ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri City, TX

Texas man takes down alligator using techniques he learned from Steve Irwin

By Heather Wake
Upworthy
Upworthy
 5 days ago

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
UPI News

Texas dad wrangles alligator before daughter's first day of school

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- A Missouri City, Texas, man was forced to wrangle an alligator after it blocked his front door ahead of his daughter's first day of school. Mike Trinh, who owns a seafood restaurant when he is not wrestling wildlife, told Houston's KPRC-TV that his daughter found the alligator right outside of their home, preventing her from getting in the car to go to school.
MISSOURI CITY, TX
UPI News

Alligator found hanging out by Louisiana home's backyard pool

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies were summoned to a Louisiana home to wrangle a small alligator found hanging out by the backyard pool. The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that Deputies Steve Hoff, Connor McLaughin, and Austin Mueller responded to Jerry and Kirsten Lawrence's Benton home when they found an alligator near the swimming pool in their back yard.
BENTON, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
Missouri City, TX
Pets & Animals
City
Missouri City, TX
State
Florida State
Local
Texas Entertainment
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Missouri City, TX
Lifestyle
buzznicked.com

Apparently, ‘Poodle Cats’ Are A Thing And They Are Adorable

Cats are pretty incredible creatures. Cats are incredibly smart and independent making them easy companions to live with. Many people will argue that cats are in fact the best companions in the world. They all but take care of themselves, they usually love to cuddle and they have personalities bigger than the largest lions of Africa. Kittens are adorable and as they grow we love them even more. They become a part of our lives and their mischievous behavior becomes infectious and annoyingly adorable. Cats are already pretty awesome but we just stumbled across what is quite possibly the cutest breed of cat I think I’ve ever seen. These cats are so fluffy you won’t believe it. They’re known as Selkirk Rex aka ‘Poodle Cats’ and they are absolutely adorable!
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

LOOK: Extremely Rare Two-Headed Kitten Born in Arkansas

At Outsider, we’ve covered rare instances of genetic mutations causing two-headed snakes and turtles. However, in this incredibly shocking case, a two-headed kitten was born in Arkansas last week, and the pictures are astounding. According to local outlet KYTV, owner Ariel Contreras named the cat “Harvey.” She named it...
ARKANSAS STATE
TheDailyBeast

Scientists Strapped Cameras to Navy Dolphins and Captured Something Terrifying

At the risk of awarding the title prematurely, we think we’ve found the weirdest study published in 2022. Scientists strapped GoPro cameras to the bodies of six dolphins trained by the U.S. Navy, and recorded them hunting for food and consuming their prey in grisly detail. According to the study, there was a purpose behind this potential invasion of dolphin privacy; namely, to learn more about how the mammals hunted and ate.Scientists have previously made two competing assumptions about how dolphins ate. They engaged in either ram feeding, in which the predators swim faster than their prey and clasp the...
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Irwin
natureworldnews.com

30-Foot Prehistoric Underwater Lizard Found in Dallas, Texas

Paleontologists discovered the striking petrified bones of a 30-foot aquatic lizard in Texas. They used various tools, including shovels, picks, probes, and paintbrushes, to delicately extract the fossil from the clay-like rock in the riverbed. According to reports, the entire process took six days. According to The Dallas Morning News...
DALLAS, TX
Miami Herald

TikTok star Wally the alligator is licensed emotional support animal — and loves hugs

Despite a mouth full of teeth, Wally doesn’t bite. Be careful though — he is known for stealing people’s hearts. Wally, a 4-foot-long alligator, has thousands of followers on TikTok. He’s a licensed emotional support animal and when he isn’t visiting nursing homes or swimming with children, he’s accompanying his owner to cancer radiation treatments, his owner Joie Henney shared on TikTok.
PETS
Whiskey Riff

Black Bear Discovers A Mirror In The Woods & The Reaction Is Hilarious

I’m fully convinced that bears seeing themselves in a mirror for the first time is the best thing on the internet right now. About a month ago, the internet was taken by storm after a video of a bear looking at itself in the mirror surfaced on just about every platform imaginable, and it’s so freaked out by what it sees it starts to jump around like it’s on a trampoline, which is about the same as my reaction after looking into the mirror the morning after a long night of drinking.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alligator#Gator#Abc 13#Brazilian#Jiu Jitsu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
TheDailyBeast

Florida Cops Beg People to Stop Interrupting Manatee Orgies

Police in Florida are asking people who see manatees engaging in a “mating herd” to keep their distance after some beachgoers wanted to get physical with the amorous animals. On Sunday, the Sarasota Police Department politely asked people who came across what is sometimes distressingly referred to as a “mating ball” of manatees to keep their hands to themselves. “We spotted manatees mating near South Lido Beach Sunday,” the Sarasota PD tweeted. “Folks were trying to touch them. Please don’t.” They added: “If you see a manatee mating herd, observe respectfully from a distance. Do NOT touch.” Manatees are considered “vulnerable” under the Endangered Species Act, and touching or otherwise molesting the blubbery mammals is illegal.We spotted manatees mating near South Lido Beach Sunday. Folks were trying to touch them. Please don’t. @MoteMarineLab: If you see a manatee mating herd, observe respectfully from a distance. Do NOT touch. If you see a distressed/deceased manatee, call Mote’s hotline 888-345-2335 pic.twitter.com/UI5jMcNzrY— Sarasota Police Department (@SarasotaPD) August 7, 2022 Read it at CL Tampa Bay
SARASOTA, FL
LADbible

Visitor terrified by gorilla's 'smooth' entrance at zoo

A zoo visitor got more than she bargained for when a gorilla made quite possibly the smoothest entrance ever. Check it out:. Originally shared by Tina Flick, the viral clip shows a group of gorillas in their enclosure just going about their business, when all of a sudden one of them slides across the floor and right up to the glass wall.
COLUMBIA, SC
Outsider.com

LOOK: Kyle Busch’s Wife, Samantha, Speaks Out Following Thursday’s Mall of America Shooting

As a scary scene developed in Minnesota’s Mall of America, NASCAR’s Kyle Busch guided his family to safety. Thankfully, the entire incident in the shopping center ended without injuries. Busch escorted his wife Samantha and their son Brexton out of the danger zone. However, Samantha is sharing the terrifying details of the frighteningly traumatic ordeal.
MINNESOTA STATE
Upworthy

Upworthy

112K+
Followers
3K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Upworthy is comprised of upworthy.com, good.is, leapsmag.com, megaphone.upworthy.com, and scoop.upworthy.com

 https://upworthy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy