ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Attorney files suit against Jay Ashcroft, says legal weed ballot measure certified illegally

KMOX News Radio
KMOX News Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SNdiT_0hSIlwon00

Earlier in the summer, Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft announced that a petition to put recreational weed on the ballot in November had been successfully certified, meaning that voters would be able to decide on legalizing the substance. Now, attorney and anti-drug activist Joy Sweeney has filed a lawsuit against the Secretary of State, claiming that the petition was certified illegally.

Sweeny filed the suit in Cole County, saying some signatures that counted towards the required total were not verified by local election officials.

Ashcroft's office responded in a statement to KMOX, though since they have not been officially served they said they can't comment on the specifics of the suit. But, the office said, the number of signatures and the process speak for themselves.

" The individuals responsible for submitting this I-P met the constitutional requirements as required by statute, therefore Secretary Ashcroft certified Amendment 3 to the ballot. The secretary followed the law and fulfilled his statutory duty and stands behind his certification," the statement reads.

Missouri legalized medical marijuana in 2018 with a similar ballot measure. Recreational weed has around 62% support among Missourians, according to recent polls. If the measure passes, Missouri would become the 20th state to legalize recreational pot.

Copyright 2022 KMOX (Audacy). All Rights Reserved.

Follow KMOX | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
Listen on the free Audacy app .
Ask your smart speaker to play K M O X.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
County
Cole County, MO
Cole County, MO
Government
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Ashcroft
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legal Weed#Election Local#Legalize#Local Election#Politics State#Election State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
KMOX News Radio

KMOX News Radio

Saint Louis, MO
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from St. Louis.

 https://www.audacy.com/kmox

Comments / 0

Community Policy