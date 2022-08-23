DAILY DIGEST, 8/23: Using seismology for groundwater management; Report: Operating reservoirs to improve freshwater ecosystems; More than 530,000 acres of farmlands are barren; A major earthquake could cripple vital SoCal water supply. The drought makes fixes urgent; and more …

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two new casualties in Bakersfield from California’s punishing megadrought. Two small lakes, one at the Park at the River Walk and the other along the Kern River Parkway on Truxtun Extension are drying up and the aquatic wildlife in those two lakes, is left to rot in the summer sun. The […]

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO