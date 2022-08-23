Read full article on original website
Over 126,000 signed petition requesting LA to pay market rents to hotels to house homeless people in their vacant roomsVictorLos Angeles, CA
Snoop Dogg Is Attempting To Take Over the Breakfast Game With His Brand of Cereal Snoop LoopzLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The safest and the most affordable areas to live in Los Angeles, CASaurabhLos Angeles, CA
San Pedro Fish Market's Huge Seafood Platter Is The Perfect Excuse To IndulgeLet's Eat LALong Beach, CA
These Are the Best Pancakes in CaliforniaLet's Eat LAManhattan Beach, CA
NBC Sports
Marlins cut ties with veteran power-hitting 1B Jesús Aguilar
MIAMI — The Miami Marlins designated power-hitting Jesus Aguilar for assignment, moving past the first baseman after falling out of contention for a spot in the playoffs. The 32-year-old Aguilar led the Marlins with his 15 home runs and 49 RBIs but he was hitting only .236. With Miami...
NBC Sports
Dodger for life – or not
In the course of a few traumatic days in May 1998, Michael J. Piazza’s world was turned upside down. After all, he was baptized to be a Dodger. Tommy Lasorda and Vince Piazza, Mike’s father, both grew up in the Philadelphia working class suburb of Norristown. The two were best friends and Lasorda was godfather to Vince’s son Tommy, Mike’s younger brother. When Lasorda signed a contract to pitch for the Brooklyn Dodgers, he became Vince’s idol.
NBC Sports
How Will Clark helped Bart get through 'highs and lows'
Giants legend Will Clark understands the pressure catcher Joey Bart has dealt with since San Francisco took the Georgia Tech product No. 2 overall in the 2018 MLB Draft. The Giants also drafted the 58-year-old with the No. 2 selection in the 1985 MLB Draft, so Clark knows the superstar expectations Bart has to meet after a team invests a pick that high in the draft.
NBC Sports
Stew reveals contract he would offer Judge in free agency
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is eyeing a big payday this offseason. The 30-year-old will become a free agent after the season, and there will be no shortage of suitors lining up for his services. In May, ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan said on "The Rich Eisen Show" that...
NBC Sports
Yankees rookie Weissert has strange start to career vs. A's
The New York Yankees called up 27-year-old right-handed pitcher Greg Weissert from Triple-A on Thursday, and in the bottom of the seventh inning of their 13-4 win over the Athletics at the Oakland Coliseum, he made his MLB debut. To say Weissert's first big league appearance got off to a...
NBC Sports
Giants legend Mays' No. 24 retired by Mets in surprise move
Willie Mays is known as one of the most prolific Giants to ever play the game, but the Mets have loved him long after his return to New York. And on Saturday, the team made that adoration official by retiring Mays’ No. 24 in a surprise announcement during their Old Timers’ Day celebration at Citi Field.
NBC Sports
Krukow: Rodón 'wants to stay' with Giants as opt-out looms
There’s plenty of uncertainty surrounding Giants pitcher Carlos Rodón and whether or not he’ll be back on the team next year, given the fact that he can opt out of his contract at this season’s conclusion. As San Francisco has failed to meet expectations month after...
NBC Sports
Watch Giants prospect Auerbach take flight for fearless catch
Brett Auerbach might have made the catch of the year. The Giants' minor leaguer, currently playing for the Double-A Richmond Flying Squirrels, hurled himself into the netting behind home plate Saturday night and somehow made a jaw-dropping catch. Auerbach's catch happened in the sixth inning of the Flying Squirrels' 8-4...
NBC Sports
Krukow believes Pujols can inspire Longo's future decision
As Giants third baseman Evan Longoria ponders what his baseball future holds, there is a player he should watch if he wants to keep playing: Albert Pujols. Speaking on KNBR's "Murph & Mac" show Friday, Giants broadcaster Mike Krukow explained how watching the Cardinals legend turn back the clock could provide inspiration to Longoria.
