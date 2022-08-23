True crime is among the most popular podcast content categories — and now NBC’s “Dateline,” one of the genre’s OGs, is looking to cash in. On Monday, NBC is launching Dateline Premium, a new subscription on Apple Podcasts offering ad-free access to more than 400 hours of exclusive audio programming. The subscription costs $2.99 per month or $29.99 per year, after a seven-day free trial.

