Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
You're Invited! Greek Food Festival Will Include Traditional Treats, Delicious Sweets & Live MusicDianna CarneyBrockton, MA
Pony Rides, Free Food & Live Music at the Largest Military & Veteran Expo in the Region!Dianna CarneyBrockton, MA
Calling All Doodles! Your Furry Friend is Invited to a "Doodle Romp" CeleBARKtion!Dianna CarneyNorwell, MA
This One-Eyed Pug is Looking For Her Forever Home!Dianna CarneyScituate, MA
The Most Delicious Bakery is Hiding Behind this Massachusetts Gas StationTravel MavenConcord, MA
Related
CBS Sports
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Placed on injured list
Moncada was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain Saturday, retroactive to Aug. 26. Moncada exited Thursday's matchup against the Orioles due to a hamstring issue, and the injury will ultimately sideline him for at least a week and a half. It's not yet clear when the White Sox expect him to return, but Josh Harrison and Romy Gonzalez are strong candidates to see increased playing time at third base, particularly after Leury Garcia (back) was reinstated from the injured list Saturday.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Steps out of lineup
Jimenez is not in the lineup for Sunday's game versus Arizona while he continues to deal with right leg soreness, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports. Jimenez exited Friday's contest with a right leg injury but was back in the lineup for Saturday's game, going 0-for-4 with a strikeout. Though manager Tony La Russa said Jimenez is still working through the injury, his absence for the series finale looks to be mostly a means of giving the slugger two full days to rest, as the White Sox are off Monday. Jimenez is expected to be ready to rejoin the starting nine for Tuesday's series opener with the Royals.
CBS Sports
Rays' Brandon Lowe: Sitting again Sunday
Lowe (elbow) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox, Ryan Bass of Bally Sports Sun reports. Lowe will remain on the bench for the second consecutive game after exiting Friday's contest with a right elbow contusion. Lowe was reportedly available as a pinch hitter Saturday, though he wasn't utilized, and he figures to available in a similar capacity Sunday. Isaac Paredes is starting at the keystone in the series finale at Boston.
CBS Sports
Brewers' Trevor Gott: Resumes throwing
Gott (forearm) started playing catch Friday, Sophia Minnaert of Bally Sports Wisconsin reports. Gott has been out for just over two weeks with a right forearm strain, but he's making steps in the right direction. It's unclear if he'll require a rehab assignment before being activated from the injured list.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Sports
Yankees' Jose Trevino: Exits Friday's game
Trevino exited Friday's game against the Athletics in the bottom of the ninth inning due to an apparent foot injury, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports. Trevino was hit by a pitch on his foot in the top of the eighth inning and initially remained in the game, but he was replaced behind the dish in the bottom of the ninth. Prior to his departure, he went 1-for-3. It's not yet clear whether he'll be forced to miss additional time.
CBS Sports
Rays' Francisco Mejia: On bench again
Mejia is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Mejia will take a seat for the second game in a row while Christian Bethancourt gets another turn behind the plate. The two backstops may be moving into a timeshare at the position after Mejia went 0-for-12 across his last three starts.
CBS Sports
Mets' James McCann: Out of lineup
McCann will not start Saturday's game against the Rockies. McCann has now been on the bench for three of the last four games. With his .193/.246/.277 slash line, it's hard to argue he deserves more playing time. Tomas Nido will start behind the plate.
CBS Sports
Reds' Mike Moustakas: Remains out
Moustakas (calf) remains on the bench for Friday's game against the Nationals. Moustakas will sit for the third straight game, with the Reds having little incentive to rush the oft-injured veteran at the tail end of a lost season. Donovan Solano will make another start at first base in his absence.
RELATED PEOPLE
CBS Sports
Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Filling bulk-relief role
Yarbrough is scheduled to work behind opening pitcher JT Chargois in Friday's game in Boston, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Yarbrough will be making his 16th appearance of the season Friday and his seventh while coming out of the bullpen. He's turned in similar results as a reliever (4.38 ERA, .357 wOBA in 24.2 innings) compared to a traditional starter's role (4.46 ERA, .323 wOBA in 40.1 innings), but he claimed his lone win of the season while working as a primary pitcher Aug. 15 against the Yankees.
CBS Sports
Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Sent down Saturday
Yarbrough was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Saturday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Yarbrough struggled mightily during Friday's start against the Red Sox, giving up five runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out three in 3.1 innings to take his eighth loss of the season. Although he had been relatively productive over his two appearances ahead of Friday's start, he'll still be sent to the minors to make room for Garrett Cleavinger on the active roster. The team hasn't announced who will take Yarbrough's spot in the rotation, but it's possible that the club rolls with a four-man rotation for the time being since the Rays have two days off next week.
CBS Sports
Rays' Garrett Cleavinger: Recalled by Rays
Cleavinger was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Saturday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Cleavinger was traded from the Dodgers to the Rays at the beginning of August, and he posted a 1.00 ERA and 0.56 WHIP in nine innings over nine relief appearances at Durham over the last several weeks. The southpaw should serve mainly as a middle reliever with the major-league club.
CBS Sports
Rays' Brandon Lowe: Showing improvement
Lowe (elbow) said that his right elbow was feeling better Saturday after he exited Friday's 9-8 loss to Boston in the bottom of the third inning, when he was hit by a 94 mile-per-hour pitch, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Though Lowe was out of the lineup...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
White Sox's Luis Robert: Out through weekend series
Robert (wrist) isn't expected to play during this weekend's series against the Diamondbacks, Scot Gregor of the Chicago Daily Herald reports. Robert recently missed seven games with a sprained left wrist, and while he's grabbed six hits including three doubles in five games since his return to action, he evidently needs a bit more time to recover. The White Sox have an off day Monday, so his earliest potential return date appears to be Tuesday against the Royals. Adam Engel will handle center field Friday.
CBS Sports
Giants' Luis Gonzalez: Call-up coming Saturday
Gonzalez will be called up by the Giants on Saturday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Gonzalez was sent to the minors in mid-August, and he went 4-for-17 with three runs, an RBI, five walks and seven strikeouts over five games during his time at Sacramento. The 26-year-old should provide outfield depth and will likely be in the lineup for Saturday's matchup against the Twins.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Displays power, patience in win
Judge went 1-for-2 with a three-run home run and three walks in Friday's 3-2 win over the Athletics. Judge's fifth-inning homer was all the scoring the Yankees mustered in the contest. The three walks matched a season high, and it was his seventh multi-walk game this month. The star outfielder is up to 49 homers, 109 RBI, 101 runs scored, 14 stolen bases and a .297/.397/.665 slash line through 122 games this year. He's walking at a 13.6 percent clip, his highest walk rate since 2019.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Kyle Stowers: First MLB homer
Stowers went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in Thursday's 4-3 extra-innings win over the White Sox. The 24-year-old hit his first career major-league home run off Liam Hendriks to tie the game with two outs in the ninth inning. Since getting called up from Triple-A Norfolk on Aug. 19, Stowers has gone 3-for-17 (.176) over five games. In addition, he has struck out seven times during that span and has not yet recorded a walk in his brief big-league career.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Padres' Eguy Rosario: Called up by Padres
Rosario was recalled from Triple-A El Paso on Friday. Rosario hasn't yet made his major-league debut, but he's one of the Padres' top prospects and has performed well at El Paso to begin the season. He slashed .291/.372/.518 with 21 homers, 92 runs, 76 RBI and 20 stolen bases in the minors this year and will attempt to carve out playing time at the big-league level after Matt Batten was sent down Friday.
CBS Sports
Giants' Kenny Golladay: No catches in preseason finale
Golladay started but couldn't haul in his only target in Sunday's 31-27 preseason loss to the Jets. Golladay's lone look from quarterback Tyrod Taylor was intercepted on a deep attempt downfield. Following that underwhelming final regular-season tune-up, Golladay now will turn his attention to Week 1's matchup versus the Titans, when he projects as one of New York's top wideouts.
NFL・
CBS Sports
Mariners' Sam Haggerty: Not in Saturday's lineup
Haggerty (finger) will not start Saturday against the Guardians. Haggerty was on the bench for five straight games with a shoulder injury before returning Friday, but he exited late in that contest with an apparent finger injury after a pitch hit his hand during a bunt attempt. Mitch Haniger will be the right fielder Saturday.
CBS Sports
Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: Playing time could dry up
Arroyo's path to playing time could dry up if Trevor Story (wrist) is activated Saturday, as reported by Christopher Smith of MassLive.com. Arroyo has been the primary fill-in at Story's position, second base, since coming off the injured list in late July and has thrived in that time, slashing .367/.400/.511 over 23 games. He can also play shortstop and third base, but those spots are taken up by Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers. Boston manager Alex Cora could get creative and use Arroyo at first base, where Eric Hosmer (back) had been starter before landing on the injured list. Arroyo has worked out at first base but manned the position for only a couple of innings this season.
Comments / 0