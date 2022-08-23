Read full article on original website
Prince Harry's polo partner Ignacio 'Nacho' Figueras says Meghan Markle is an amazing partner
Ignacio 'Nacho' Figueras Delfina Blaquier Meghan Markle Prince HarryScreenshot Youtube. There has been a lot of Meghan Markle bashing in the past week after she debuted her Archetype Podcast but not everyone is critiquing the Duchess of Sussex. Ignacio 'Nacho' Figueras a polo pal of Prince Harry had some really nice things to say about Markle. According to The Daily Mail Figueras could not stop "gushing" about the Royal couple and said of regarding Harry "Meghan makes an 'amazing teammate' for him off the pitch."
Bye Mom: Eric Trump CAUGHT Helping Throw Away Late Mother Ivana's Belongings From NYC Townhouse—Including Her Most Prized Possesion
Eric Trump was seen at his late mother’s New York City townhouse this week helping to discard and oversee the removal of Ivana’s belongings, Radar has learned.Eric was spotted at Ivana’s Upper East Side townhouse on Wednesday, marking the second time the 38-year-old Trump visited his mother’s home since she passed away on July 14 at the age of 73.But according to photos obtained by Daily Mail, Ivana’s youngest son who she shared with Donald Trump wasn’t only there to oversee the safe removal of her belongings, because he also took part in the disposal of certain items.Among the hundreds...
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Married At First Site UK returns to Channel 4 for seventh season
Married At First Sight UK is returning to screens from Monday 29 August. Presenting 17 singletons, the popular dating show comes back for a seventh season, with this year featuring the first lesbian couple. Based on the Danish series of the same name, the reality tv series matches couples based on scientific and sociological factors with participants meeting their future spouses for the first time on their wedding day.The new season’s first episode will air at 9 pm on E4.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Look: Colin Kaepernick, Nessa Diab celebrate birth of first child
Football star Colin Kaepernick and his partner, radio personality Nessa Diab, welcomed their first child together.
Scent Beauty Enters Exclusive Retail Partnership With Perfumania and Fragrance Outlet for Dolly Parton Fragrance
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 29, 2022-- Scent Beauty, the disruptive DTC omnichannel developer of culturally relevant proprietary and exclusively licensed fragrance brands, has entered a retail partnership with both Perfumania and Fragrance Outlet in North America and Guam for Dolly Parton’s Eau de Parfum, DOLLY Scent From Above. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220829005067/en/ Scent Beauty Enters Exclusive Retail Partnership With Perfumania and Fragrance Outlet for Dolly Parton Fragrance (Photo: Business Wire)
