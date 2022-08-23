ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

DAILY DIGEST, 8/23: Using seismology for groundwater management; Report: Operating reservoirs to improve freshwater ecosystems; More than 530,000 acres of farmlands are barren; A major earthquake could cripple vital SoCal water supply. The drought makes fixes urgent; and more …

By Maven
mavensnotebook.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
KMJ

State Terminates Lease With Ft. Washington Beach Campground

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A popular Fresno campground has been shut down by the state. The California State Lands Commission officially terminated the Fort Washington Beach Campground lease today at its meeting in San Diego. The commission staff made the recommendation after learning the yearly rent hasn’t been paid...
FRESNO, CA
SFGate

Another Measure of California's Rising Costs

As a measure of how expensive the San Francisco Bay Area has become there is, of course, the million-dollar starter home — the one-story house with a small garden that would go for less than $400,000 in most other parts of the country. The current round of salary negotiations...
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Calabasas, CA
City
Malibu, CA
State
Arizona State
State
California State
City
Yosemite National Park, CA
City
Bakersfield, CA
City
Kirkwood, CA
City
Glencoe, CA
Fox40

California drops fish from plane to restock high-Sierra lakes

CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — The California Department of Fish and Wildlife dropped rainbow trout from a plane into more than two dozen high Sierra lakes this summer. The department said the 14,250 tiny rainbow trout fingerlings will acclimate to their environment, grow to a “catchable” size, learn to forage and feed.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Sara B

Murphys Trail Hike and a Nazi Sympathizer Camp

Visiting LA and want to get some history and a workout. Try the Murphys Ranch Trail. Located in the Pacific Palisades, a very affluent area of LA. The trail is approximately 4 miles and consists of over 500 stairs and walking through a Nazi Sympathizer camp. Yes, this trail is home to an abandoned nazi camp.
CALIFORNIA STATE
sierranewsonline.com

Caltrans and Clean California to Hold Hiring Event Next Week

COARSEGOLD — The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) and Clean California are now hiring for their Coarsegold station for maintenance positions in Coarsegold, Oakhurst, and the surrounding areas. Help keep California beautiful!. Visit them in person!. Tuesday, August 30. 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. 40061 Highway 49. Oakhurst,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Shortage#Water Management#Water Resources#Water Year#Water Recycling#Socal#The State Water Board
TheHorse.com

Third WNV Case Reported in California

On Aug. 19, the California Department of Food and Agriculture confirmed a 4-year-old Thoroughbred mare in Sacramento County, used for racing, positive for West Nile virus (WNV). She presented with colic, facial and lip fasciculations (twitching), progressive ataxia (incoordination), and central nervous system signs beginning on Aug. 7. She is recovering, and the private facility where she resides is not under quarantine.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
KGET

California megadrought sends wave of death to Bakersfield wildlife

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) —  Two new casualties in Bakersfield from California’s punishing megadrought. Two small lakes, one at the Park at the River Walk and the other along the Kern River Parkway on Truxtun Extension are drying up and the aquatic wildlife in those two lakes, is left to rot in the summer sun. The […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
SFGate

California man pleads guilty to smuggling 1,700 animals

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California man who smuggled more than 1,700 wild animals into the United States, including 60 reptiles hidden in his clothing, pleaded guilty Wednesday to federal charges. Jose Manuel Perez, 30, of Oxnard, entered pleas to two counts of smuggling and a charge of wildlife...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
sierranewsonline.com

Alert Traffic Collision Highway 41 And Road 200

O’NEALS–A motor vehicle accident has occurred on Highway 41 and Road 200. Two vehicles are involved with one vehicle being engulfed in flames. Firefighters have determined there is no threat to the vegetation in the area. No injuries are being reported however, there is some lane blockage and motorists can expect delays.

Comments / 0

Community Policy