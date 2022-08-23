ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
League of Women Voters, NAACP sue to block Missouri law restricting mass voter registration

By Galen Bacharier, Springfield News-Leader
 5 days ago
Two civic engagement groups are suing Missouri in an attempt to block a portion of the state's new elections law that curtails the ability of groups to help register large groups of new voters.

The League of Women Voters and Missouri NAACP say the language in House Bill 1878, which also imposes a photo ID requirement among other changes to elections and voting, restrict their and other organizations' "constitutionally protected speech."

The law, set to go into effect Aug. 28, requires anyone who assists more than 10 people register to vote must register with the Secretary of State's office and be a registered voter themselves. Those who violate those requirements could be subject to criminal penalties.

The organizations, represented by a trio of civil rights groups, argue that the law "criminalizes many of their current basic voter outreach efforts," and could be interpreted to prosecute a member of the groups who notifies voters about their ability to cast an absentee vote.

"The challenged provisions are unique nationally; no other state has imposed such sweeping restrictions on nonpartisan outreach related to voter registration and absentee voting," the lawsuit says.

Voting in Missouri:Music festival, voting rights rally in Springfield precedes HB 1878 taking effect

Attorney General Eric Schmitt's office, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft and Cole County Prosecuting Attorney Locke Thompson, on behalf of all Missouri prosecutors, are listed as the defendants in the suit. It was filed in the circuit court of Cole County, where the state capital of Jefferson City is located.

Thompson and spokespeople for Schmitt and Ashcroft declined to comment on the lawsuit Tuesday; Ashcroft's office said they had not yet received serving documents. Dan Patterson, Greene County prosecutor and president of the Missouri Association of Prosecuting Attorneys, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The law also bans the act of "soliciting" a voter into getting an absentee ballot application. In a news release, the groups argue that the law does not define what it means to "solicit" in those circumstances.

"Missourians just voted in a secure primary without the restrictions and requirements imposed by H.B. 1878, underscoring how much of a sham the law is," said Danielle Lang, senior director of voting rights at Campaign Legal Center, one of the groups representing the plaintiffs. "Instead of celebrating civic engagement groups for their work to encourage participation in our democracy, Missouri legislators criminalized basic voter outreach efforts."

Voting in Missouri:Governor signs photo ID requirement into law, with legal response likely

House Bill 1878 was led by Republicans in the General Assembly who in recent years have sought changes to how elections are conducted in Missouri. It requires voters to present a photo ID starting in the November general election, allows for two weeks of in-person absentee voting without an excuse, gives the secretary of state the power to audit voter rolls and bans drop boxes for absentee ballots, among other provisions.

Another lawsuit challenging the law's photo ID requirement is expected to come this week, St. Louis Public Radio reported, as civic groups aim to block the law before it takes effect Sunday. It will be the third legal battle in state courts over the last decade regarding photo identification laws; previous attempts have been found unconstitutional and gutted.

Galen Bacharier covers Missouri politics & government for the News-Leader. Contact him at gbacharier@news-leader.com, (573) 219-7440 or on Twitter @galenbacharier.

