Big Blue
5d ago
SC trails almost every other state in education, safety, healthcare, infrastructure, crime, wages, poverty, senior care, woman’s rights, etc. These are not stats I’m proud of after 30 years of republicans in charge. Vote BLUE in November, up & down the ballot. Do better SC.
The Myrtle Beach Jazz Festival Will Return for Its Sixth YearKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
SC’s Top Spots for SausageKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Sacramento doctor's walking journey across America for health equityCarmen MicsaSacramento, CA
This SC Restaurant Has Some of the Best BBQ in AmericaKennardo G. JamesHemingway, SC
Wheel to Surf Event Makes Waves in Disabled CommunityPJ@SCDDSNSurfside Beach, SC
WIS-TV
SNAP and EBT outage in South Carolina restored
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Social Services is reporting that the third-party processor for EBT cards has confirmed to DSS that all systems have been restored. According to DSS, cards issued to clients should be operational statewide at approved EBT retailers. The EBT system was restored...
Systems restored, EBT cards should work again in South Carolina, DSS says
COLUMBIA, S.C. — An outage impacting the use of Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards in multiple states across the U.S. appears to have been resolved - at least in South Carolina. The Department of Social Services (DSS) initially confirmed to News19 that a processing issue with approved retailers was...
6 weeks of paid parental leave coming soon in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Starting in October, state employees in South Carolina are entitled to six weeks of parental leave after giving birth or adopting children. Surrounded by Republican and Democratic lawmakers who worked together to pass the bill, Republican Gov. Henry McMaster held a signing ceremony Thursday for the law he put his signature […]
msn.com
South Carolina attorney general: Pistols OK in state parks, but not their buildings
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism can ban pistols from state park buildings, but not from the parkland itself, according to guidance published this month from South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson. Wilson published the expedited opinion after the SCDPRT asked if...
Soldier, 17, collapses during training in South Carolina, dies days later
FORT JACKSON, S.C. (AP) — A 17-year-old soldier in the Pennsylvania National Guard died on Thursday, several days after she collapsed during training in South Carolina. Pvt. Alyssa Cahoon died with her family around her, the 1st Battalion, 34th Regiment — a basic combat training battalion at Fort Jackson — said Friday on its Facebook page. […]
What South Carolina county has the highest rate of breastfed infants?
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WBTW) — There is about a 30 percentage-point difference between the South Carolina county with the highest rate of breastfed infants and the one with the lowest rate, according to 2020 data from the state’s health agency. Statewide, 78.3% of infants were breastfed that year, according to the South Carolina Department of Health […]
wpde.com
Son's suggestion to buy a SC lottery ticket wins mom $300,000
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — A South Carolina mom won big when her son suggested she buy a lottery ticket. The son's gut feeling won the family $300,000, according to a release from the South Carolina Education Lottery. “We were speechless and then started yelling,” said the Mom. “It was...
MANNER OF DEATH: Man’s 2017 iPhone cable hanging death likely never to be solved
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (Queen City News) – From her recliner, Kathy Hoover spent the past five years researching every word, picture, text, Facebook post – everything her son ever did with his cell phone. She was searching for any clue that might help investigators solve the mysteries surrounding her son’s 2017 death on Franklin Street […]
live5news.com
S.C. Dept. of Corrections cancels visitation due to staffing, says historic raises will help solve problem
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - For people with loved ones at some correctional institutions across the state, taking a visit to see them in prison earlier this week was not possible because of staffing shortages, according to leaders with the South Carolina Department of Corrections. Tweets from SCDC show correctional institutes...
myrtlebeachsc.com
Environment America: Myrtle Beach ranks as Dirtiest S.C. Bacteria Beach again
Environment America ranks the City of Myrtle Beach as having the most unsafe swimming days in S.C. for 2021. The report was just published this past week. The city of Myrtle Beach is consistently rated as the dirtiest S.C. bacteria beach. Environment America’s vision statement reads “A clean environment is...
WLTX.com
Shooting at busy South Carolina race track leaves one dead
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities in the Upstate say they have taken a suspect they believe shot a man dead near the ticket office of a busy local race track into custody. According to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened during the last race of the night...
WIS-TV
South Carolina well positioned to weather potential recession, labor shortage here to stay says Columbia economist
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia economics expert is predicting South Carolina is well positioned to handle a potential recession. Joseph C. Von Nessen is a research economist in the Division of Research at the Darla Moore School of Business at the University of South Carolina. Von Nessen is an expert in regional economics and economic forecasting. He spoke with WIS to discuss the latest state economic data.
SC Game Warden: 7 deer illegally shot in Berkeley County
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) issued over $10,000 in fines following poaching in Berkeley County. According to SCDNR, Officer Ravenell was monitoring Berkeley County Region 4 when he made contact with a hunter. Officer Ravenell made a routine check and found seven illegal doe deer in hunter’s possession. […]
When Food Stamps Recipients in South Carolina Will Receive September SNAP Payments
SNAP, which is administered by the Department of Social Services (DSS) in South Carolina, provides food-purchasing assistance to low-income households. SNAP recipients receive monthly scheduled...
Best theme parks located closest to Charleston, South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Schools are back in session, Labor Day weekend is within reach and pumpkin spice everything is making a comeback – all signs that point to the end of summer. But if you are looking for some last-minute fun, here are a few amusement and theme parks located close to Charleston, South […]
wpde.com
State program gives Pee Dee, Georgetown Counties access to quality internet
WPDE — Spinning wheels and poor connection may be a thing of the past for residents in rural areas of the Palmetto State thanks to a new state program. State agencies invested nearly $30 million in the Rural Broadband Grant Program (RBGP). The program was awarded to 22 counties...
msn.com
9 incarcerated men receive college credentials at Bennettsville prison
Nine incarcerated men at Evans Correctional Institution received workforce certificates in business and industrial technology from Northeastern Technical College (NETC) at a graduation ceremony held on Aug. 9. A press release from Cheraw college stated the ceremony was the second of its kind for the college and the prison, made...
1 hurt in Conway-area shooting, HCPD says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are investigating a shooting Saturday afternoon in the Conway area that injured one person, the department said in a Facebook post. It happened about 1 p.m. near Old Highway 90 and Edge Road, HCPD said. The injured person was taken to the hospital by Horry County Fire […]
South Carolina woman illegally sold alcohol to undercover officer
A woman is facing charges and alcohol has been seized from a Marion, S.C. liquor store after the woman illegally sold alcoholic beverages, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.
North Carolina woman killed in July 1 crash on Highway 31 was a passenger in SUV going the wrong direction, police report says
Editor’s note: This story has been corrected to reflect wording in a police report that said Kamiyah Belvin appeared to be pregnant. HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The 23-year-old North Carolina woman killed in a head-on crash on Highway 31 in July was a passenger in an SUV that was going the wrong way on […]
