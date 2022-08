The Dallas Cowboys open the 2022 NFL regular season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 11 at AT&T Stadium. The Cowboys don't have any big-name decisions to make, but they will have plenty of choices regarding roster gymnastics based on players' health and roles. Owner/general manager Jerry Jones said wide receiver Michael Gallup will open the season on the 53-man roster even if he doesn't play the first two weeks because of his knee injury. In order for wide receiver James Washington, out at least the first six weeks because of foot surgery, to be eligible to play later in the season, he needs to be on the active roster for a day.

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO