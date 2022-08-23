Hoobastank, Lit, Alien Ant Farm, and Kris Roe of The Ataris announce 2022 tour dates
This fall, Hoobastank and Lit will be touring the U.S. on their co-headlining Tried N True Tour , taking along special guests Alien Ant Farm and Kristopher Roe , frontman of Cali punks The Ataris , as support on most dates.
If fans needed a reason to get out and party with their late '90's/early '00s Alt-Rock pants on, look no further. SoCal's Hoobastank and Lit will kick off their joint trek in Nashville on October 14, hitting select east coast states and a few Texas cities until November 8. Ailen Ant Farm and singer Kris Roe of The Ataris have been tapped as openers on all but two dates.
Hoobastank just celebrated the 20th anniversary of their self-titled 2001 debut at the end of 2021 along with a massive tour with Everclear , while Lit is currently hyped on the release of their seventh studio album, Tastes Like Gold, which just dropped in June of 2022 featuring the single "Mouth Shut."
An artist presale for the upcoming shows starts today, August 23, running through Thursday, August 25 at 10PM local time using the password "TNT2022". Click HERE for details -- general tickets and VIP packages will be on sale starting Friday, August 26 at 10AM local.
Tried N True Tour Dates:
Oct 14 | Nashville, TN | The Sky Deck at Assembly Food Hall
Oct 15 | High Point, NC | Ziggys Outdoor
Oct 16 | Bethlehem, PA | Musikfest Café
Oct 18 | Morristown, NJ | Mayo Performing Arts Center *
Oct 20 | Greenville, SC | Peace Concert Hall
Oct 22 | Sugar Hill, GA | The Eagle @ Sugar Hill
Oct 23 | Wilmington, NC | Surfs Up
Oct 26 | Tampa, FL | Ritz Ybor
Oct 27 | Ocala, FL | Reilly Arts Center
Oct 28 | Ft Myers, FL | The Ranch Concert Hall & Saloon
Oct 29 | Ft Lauderdale, FL | Au-Rene Theater at Broward Center
Nov 02 | Goliad, TX | Schroeder Hall
Nov 03 | Cypress, TX | The Frio Hill Country Grill
Nov 04 | New Braunfels, TX | Texas Ski Ranch
Nov 05 | Carrollton, TX | Festival at the Switchyard +
Nov 06 | Odessa, TX | The Ector Theatre
Nov 08 | Cedar Park, TX | The Haute Spot
* No AAF
+ Only Hoobastank and Lit
