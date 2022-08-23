3 teens wanted for chasing boy, 13, off Staten Island bus, snatching yarmulke from his head

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — The NYPD is searching for three teens who allegedly chased a 13-year-old boy off of an MTA bus in Staten Island and stole his yarmulke.

On July 21 around 6 p.m., the victim was riding the S79 bus. While in front of 2690 Hylan Boulevard in New Dorp, three teens chased him out of the bus, police said.

The suspects, two boys and a girl, then stole the victim’s yarmulke from his head before fleeing the scene, authorities said.

No injuries were reported as a result. The incident is being investigated as a hate crime.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).