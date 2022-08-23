Texas man takes down alligator using techniques he learned from Steve Irwin

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Caught on dashcam: Houston Uber driver is shaken after man pulls out an assault rifle and aims it at her in the Heightshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Four dead after suspect sets fire to a house, shoots at firefighters, and is killed by a Houston Police Officerhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Climate Change Poses A Growing Threat To HoustonMatt LillywhiteHouston, TX
This man is now the richest person in Houston (and he is giving a lot of it away)Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Quality Dental Care in Cypress TXAnnie EdithCypress, TX
Texas woman poisoned by napkin after restaurant birthday dinner: 'I couldn't breathe'
A woman in Houston says she was sent to the hospital after touching a napkin on her car door that was apparently poisoned. Erin Mims was at a Houston restaurant celebrating her birthday on Tuesday afternoon with her husband, but when the couple went back to get in their car, a napkin was on the door, according to FOX 26.
Texas dad wrangles alligator before daughter's first day of school
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- A Missouri City, Texas, man was forced to wrangle an alligator after it blocked his front door ahead of his daughter's first day of school. Mike Trinh, who owns a seafood restaurant when he is not wrestling wildlife, told Houston's KPRC-TV that his daughter found the alligator right outside of their home, preventing her from getting in the car to go to school.
Alligator found hanging out by Louisiana home's backyard pool
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies were summoned to a Louisiana home to wrangle a small alligator found hanging out by the backyard pool. The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that Deputies Steve Hoff, Connor McLaughin, and Austin Mueller responded to Jerry and Kirsten Lawrence's Benton home when they found an alligator near the swimming pool in their back yard.
Texas drought reveals 113-million-year-old dinosaur footprints in Dinosaur Valley State Park
Truly living up to its name.
Kids Find 6-Foot Snake Curled Under Bedside Table
Animal enforcement had to visit the family home twice after being unable to locate the reptile the first time.
buzznicked.com
Apparently, ‘Poodle Cats’ Are A Thing And They Are Adorable
Cats are pretty incredible creatures. Cats are incredibly smart and independent making them easy companions to live with. Many people will argue that cats are in fact the best companions in the world. They all but take care of themselves, they usually love to cuddle and they have personalities bigger than the largest lions of Africa. Kittens are adorable and as they grow we love them even more. They become a part of our lives and their mischievous behavior becomes infectious and annoyingly adorable. Cats are already pretty awesome but we just stumbled across what is quite possibly the cutest breed of cat I think I’ve ever seen. These cats are so fluffy you won’t believe it. They’re known as Selkirk Rex aka ‘Poodle Cats’ and they are absolutely adorable!
LOOK: Extremely Rare Two-Headed Kitten Born in Arkansas
At Outsider, we’ve covered rare instances of genetic mutations causing two-headed snakes and turtles. However, in this incredibly shocking case, a two-headed kitten was born in Arkansas last week, and the pictures are astounding. According to local outlet KYTV, owner Ariel Contreras named the cat “Harvey.” She named it...
Scientists Strapped Cameras to Navy Dolphins and Captured Something Terrifying
At the risk of awarding the title prematurely, we think we’ve found the weirdest study published in 2022. Scientists strapped GoPro cameras to the bodies of six dolphins trained by the U.S. Navy, and recorded them hunting for food and consuming their prey in grisly detail. According to the study, there was a purpose behind this potential invasion of dolphin privacy; namely, to learn more about how the mammals hunted and ate.Scientists have previously made two competing assumptions about how dolphins ate. They engaged in either ram feeding, in which the predators swim faster than their prey and clasp the...
natureworldnews.com
30-Foot Prehistoric Underwater Lizard Found in Dallas, Texas
Paleontologists discovered the striking petrified bones of a 30-foot aquatic lizard in Texas. They used various tools, including shovels, picks, probes, and paintbrushes, to delicately extract the fossil from the clay-like rock in the riverbed. According to reports, the entire process took six days. According to The Dallas Morning News...
TikTok star Wally the alligator is licensed emotional support animal — and loves hugs
Despite a mouth full of teeth, Wally doesn’t bite. Be careful though — he is known for stealing people’s hearts. Wally, a 4-foot-long alligator, has thousands of followers on TikTok. He’s a licensed emotional support animal and when he isn’t visiting nursing homes or swimming with children, he’s accompanying his owner to cancer radiation treatments, his owner Joie Henney shared on TikTok.
PETS・
Mom Saves Her Kids by Tying Them All Together With Vacuum Cord During Kentucky Floods: VIDEO
What lengths would you go to protect your children? This Kentucky mother is recalling the horrific moment she had to ask herself that same question. When catastrophic flooding ravaged parts of eastern Kentucky earlier last month, Jessica Willett, a Kentucky native, and mother of two, had to act fast if she was going to keep herself and her children alive.
Black Bear Discovers A Mirror In The Woods & The Reaction Is Hilarious
I’m fully convinced that bears seeing themselves in a mirror for the first time is the best thing on the internet right now. About a month ago, the internet was taken by storm after a video of a bear looking at itself in the mirror surfaced on just about every platform imaginable, and it’s so freaked out by what it sees it starts to jump around like it’s on a trampoline, which is about the same as my reaction after looking into the mirror the morning after a long night of drinking.
nypressnews.com
Man who died after eating raw oysters in Florida was a formerly from Collin County
PENSACOLA, Fla. — Two people have died – including a man reportedly from Dallas – of a bacterial infection after eating raw oysters in Florida, according to the Associated Press. Both cases involved oysters from Louisiana. The Pensacola News Journal identified the Dallas man as Rodney Jackson,...
Great White Shark the Size of a 'Four-Wheel Drive' Attacks Teen Fishing
Luke Pascoe was rescued by his best friend after the shark sank its teeth into his leg.
Shocking Drone Video Shows Alligator Attacking Florida Man
The gator's bite was enough to crush a portion of the man's skull and break his jaw.
California woman catches suspected great white shark's flying leap on camera
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- A California woman taking photos of whales off the coast of Pismo State Beach captured the moment a suspected great white shark made a flying leap into the air. Calli Brooks said she was at the beach for her son's junior lifeguard camp and was taking...
Florida Cops Beg People to Stop Interrupting Manatee Orgies
Police in Florida are asking people who see manatees engaging in a “mating herd” to keep their distance after some beachgoers wanted to get physical with the amorous animals. On Sunday, the Sarasota Police Department politely asked people who came across what is sometimes distressingly referred to as a “mating ball” of manatees to keep their hands to themselves. “We spotted manatees mating near South Lido Beach Sunday,” the Sarasota PD tweeted. “Folks were trying to touch them. Please don’t.” They added: “If you see a manatee mating herd, observe respectfully from a distance. Do NOT touch.” Manatees are considered “vulnerable” under the Endangered Species Act, and touching or otherwise molesting the blubbery mammals is illegal.We spotted manatees mating near South Lido Beach Sunday. Folks were trying to touch them. Please don’t. @MoteMarineLab: If you see a manatee mating herd, observe respectfully from a distance. Do NOT touch. If you see a distressed/deceased manatee, call Mote’s hotline 888-345-2335 pic.twitter.com/UI5jMcNzrY— Sarasota Police Department (@SarasotaPD) August 7, 2022 Read it at CL Tampa Bay
Visitor terrified by gorilla's 'smooth' entrance at zoo
A zoo visitor got more than she bargained for when a gorilla made quite possibly the smoothest entrance ever. Check it out:. Originally shared by Tina Flick, the viral clip shows a group of gorillas in their enclosure just going about their business, when all of a sudden one of them slides across the floor and right up to the glass wall.
LOOK: Kyle Busch’s Wife, Samantha, Speaks Out Following Thursday’s Mall of America Shooting
As a scary scene developed in Minnesota’s Mall of America, NASCAR’s Kyle Busch guided his family to safety. Thankfully, the entire incident in the shopping center ended without injuries. Busch escorted his wife Samantha and their son Brexton out of the danger zone. However, Samantha is sharing the terrifying details of the frighteningly traumatic ordeal.
