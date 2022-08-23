Philly teachers, staff start school year excited, nervous, concerned about teacher shortage

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Summer vacation is over for 9,000 teachers in the School District of Philadelphia . The school year began Tuesday for teachers and support staff who are preparing for the first day of class for students on Aug. 29.

“I think we’re all a little bit nervous but excited to get back,” said Jackie Rickus, a 12th-grade autism support teacher at Benjamin Franklin High School.

“I guess, being the first day, most of us don’t know what we’re walking into. New staff. Usually there’s new programs being rolled out. Usually, our principal will do a nice welcome presentation. We’ll meet the new staff members and new teachers.”

Lisa Croddy, who teaches English as a second language at Franklin Learning Center, says she and her colleagues all want to do a good job.

“It just means so much to us,” Croddy said. “[There are] new kids. You don't know these kids yet, and you're excited to meet them. And there's a lot of new things, sometimes new administrators.”

The district’s top administrator is new. Tony Watlington became superintendent of Philadelphia schools in June, replacing William Hite who served for 10 years.

“His letters that he's written us have been so warm and caring,” Croddy said of Watlington. “I'm really excited to have him.”

Overall, the district says 97% of its teaching jobs are filled, but there are still more than 230 vacant positions . Benjamin Franklin culinary arts teacher Kristofer Penczak says he has seen the extra demands the ongoing teacher shortage can create.

“Staff levels were challenging last year. This is a new year, so I can't speak to this year just yet. But when you're called to, you know, cover a staff member, especially the same staff member, over and over, that's where it gets frustrating,“ Penczak said. “For me, it’s not that difficult. But other teachers who are core teachers — math, English, social studies, whatnot — and they’re having to teach outside of their area sometimes. That can be challenging.”

Sacrificing prep time is especially detrimental to inexperienced teachers, said Croddy, a 25-year veteran. “That time is so precious for teachers to prepare,” she said. “Losing that time affects their classroom experience. … This is such a hard time, because we need teachers.”

Rickus, who has been a teacher for nine years, said she has learned to adapt to any changes because, as a teacher, she has learned that there’s something new every year.