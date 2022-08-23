ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Celtic defender Christopher Jullien joins Montpellier on permanent deal

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oUyjI_0hSIkNKV00

Celtic defender Christopher Jullien has signed for Montpellier on a permanent deal.

The 29-year-old French defender joined the Hoops from Toulouse in June 2019.

Jullien helped the club to a domestic treble in his first season and scored the winning goal in a 1-0 win over Rangers in the Betfred Cup final at Hampden Park.

A statement on Celtic’s Twitter account read: “Christopher Jullien has joined Montpellier HSC on a permanent deal.

“Everyone at Celtic FC would like to thank Chris for his contribution to the club and wish him good luck for the future.”

Jullien fell down the pecking order under Ange Postecoglou after recovering from a long-term injury sustained when he crashed into a goalpost in December 2020 and now he has returned to Ligue 1.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

David Martindale believes Celtic will inflict more heavy defeats this season

Livingston manager David Martindale expects Celtic to subject other teams to the kind of thrashing witnessed at Tannadice on Sunday. Celtic posted their record away win and consigned Dundee United to the heaviest home defeat in their history as the cinch Premiership champions ran out 9-0 winners. Martindale’s side host...
SOCCER
newschain

Jack Ross determined to put things right after ‘humiliating’ defeat by Celtic

Jack Ross insisted he remained determined to fix Dundee United’s problems after suffering the “humiliation” of a 9-0 defeat by Celtic at Tannadice. Ross likened some of Celtic’s goals to training-ground routines against mannequins as United suffered their heaviest home defeat and their biggest loss since a record 12-1 loss to Motherwell in 1954.
SOCCER
newschain

Celtic hit a new high away from home – what we learned in Scotland this weekend

Celtic’s 9-0 thrashing of Dundee United was the biggest result of the weekend in the cinch Premiership and the heaviest away win in the competition’s history. The champions went back to the top of the table after Rangers’ 4-0 win over Ross County the previous day. There were also victories for Kilmarnock, Aberdeen, St Mirren and Hearts.
WORLD
newschain

Ben Chrisene in contention for Kilmarnock debut against Motherwell

Ben Chrisene could make his Kilmarnock debut against Motherwell in the cinch Premiership on Saturday after the 18-year-old defender clinched a season-long loan from Aston Villa. Goalkeeper Zach Hemming, on loan from Middlesbrough, could return to training in two weeks following a groin injury, while Jordan Jones will be back...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ange Postecoglou
Person
Christopher Jullien
newschain

Lawrence Shankland spot-kick gives Hearts victory over St Johnstone

Lawrence Shankland scored a late penalty as Hearts dug deep to defeat St Johnstone 3-2 at Tynecastle in the cinch Premiership. The victory came at a cost, however, as the Jambos – already without some key players as they try to balance the demands of domestic and European football – lost first-half goalscorers Kye Rowles and Liam Boyce to injury, along with Nathaniel Atkinson.
SOCCER
celebsbar.com

Footballer 'beat ex to death with a hammer after leaving team to wait for her'

Former Napoli youth player Giovanni Padovani allegedly beat his ex-girlfriend to death with a hammer and a baseball bat after leaving his team's training sessions citing 'personal reasons', a court heard.The Italian player is currently on trial on suspicion of attacking and murdering his former partner Alessandra Matteuzzi. Prosecutors have...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

David Moyes thinks his new arrival can ease the pressure on Michail Antonio

David Moyes is delighted with West Ham’s new strength in depth and believes Michail Antonio will relish the competition provided by Gianluca Scamacca. Italy international Scamacca was preferred to Antonio for Sunday’s 1-0 win at Aston Villa and in the process made his first start in the Premier League since a £30million move from Sassuolo.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Football rumours: Cristiano Ronaldo looks into Chelsea move

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked with another potential move out of Old Trafford, with The Independent reporting his agent is in Chelsea to look into a move to the Blues. The 37-year-old has run into trouble at United since moving last year, causing speculation over his future.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#Celtic Fc#Montpellier Hsc#French
newschain

Double injury setback may prompt Hearts boss to be ‘aggressive’ with recruitment

Robbie Neilson admits injuries to Kye Rowles and Liam Boyce may force Hearts to be “more aggressive” in the transfer market before the window closes on Thursday. The Tynecastle side picked themselves up from the disappointment of Thursday’s Europa League play-off defeat to FC Zurich as a much-changed side eked out a hard-fought 3-2 win at home to St Johnstone in the cinch Premiership on Sunday.
SOCCER
newschain

Nathan Baker forced to retire nine months after suffering head injury

Bristol City defender Nathan Baker has retired from professional football after doctors determined continuing to play would present a “significant risk” to his health. Baker sustained a head injury in the Robins’ match at Sheffield United on November 28th, 2021 – requiring 24 hours of hospitalisation.
SOCCER
newschain

Frank Lampard adamant Anthony Gordon will not refuse to play for Everton

Frank Lampard has warned that Chelsea target Anthony Gordon would “see a different side to me” if the winger refused to play for Everton. Gordon’s future remains unclear with Chelsea expected to make another improved offer for the 21-year-old before Thursday’s transfer deadline after a second bid, reported to be £45million, was rejected.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Woman raped in bushes by man she met at bus station

A woman was raped in bushes by a man she met at a bus station, police have said. An image of a man wanted in connection with the incident in Gloucester on Friday night has been released by officers investigating the attack. Gloucestershire Police said a man had met the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Celtic F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Leicester v Manchester United

Jamie Vardy’s first goal of the season can help Leicester earn a 1-1 draw against Manchester United but they will remain without a win.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Brother’s alleged extortion video prompts response from Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba has released a statement saying he has been the victim of “extortion attempts” after his brother recorded a video promising “great revelations” about the ex-Manchester United player. Former Guinea international Mathias Pogba, 32, published videos in English, French, Italian and Spanish on the weekend...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Karim Benzema gives Real Madrid victory at Espanyol

Karim Benzema scored twice late on as Real Madrid snatched a 3-1 win away to Espanyol. Madrid had been in danger of dropping their first LaLiga points of the season until Benzema finished from close range to put them back in front in the 88th minute. That came after Espanyol’s...
UEFA
newschain

Anthony Gordon underlines potential with goal at Brentford

Anthony Gordon gave Chelsea a timely nudge with a fine strike as Everton drew 1-1 at Brentford. The 21-year-old winger shrugged off the noise surrounding a potential switch to Stamford Bridge with a well-taken first goal of the season. Toffees boss Frank Lampard has given his old club an ultimatum...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Lucas Paqueta moves a step closer to joining West Ham

David Moyes has confirmed Brazil international Lucas Paqueta underwent a medical at West Ham on Sunday ahead of a proposed transfer. The 25-year-old is set to seal a big-money move to the Premier League club from Lyon at the start of next week. Moyes, speaking after his side’s 1-0 win...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy