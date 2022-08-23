HOF O-lineman says a QB can thrive even with a poor offensive line

One of the biggest stories coming out of the Steelers second preseason game is how bad the offensive line looked against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

It was a big step back after the line looked okay in the first game at home against the Seattle Seahawks.

Their poor play has led many to believe it doesn’t matter how good the Steelers offensive weapons are and how elite the defensive line, a bad offensive line will ruin the season.

But one Hall of Fame lineman says if a quarterback is good enough, he can succeed even with a bad line.

Former Jaguars tackle Tony Boselli tells The PM Team that if he was Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, he would start Kenny Pickett over Mitch Trubisky to start the season.

“I’m a proponent of playing the best guy, I don’t care how old he is, I don’t care if he’s a rookie or he’s 100,” said Boselli.

Boselli adds that Pickett has handled himself well so far when having a defense breathing down his neck.

“Look at some of the throws he made, especially in that two-minute drive when he was constantly under pressure, he was getting hit and he had a lot of courage to deliver the ball on time and accurate,” said Boselli.

There is another thought that starting Pickett with the first game and a bad O-line could spook him if starts getting hit a lot, but Boselli doesn’t buy that.

“I think you’re either good or not, you can handle the pressure or not,” said Boselli. “I mean look at Joe Burrow. Joe Burrow got killed his first year and it wasn’t much better last year and he took the team to the Super Bowl.”

Boselli also used Troy Aikman as an example who was able to play well even though he got hit a lot.

Boselli adds that you don’t want to let your quarterback get killed, but it’s not out of the question for a QB to do well, even with a subpar offensive line.