving a zombie apocalypse. "We compared the 200 biggest U.S. cities on 26 key indicators of zombie invasion-preparedness, such as the share of the living population in poor health and access to “bunkers,” hunting-gear stores, and supermarkets," the lawn care service said in its report.

The No. 1 city in the U.S. for surviving the un-dead is Orlando, Florida. In Arizona , although it didn't crack the top 10, the best city for preparedness is Tucson. Here's a look at the top 10:

  1. Orlando, FL
  2. Salt Lake City, UT
  3. Honolulu, HI
  4. Portland, OR
  5. Colorado Springs, CO
  6. Tampa, FL
  7. Springfield, MO
  8. Miami, FL
  9. Pittsburgh, PA
  10. Boise, ID

Here's a look at the best cities in Arizona for surviving a zombie apocalypse:

  1. Tucson
  2. Scottsdale
  3. Tempe
  4. Mesa
  5. Glendale

Check out the full report .

