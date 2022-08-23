Read full article on original website
Meagher: Woodie Seat phases continuing forward
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Interim Hutchinson City Manager Gary Meagher said the process of getting solutions for the Woodie Seat Freeway continues. "Phase one is currently under design," Meagher said. "That would be the portion between the river bridge and Avenue C. We're designing that for a mill and overlay, removing the median, doing some storm sewer work and improving the guardrails. We're applying for a cost share grant through KDOT. If we would get that, the funds would be available in July of 2023."
adastraradio.com
City of Hutchinson Addresses Removal of 30th and Lucille Traffic Singal
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Last week the City of Hutchinson notified the public that the temporary traffic signal located at the intersection of 30th and Lucille will be removed later this month. There have been a lot of questions surrounding that decision which the city manager’s office and the engineering department have worked together to address below.
Pratt Tribune
Accidents just outside Pratt County restrict highway traffic
Truck roll-over accidents restricted travel through Pratt on major highways in the past few days. On Sunday, August 21, a single semi-rollover resulted in the closure of U.S. Highway 281 north of town just at the Pratt County line for several hours. Then early Monday morning, a double semi accident closed down U.S. Highway 54/400, creating a significant traffic situation for several hours due to the fatality scene just west of Kingman next door to Pratt County.
3 Cheney residents dead in Kingman County crash
KINGMAN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Three Cheney residents are dead, and one is in serious condition following a two-vehicle crash in Kingman County Friday morning. The Kansas Highway Patrol says it happened around 10 a.m. at NE 10 St & NE 100 Ave, about 10 miles east of Kingman. Troopers say 21-year-old Justin Martin was […]
KWCH.com
Kansas farmers planning ahead amid severe drought
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Eck Agriculture is a fourth-generation family farm with crops in Kingman and Harper counties. Darrin Eck manages the operation and says the drought is impacting all of the crops this year. Eck said, “A lot of stress to deal with a drought and keeping cattle fed...
Great Bend man injured ‘severely’ in workplace accident
GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — An industrial accident in Great Bend caused one man to be sent to a hospital on Tuesday morning. According to a Facebook post by the Great Bend Police Department, at approximately 10:05 a.m., first responders were dispatched to Fuller Industries in Great Bend in reference to an employee being “severely” […]
KWCH.com
Removal of Hutchinson traffic signal cause for concern for some drivers
Jensen Hughes will conduct a third-party review of the Wichita Police Dept., the city manager’s office and the city’s human resources department. Student Startup earns helping hand for teaching students to give back. Updated: Aug. 23, 2022 at 12:12 AM CDT. Eyewitness News and DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers...
KWCH.com
Semi driver killed in head-on collision on US-54; other crashes cause backups
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update 10 a.m. A head-on collision involving two semis closed US-54 in Kingman County for most of the morning on Monday. The crash happened around 12:45 a.m., on US-54 about two miles west of Kingman. The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 2019 Peterbilt semi was eastbound...
New at the Fair: Concert tix include gate, alcohol more open and LED boards
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — With the 2022 Kansas State Fair just two weeks away, there are new procedures at the Fair, starting with the fact that you have a gate admission with your grandstand concert ticket. "All concert tickets include your gate admission," said fair general manager Bryan Schulz. "It's...
Kansas American Legion Rider dies in motorcycle crash on way to National Legacy Run
CONWAY, Ark. (KSNW) — A Kansas American Legion Rider has died in a motorcycle crash while on his way to The American Legion Legacy Run. Jeremy Ehart, the Department of Kansas Commander, shared the news on the Department of Kansas American Legion Facebook page. It is with a heavy heart I announce a dear friend […]
Kansas American Legion honors fallen motorcyclist
TOPEKA, Kan. – The Kansas American Legion announced earlier this week the passing of fellow Kansas American Legion Rider Dave Schoonover from Hutchinson Chapter #68. Officials say Schoonover passed away from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident while on his way to the National Legacy Run. Those who knew...
Fatal crash kills Haviland man
SCOTT COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A man from Haviland died in a fatal crash Saturday, Aug. 20. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), around 10:45 a.m., 18-year-old Isaac Redburn was driving a 2002 Mercury Mountaineer southbound on Venison Road when he went into the ditch west of the road. Redburn overcorrected, causing his car […]
Great Bend man dies in 2-vehicle crash
The Barton County Sheriff's Office says a fatal crash north of Great Bend on Wednesday may have been because a teenage driver failed to stop at a stop sign.
Two arrested for drug distribution
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Two people were arrested on suspicion of drug distribution in Hutchinson Friday afternoon. The Drug Enforcement Unit took Morgan Boeschling and Jamie Boeschling into custody on suspicion of drug possession, drug distribution within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of drug proceeds, contributing to a child's misconduct, and criminal possession of a firearm.
Former officer charged, document gives more details; released after posting bond
A former Hutchinson police officer appeared before a judge in Reno County Thursday morning. Todd Allen's first appearance was through a courtroom television monitor.
Fatal UTV accident in western Kansas
One man is dead, two others injured after a UTV accident in western Kansas Saturday. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 42-year-old Bryan Kramer of Great Bend
KSN.com
Amy and Ava Jones home again
NICKERSON, Kan. (KSNW) – After weeks of rehab in Kentucky Amy Jones and her daughter, Ava, are finally home. “It’s been a lot,” said Amy. “It’s just good to be home even though Trey is not here.”. Amy lost her husband Trey when Amy, Ava,...
