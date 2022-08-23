ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

Mother of Tyree Smith sues school officials over deadly shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The mother of a 16-year-old high school student who was shot and killed last September is suing school officials for negligence. Sherita Smith is the mother of Tyree Smith, the Eastern High School student who was shot and killed while waiting to board a bus on the morning of Sept. 22, 2021.
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

In Focus: Perfect weather, steady crowds define 2022 Kentucky State Fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — During this week's program, we are broadcasting from the 118th Kentucky State Fair in Louisville at the Kentucky Exposition Center, where for 11 days, our state's signature summertime event was on display. The Kentucky State Fair includes competitions in crafts such as quilt-making, home-brew beers, and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Louisville announces changes to address vacant properties, improve homeownership

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Government is looking to change how it sells city-owned vacant properties and lots, hoping to increase home ownership. The Landbank Authority, which oversees vacant properties and lots in Jefferson County, announced the changes in August. The Landbank Authority is a joint agency of Louisville Metro Government, the Jefferson County Public Schools District and the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy