Duran Duran’s Simon Le Bon shares his hopes for their Rock Hall induction

By Maia Kedem
 5 days ago

On the latest episode of Kyle Meredith With… , Duran Duran ’s Simon Le Bon dialed up Kyle Meredith to discuss the band's upcoming induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and more.

LISTEN NOW : Kyle Meredith With… Duran Duran’s Simon Le Bon

Set to be inducted among an impressive class Pat Benatar , Eminem , Dolly Parton , Carly Simon , Lionel Richie , and Judas Priest just to name a few, Le Bon expressed the special validation he and his bandmates feel from the incredible honor.

“It’s a huge deal,” the Duran Duran frontman noted. “The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is a special kind of validation that means a lot… and I for one am very proud… and we are all very happy about it.”

Admitting the band has “been talking about very little else,” other than that evening’s performance. Revealing their “hoping to get guitar performances from Warren Cuccurullo and Andy Taylor .” In addition to “looking to a very big celebrity to do the induction.”

Meredith and Le Bon also talked about the band’s new record Future Past, being a continuation of 2015’s Paper Gods , having Blur ’s Graham Coxon as their guitarist, and tapping David Bowie ’s pianist Mike Garson for a new song and a cover of Bowie’s "Five Years." And also took some time to talk about the 40th anniversary of Rio.

Don’t miss a minute, listen to the entire episode above.

Grab your lace gloves and hit the dance floor. Listen to Duran Duran Radio now on Audacy

Kyle Meredith With... is an interview series in which WFPK's Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Meredith digs deep into the artist's work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists.

