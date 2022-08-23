DAILY DIGEST, 8/23: Using seismology for groundwater management; Report: Operating reservoirs to improve freshwater ecosystems; More than 530,000 acres of farmlands are barren; A major earthquake could cripple vital SoCal water supply. The drought makes fixes urgent; and more …

Read full article on original website
Fact Check: Will Californians Have to Use Water Restrictor During Drought?
Photos on social media show a pinhole filter for restricting water use in drought-hit California. But the images lack important context.
California Wildlife Left to Rot in Baking Sun as Drought Dries Lakes
Aquatic wildlife living in two particular lakes in Bakersfield are being left without a home as water levels continue to recede, per KGET.
KMJ
State Terminates Lease With Ft. Washington Beach Campground
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A popular Fresno campground has been shut down by the state. The California State Lands Commission officially terminated the Fort Washington Beach Campground lease today at its meeting in San Diego. The commission staff made the recommendation after learning the yearly rent hasn’t been paid...
SFGate
Another Measure of California's Rising Costs
As a measure of how expensive the San Francisco Bay Area has become there is, of course, the million-dollar starter home — the one-story house with a small garden that would go for less than $400,000 in most other parts of the country. The current round of salary negotiations...
Fox40
California drops fish from plane to restock high-Sierra lakes
CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — The California Department of Fish and Wildlife dropped rainbow trout from a plane into more than two dozen high Sierra lakes this summer. The department said the 14,250 tiny rainbow trout fingerlings will acclimate to their environment, grow to a “catchable” size, learn to forage and feed.
The Forgotten Californian Ellis Island
Angel Island at sunset, looking out over Tiburon, CASteven Coffey/Unsplash. When visiting San Francisco, many tourists will no doubt take the opportunity to visit Angel Island State Park, a National Historic Landmark since 1997.
Murphys Trail Hike and a Nazi Sympathizer Camp
Visiting LA and want to get some history and a workout. Try the Murphys Ranch Trail. Located in the Pacific Palisades, a very affluent area of LA. The trail is approximately 4 miles and consists of over 500 stairs and walking through a Nazi Sympathizer camp. Yes, this trail is home to an abandoned nazi camp.
sierranewsonline.com
Caltrans and Clean California to Hold Hiring Event Next Week
COARSEGOLD — The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) and Clean California are now hiring for their Coarsegold station for maintenance positions in Coarsegold, Oakhurst, and the surrounding areas. Help keep California beautiful!. Visit them in person!. Tuesday, August 30. 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. 40061 Highway 49. Oakhurst,...
SF billboard warns Californians not to move to Texas by highlighting state's weak gun laws
"The Texas Miracle Died in Uvalde." A controversial billboard has popped up in San Francisco discouraging Californians from moving to Texas by referencing the Uvalde shooting and state's lax gun laws.
TheHorse.com
Third WNV Case Reported in California
On Aug. 19, the California Department of Food and Agriculture confirmed a 4-year-old Thoroughbred mare in Sacramento County, used for racing, positive for West Nile virus (WNV). She presented with colic, facial and lip fasciculations (twitching), progressive ataxia (incoordination), and central nervous system signs beginning on Aug. 7. She is recovering, and the private facility where she resides is not under quarantine.
California megadrought sends wave of death to Bakersfield wildlife
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two new casualties in Bakersfield from California’s punishing megadrought. Two small lakes, one at the Park at the River Walk and the other along the Kern River Parkway on Truxtun Extension are drying up and the aquatic wildlife in those two lakes, is left to rot in the summer sun. The […]
SFGate
California man pleads guilty to smuggling 1,700 animals
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California man who smuggled more than 1,700 wild animals into the United States, including 60 reptiles hidden in his clothing, pleaded guilty Wednesday to federal charges. Jose Manuel Perez, 30, of Oxnard, entered pleas to two counts of smuggling and a charge of wildlife...
500 pounds of crystal meth seized in California traffic stop; K9 credited
A California Highway Patrol canine officer was involved in making one of the largest methamphetamine busts in state history last week, authorities announced on Monday. On the morning of Aug. 16, a CHP officer stopped a 2017 Land Rover on State Route 99 in Bakersfield for a “vehicle code violation,” CHP said in a news […]
sierranewsonline.com
Alert Traffic Collision Highway 41 And Road 200
O’NEALS–A motor vehicle accident has occurred on Highway 41 and Road 200. Two vehicles are involved with one vehicle being engulfed in flames. Firefighters have determined there is no threat to the vegetation in the area. No injuries are being reported however, there is some lane blockage and motorists can expect delays.
