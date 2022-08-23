ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Welcome Letter from Principal Bean

I am so excited to start another school year. Our theme at Olympic View this year is to “Re-imagine and to Re-ignite” as we move out of the pandemic and return to a more typical community-based school environment. We want to get back to not only doing what we did in the past to make OV special, but to make it even better and responsive to the needs of our entire community.
Let’s Party on Tuesday, August 30th!

Come join us on Tuesday, August 30th from 5:30 – 7:30 for our Junior Husky Block Party. There will be food and drinks provided, plus a DJ playing some hits!. This will be your chance to meet teachers and staff, members of the PTSA, and many of our school partners such as the Technology Access Foundation, Seattle University, Parks and Recreation, and Kaiser Permanente!
