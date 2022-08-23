Read full article on original website
50 Years Later, Lifeguard Returns to Work on Jersey Beach
If you are on the beach in Sea Isle City through the end of this summer, you may notice one lifeguard who seems a little older than the rest. That's probably Eric Greensmith, a retired doctor back on the lifeguard stand after 50 years. He was a member of the...
Yep! That Was Kevin Jonas Eating at Popular Northfield NJ Pizzeria
Kevin Jonas has been spending some of his summer at the Jersey Shore with his family. His vacation brought him to a popular pizzeria in Northfield this weekend. I guess his tooth is feeling better, because Kevin was able to enjoy some pizza at a restaurant that's been featured on Food Network's Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives.
Cars And Food Trucks To Take Over Glassboro, NJ, Labor Day Weekend
If you're headed back to school at Rowan University this year, get prepared to witness some pretty epic rides if you're headed back to school prior to the start of Labor Day Weekend. The 17th annual Glassboro Car Show takes over the main part of town on Friday, September 2nd....
Big Stretch! Don’t Miss Yoga with Kittens in Camden County, NJ
How'd you like to practice your yoga moves surrounded by kittens? No, this isn't a dream, it's happening next month in Camden County. This event will certainly give new meaning to "Caturday" and yoga's "cat pose!" While you may find it hard to keep your focus amongst all the cuteness, Yoga with Kittens is for a good cause.
Cape May Restaurant Named One of 100 Best Outdoor Restaurants in USA
On a beautiful summer day (or evening), who doesn't like to eat outside at a beautiful local restaurant?. In New Jersey, we (thankfully) have a lot of choices for outdoor dining, but one restaurant has been named one of the best in America!. Open Table has published its list of...
Demolition Begins at Neglected Inn of the Dove in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ
If you were hoping to see the old Inn of the Dove on the Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township reopen, your dreams have officially come to an end. As of this week, demolition work at the old hotel has started and the buildings are now being torn down.
It’s Another Day, Another Shooting Homicide In Atlantic City, NJ
This is beginning to feel like an everyday occurrence in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office (Major Crimes Unit) and the Atlantic City Police Department are conducting a joint law enforcement investigation regarding the latest shooting/homicide that occurred on Sunday, August 28, 2022. The latest shooting...
Triple Shooting Leaves 29-year-old Man Dead in Toms River, NJ
One man is dead and two others were wounded in a triple shooting at a hookah lounge in Toms River early Saturday morning. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer says Toms River Township police officers responded to the Silverton Shopping Plaza at 1769 Hooper Avenue at around 1:20 AM for a report of shots fired.
New Jersey Hosting First Bring Your Own Cannabis Expo In Edison, NJ In 2022
What is green, just got legalized and smells divine?. There is an event coming up in New Jersey that is being described as an, "interactive cannabis carnival" and I am intrigued to say the least. You've heard of Bring Your Own Booze but what about Bring Your Own Cannabis?. Your...
Kevin Jonas Breaks Tooth While Vacationing in Ocean City, NJ
There's nothing fun about an emergency visit to a dentist while you are out of town on vacation. That's especially true when you break a tooth. Now you are out of town, in pain and you have to find a dentist prepared to do a more complicated dental procedure. You...
UPDATE: 13 Riders Injured on El Toro Roller Coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, NJ Thursday Evening
At least 13 riders were injured as they rode the El Toro roller coaster at Flags Great Adventure Thursday evening. They were evaluated at the park, and five of those riders were transported to an area hospital, but have all since been released. Gabriel Darretta, a spokesperson for the theme...
[WATCH LIVE] 2022 Battle at the Beach Football Games
The 2022 Battle at the Beach is back in Ocean City with 11 games this weekend at Carey Stadium. You can watch all 11 games right here on 973espn.com and the app!. All this weekend keep checking back here to watch the games live and see past games below. Watch...
Record Crowd 550,000 Spectators At Atlantic City Airshow
It’s official, The 19th Annual MEET AC Atlantic City Airshow has achieved an estimated record crowd of 550,000 spectators. Michael Chait, President of The Greater Atlantic City Chamber of Commerce provided this number. The crowd size is determined by a collaboration of the Atlantic City fire department, the Atlantic...
New Jersey’s Best Free Beach Is Right Outside Of Ocean City
Hate to admit it, no doubt we all do, but summer is quickly coming to an end. Pretty soon, the kids will be getting ready to head back to school and parents everywhere will be trading in their morning commutes to the beach in favor of the school drop-off line. With that being said, it's time to start soaking in all the best parts of summer vacation.
Help Atlantic County Little Disabled Lamb Win Big In Cute Pet Contest
It's hard not to be biased when it comes to our furry best friends. An Atlantic County-based animal sanctuary is asking for your help to secure some funding for the most adorable little lamb who goes by the name of Max. Max is currently in the care of Fawns Fortress,...
Yum or Yuck? Audubon NJ Restaurant Serving a Peanut Butter-Topped Hot Dog
One of South Jersey's most unexpected hot dogs is topped with peanut butter. Here's where to find it if you're looking to expand your palette. And this PB-topped hot dog will FILL YOU UP. It's reportedly a quarter-pounder, according to 6abc's FYI Philly. It's called the PB&C, and Audubon's BurgerTime,...
Food Network Star Does Dinner At Margate’s Robert’s Place
Celebrity chef Robert Irvine was in South Jersey over the weekend to spend some time with friend and business associate Scott Philly and his family at their Longport home. According to Scott's dad, Todd Philly, Irvine told them he wanted to eat at Robert's Place in Margate. Irvine knew Robert's Place, the popular Atlantic Avenue spot, from his days living in South Jersey years ago when he worked as a chef at Trump Taj Mahal, Resorts, and Ceasars.
At Least 5 Injured Following “Roller Coaster Incident” at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, NJ
At least five guests at Six Flags Great Adventure were hurt earlier Thursday evening when they rode the El Toro roller coaster. Television chopper footage from overhead showed ambulances around El Toro roller coaster as of 9pm. Several riders reported back pain on the ride Thursday evening. First responders from...
ABC’s The Bachelorette Visits Wildwood NJ Tonight
If you're a fan of the Bachelorette (or just a fan of the Wildwoods) you might want to check out tonight's episode on ABC as the Bachelorette visits South Jersey. The Bachelorette includes a South Jersey native, Tyler Norris, who's from Rio Grande, New Jersey, and graduated from Wildwood Catholic High School.
Extensive Traffic Advisories For EHT, Hammonton, Atlantic County, NJ
TRAFFIC ADVISORY - COLUMBIA ROAD, HAMMONTON, NEW JERSEY. Monday, August 22, 2022, through Wednesday, August 25, 2022, there will be a single-lane, alternating traffic pattern in effect. This will impact portions of Columbia Road, between Middle Road & Hammonton Pleasant-Mills Road. New guardrails are being installed from 7:00 a.m. to...
