Read full article on original website
Wayne Forella
5d ago
golly gee. how could that happen? no no say it ain't so another parolee armed and dangerous and put back out on the street? are you sure this article is correct I mean they wouldn't be funny would they? come on.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fall in Rochester Is Approaching—Take Part in These Fun Activities to Make the Most of It!Alisha StarrRochester, NY
Joe Baranowski: The College Professor Who Changed My LifeHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
Hungry for Breakfast? These 4 Spots Have You Covered—Hidden Gems to Check OutAlisha StarrRochester, NY
Looking for a Unique New Restaurant to Try? Check Out Mercantile on Main!Alisha StarrRochester, NY
Black Firefighter Seeking $4M After Being Forced to Attend Racist PartyBriana BelcherRochester, NY
Related
13 WHAM
Rochester Police: Two woman injured in a pair of shootings
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating a pair of shootings from Sunday evening. Officer say the first happened around 5:30 p.m. at the Elk Hotel on North Clinton Avenue. Officers found a 32-year-old woman who was shot at least once in the upper body. She was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.
RPD: 2 women shot within minutes of each other in Rochester
Investigators said that it doesn't appear the two incidents are connected to each other, however, they encourage anyone with information on either incident to call 911.
No injuries after gunpoint carjacking, occupied city home struck by gunfire
No injuries were reported in either incident and police say neither of the suspects have been found.
13 WHAM
Rochester Police investigating a pair of shootings
Rochester, N.Y. — RPD is looking for suspects after a pair of shooting in the city Saturday afternoon. Around 4:09 p.m., officers responded to Weld Street for the report of a man shot. As the officers were investigating the scene and found evidence of gunfire, a 30-year-old man arrived at Strong by private vehicle, with at least one gunshot wound.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Teen, man hospitalized after separate shootings
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department is investigating two separate shootings that took place late Saturday afternoon. The first shooting took place on Weld Street near Scio Street just after 4 p.m. While officers were investigating at the scene, a 30-year-old man arrived to Strong Memorial Hospital via private vehicle. The man had […]
Man arrested for firing shots at house party in Cheektowaga
Cheektowaga Police, making an arrest in connection with a shooting at a house party. Authorities say they responded to a call of a disturbance on Redwood Drive early Saturday morning.
Male shot on Garson Avenue, found on Cedarwood Terrace
Officers found the victim in the area of Kingston Street and Cedarwood Terrace with one gunshot wound to his lower body.
WHEC TV-10
51-year-old woman shot on Woodward Street is expected to recover
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police were on the scene of an investigation on Woodward Street. Shortly before 6 p.m. they received a report of a gunshot. When they arrived there was a 51-year-old woman who had a gunshot wound to the upper body. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
IN THIS ARTICLE
rochesterfirst.com
RPD: Man injured following shooting near Saint Paul St., Avenue B
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 21-year-old was shot Sunday afternoon in Rochester, law enforcement officials said. At around 1:05 p.m., officers responded to Rochester General Hospital for a walk-in gunshot victim. The 21-year-old had been shot at least once, officers said, but his injuries are not considered life-threatening. The...
WHEC TV-10
Police investigating two shootings in the city
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Rochester police responded to reports of gunshots at two locations in the city overnight. The first shots-fired call happened around 7:45 p.m. Saturday at Lexington Avenue. Officers found evidence of gunfire, but nothing was hit. Then, around 9:30 p.m., reports came in from Court Street about shots fired....
WHEC TV-10
Man shot, killed Saturday on Cedarwood Terrace
ROCHESTER, N.Y. The Rochester Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in the area of Cedarwood Terrace and Quincy Street. Around 5:15 a.m. Saturday, a man in his 20s died at the scene after sustaining at least one gunshot wound. This is an active homicide investigation, and News10NBC will provide...
20-year-old on dirt bike killed after striking SUV in Rochester
According to the RPD, as the driver was turning, a dirt bike traveling eastbound on Upper Falls Boulevard struck the SUV.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WHEC TV-10
30-year-old man shot on Weld Street Saturday evening
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police responded around 4 p.m. on Saturday to reports of a shooting on the 100 block of Weld Street, but when police arrived, the victim was gone. Police say a 30-year-old man arrived at Strong Hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound by private vehicle. The victim was shot on Weld Street.
WHEC TV-10
14-year-old arrives at hospital after being shot on Flint Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Just before 5:15 p.m. on Saturday, Rochester Police Officers responded to the 400 block of Flint Street for a report of a man shooting at another man. While investigating, a male 14-year-old arrived at Strong Hospital, by a private car, with a gunshot wound to the lower body. The youth is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
rochesterfirst.com
Rochester police investigate fatal shooting on Cedarwood Terrace
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was found shot and killed early Saturday morning, an official with the Rochester Police Department says. Officers responded to the area of Cedarwood Terrace and Quincey Street around 5 a.m. for reports that a man had been shot. Upon arrival, they found the...
Rochester woman robbed at gunpoint
At around 12:15 a.m. in the 1400 block of Lyell Avenue, officers were flagged down by a person wishing to report a robbery.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Rochester musician fatally shot remembered by community
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Members of the Rochester music scene are coming together to remember a local musician a week after his death. James Hallenbeck played keyboard for different metal bands around Rochester. His bandmates Matt Berry, Zane Knight and Brady Mentz say music was just one of James’ many...
waynetimes.com
Port Byron man chalks up fourth DWI this year
State Troopers out of Lyons responded to a vehicle crashing into a residence on Grist Mill Drive in Lyons on Sunday (8/21) at 7:59 p.m. The vehicle operator, Severiano Martinez-Pazos, age 39, of Aldrich Road in Port Gibson was subsequently arrested for Felony Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor vehicle in the First Degree; Felony DWI, with two prior convictions, and Felony DWI/BAC, with a blood alcohol level of .17%. He was taken to centralized arraignment and released to appear in Lyons Town Court.
WHEC TV-10
AG report: No troopers fired at Dedrick James
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The New York Attorney General’s Office says it’s not pressing charges against police who were involved in a deadly shooting last September, according to a special investigation report released Friday. Dedrick James was shot and killed with his own gun during a struggle...
Shooting, car crash near Strong Memorial Hospital
It was eventually determined that the shooting happened in the 1600 block of Mt. Hope Ave in the City of Rochester.
Comments / 1