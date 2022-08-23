BEAUFORT, S.C. (WBTW) — There is about a 30 percentage-point difference between the South Carolina county with the highest rate of breastfed infants and the one with the lowest rate, according to 2020 data from the state’s health agency. Statewide, 78.3% of infants were breastfed that year, according to the South Carolina Department of Health […]

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 20 HOURS AGO