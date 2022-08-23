ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

Record Crowd 550,000 Spectators At Atlantic City Airshow

It’s official, The 19th Annual MEET AC Atlantic City Airshow has achieved an estimated record crowd of 550,000 spectators. Michael Chait, President of The Greater Atlantic City Chamber of Commerce provided this number. The crowd size is determined by a collaboration of the Atlantic City fire department, the Atlantic...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
New Jersey’s Best Free Beach Is Right Outside Of Ocean City

Hate to admit it, no doubt we all do, but summer is quickly coming to an end. Pretty soon, the kids will be getting ready to head back to school and parents everywhere will be trading in their morning commutes to the beach in favor of the school drop-off line. With that being said, it's time to start soaking in all the best parts of summer vacation.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Food Network Star Does Dinner At Margate’s Robert’s Place

Celebrity chef Robert Irvine was in South Jersey over the weekend to spend some time with friend and business associate Scott Philly and his family at their Longport home. According to Scott's dad, Todd Philly, Irvine told them he wanted to eat at Robert's Place in Margate. Irvine knew Robert's Place, the popular Atlantic Avenue spot, from his days living in South Jersey years ago when he worked as a chef at Trump Taj Mahal, Resorts, and Ceasars.
MARGATE, FL
ABC’s The Bachelorette Visits Wildwood NJ Tonight

If you're a fan of the Bachelorette (or just a fan of the Wildwoods) you might want to check out tonight's episode on ABC as the Bachelorette visits South Jersey. The Bachelorette includes a South Jersey native, Tyler Norris, who's from Rio Grande, New Jersey, and graduated from Wildwood Catholic High School.
WILDWOOD, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

