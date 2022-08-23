ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Wayne Forella
5d ago

golly gee. how could that happen? no no say it ain't so another parolee armed and dangerous and put back out on the street? are you sure this article is correct I mean they wouldn't be funny would they? come on.

13 WHAM

Rochester Police: Two woman injured in a pair of shootings

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating a pair of shootings from Sunday evening. Officer say the first happened around 5:30 p.m. at the Elk Hotel on North Clinton Avenue. Officers found a 32-year-old woman who was shot at least once in the upper body. She was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester Police investigating a pair of shootings

Rochester, N.Y. — RPD is looking for suspects after a pair of shooting in the city Saturday afternoon. Around 4:09 p.m., officers responded to Weld Street for the report of a man shot. As the officers were investigating the scene and found evidence of gunfire, a 30-year-old man arrived at Strong by private vehicle, with at least one gunshot wound.
ROCHESTER, NY
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
City
Maryland, NY
City
Rochester, NY
News 8 WROC

Teen, man hospitalized after separate shootings

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department is investigating two separate shootings that took place late Saturday afternoon. The first shooting took place on Weld Street near Scio Street just after 4 p.m. While officers were investigating at the scene, a 30-year-old man arrived to Strong Memorial Hospital via private vehicle. The man had […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

51-year-old woman shot on Woodward Street is expected to recover

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police were on the scene of an investigation on Woodward Street. Shortly before 6 p.m. they received a report of a gunshot. When they arrived there was a 51-year-old woman who had a gunshot wound to the upper body. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
ROCHESTER, NY
#Shooting#On Parole#Violent Crime
rochesterfirst.com

RPD: Man injured following shooting near Saint Paul St., Avenue B

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 21-year-old was shot Sunday afternoon in Rochester, law enforcement officials said. At around 1:05 p.m., officers responded to Rochester General Hospital for a walk-in gunshot victim. The 21-year-old had been shot at least once, officers said, but his injuries are not considered life-threatening. The...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Police investigating two shootings in the city

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Rochester police responded to reports of gunshots at two locations in the city overnight. The first shots-fired call happened around 7:45 p.m. Saturday at Lexington Avenue. Officers found evidence of gunfire, but nothing was hit. Then, around 9:30 p.m., reports came in from Court Street about shots fired....
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man shot, killed Saturday on Cedarwood Terrace

ROCHESTER, N.Y. The Rochester Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in the area of Cedarwood Terrace and Quincy Street. Around 5:15 a.m. Saturday, a man in his 20s died at the scene after sustaining at least one gunshot wound. This is an active homicide investigation, and News10NBC will provide...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

30-year-old man shot on Weld Street Saturday evening

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police responded around 4 p.m. on Saturday to reports of a shooting on the 100 block of Weld Street, but when police arrived, the victim was gone. Police say a 30-year-old man arrived at Strong Hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound by private vehicle. The victim was shot on Weld Street.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

14-year-old arrives at hospital after being shot on Flint Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Just before 5:15 p.m. on Saturday, Rochester Police Officers responded to the 400 block of Flint Street for a report of a man shooting at another man. While investigating, a male 14-year-old arrived at Strong Hospital, by a private car, with a gunshot wound to the lower body. The youth is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
ROCHESTER, NY
rochesterfirst.com

Rochester police investigate fatal shooting on Cedarwood Terrace

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was found shot and killed early Saturday morning, an official with the Rochester Police Department says. Officers responded to the area of Cedarwood Terrace and Quincey Street around 5 a.m. for reports that a man had been shot. Upon arrival, they found the...
ROCHESTER, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Rochester musician fatally shot remembered by community

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Members of the Rochester music scene are coming together to remember a local musician a week after his death. James Hallenbeck played keyboard for different metal bands around Rochester. His bandmates Matt Berry, Zane Knight and Brady Mentz say music was just one of James’ many...
ROCHESTER, NY
waynetimes.com

Port Byron man chalks up fourth DWI this year

State Troopers out of Lyons responded to a vehicle crashing into a residence on Grist Mill Drive in Lyons on Sunday (8/21) at 7:59 p.m. The vehicle operator, Severiano Martinez-Pazos, age 39, of Aldrich Road in Port Gibson was subsequently arrested for Felony Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor vehicle in the First Degree; Felony DWI, with two prior convictions, and Felony DWI/BAC, with a blood alcohol level of .17%. He was taken to centralized arraignment and released to appear in Lyons Town Court.
PORT BYRON, NY
WHEC TV-10

AG report: No troopers fired at Dedrick James

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The New York Attorney General’s Office says it’s not pressing charges against police who were involved in a deadly shooting last September, according to a special investigation report released Friday. Dedrick James was shot and killed with his own gun during a struggle...
ROCHESTER, NY

