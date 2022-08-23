ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Comments / 15

Steve Klein
5d ago

The synagogue dates from the late Roman period — Fourth to fifth century A.D. NOT B.C. as the article states. Big difference. Beautiful and important find nonetheless.

Reply
2
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Byu#Synagogue#Israel#Heroines#Jewish#Byu News#Canaanite
Anita Durairaj

The Codex Sinaiticus discovered at the foot of Mount Sinai contains the oldest copy of the New Testament

A page of the Codex SinaiticusCredit: Unknown photographer; Public Domain Image. The Codex Sinaiticus contains the oldest surviving complete manuscript of the New Testament. It also contains sections of the Old Testament and books of the Apocrypha. It is a Greek Bible written in a type of handwritten script called uncial. This script was commonly used during the 4th to 8th centuries AD by both Latin and Greek scribes.
CBS News

"Luxurious" 1,200-year-old mansion unearthed in southern Israel

Archaeologists unearthed a lavish 1,200-year-old estate in Israel's desert south that offers a unique glimpse of life for wealthy residents of the Negev region, the country's antiquities authority said Tuesday. The discovery in the Bedouin town of Rahat dates to the early Islamic period in the 8th or 9th century,...
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Archaeology
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists Find Evidence That The Maya Turned Their Rulers’ Remains Into Rubber Balls For The Game Of Pelota

The ancient game of pelota was a deeply meaningful tradition to Mesoamerican cultures and was intimately linked to life, death, and the gods. Archaeologists studying the ruins of a Maya Sun Temple at the Toniná archaeological site in southern Mexico recently discovered 400 urns filled with a combination of human ashes, coal, rubber, and plant roots in an underground crypt beneath the temple.
SCIENCE
Fox News

Atlantic op-ed claims Catholic rosary has become ‘an extremist symbol’

Atlantic contributor Daniel Panneton declared that the Catholic rosary has become a "symbol" of religious radicalism. The rosary is a string of beads or knots used by Catholics as they pray a sequence of prayers, but one writer warned they have taken on a far darker meaning in modern times. "Just as the AR-15 rifle has become a sacred object for Christian nationalists in general, the rosary has acquired a militaristic meaning for radical-traditional (or ‘rad trad’) Catholics," Panneton claimed in the Sunday piece titled "How the Rosary Became an Extremist Symbol."
RELIGION
Futurity

Ancient skulls may place human and Neandertal interbreeding

The facial structure of prehistoric skulls supports the hypothesis that much of the interbreeding between humans and Neandertals took place in the Near East—the region ranging from North Africa to Iraq. Previous research has established that there are traces of Neandertal DNA in the genome of modern humans. The...
SCIENCE
ARTnews

Archaelogists Discovered 800-Year-Old Ancient Palace That May Have Belonged To Genghis Khan’s Grandson

Click here to read the full article. Archaelogists discovered the remains of an ancient palace that may have belonged to Genghis Khan’s grandson Hulagu Khan in the Çaldıran district of eastern Turkey’s Van province. Excavations at the site are currently ongoing. While the palace in question has not been definitively identified as a lost Khan residence, the excavation team, led by Ersel Çağlıtütuncigil of the Izmir Katip Çelebi University Turkish-Islamic Archeology Department, unearthed shards of tricolor-glazed ceramics and pottery, porcelain, bricks, and glazed roof tiles. Munkhtulga Rinchinkhorol, a Mongolian Academy of Sciences archaeologist working on the dig, told Live Science the “‘s’-like...
SCIENCE
ARTnews

8,000-Year-Old Settlement Is Found in Saudi Arabia, Offering Rare View of Prehistoric Religion

An 8,000-year-old settlement has been discovered by a group of Saudi and French archaeologists working at a site southwest of the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh. Led by the Saudi Heritage Commission, the team uncovered the Neolithic-era remains using laser scanning, aerial photography, drones, and various forms of surveying. The archaeologists located the settlement at Al-Faw, an archaeological site that has previously turned up evidence of a strong trade network that sustained an ancient city. Along the edge of Mount Tuwaiq, they found a stone temple and pieces of an altar. The archaeologists said these provide a deeper understanding of religious practices...
SCIENCE
TheDailyBeast

Were the Balls in This Ancient Sport Really Made With Dead People?

When you finally shuffle off this mortal coil, what would you like to happen to your remains? A traditional burial, or perhaps you want your ashes sprinkled at sea? Maybe you’d like to be turned into jewelry, travel to space, or decompose into a tree? If you were an ancient Mayan, a new archaeological theory suggests, perhaps your goal wasn’t a generation in a vase on the family mantle, but rather to spend your ashy afterlife as the innards of an ancient ballgame?For scholars, the “ballgame,” as it is known, was one of the most important religiously and culturally significant...
MLB
Andrei Tapalaga

People Once Ate Egyptian Mummies and Could Not Get Enough of Them

Examination of a Mummy by Paul Dominique Philippoteaux at a "Unwrapping Party" 1891.Wikimedia Commons/ Public Domain. There are many bizarre traditions that have come and gone throughout the history of humanity, but we cannot forget the mummy craze that has been seen throughout the 19th century. This so-called craze had indoctrinated the wealthy western society in the belief that consuming prehistoric Egyptian mummies had great health benefits that would lead to a longer and better life.
Anita Durairaj

The ancient Atra-Hasis epic of Babylon includes a creation story similar to the version in the Bible

The cuneiform tablet with the Atra-Hasis epicCredit: Jack1956; Public Domain Image. The Atra-Hasis epic is ancient literature written in the Akkadian language in the 18th century BCE. The epic exists in many different versions and is written in the cuneiform alphabet on various stone tablets. Fragments of the story were found throughout the 19th century but archaeologists only found the complete version in 1965.

Comments / 0

Community Policy