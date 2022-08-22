ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Maya Devi

Mutant goat with human-like face worshiped as an avatar of god

A mutant-looking goat with a human-like face was born in the village Nimodia on the outskirts of Jaipur, the capital of the state of Rajasthan, India. Although initially, the locals of Nimodia felt the goat looked like a grumpy old man, they decided to worship it as an avatar of god for its eerie features.
Inc.com

9 Podcasts Stanford Professors Think You Should Check Out This Summer

'Tis the season for road trips, international plane journeys, and long, lazy days on the beach. All of these demand some good entertainment. And if you're looking for the kind that makes you smarter while passing the time, Stanford Business School professors have some suggestions. Each year professors from the...
Oprah
Oprah Winfrey
Inc.com

Data Creates Disbelief in Digital Marketing

We love to believe that decisions are made on the basis of facts backed by data, that the decision-making process is both rational and logical. But what happens is radically different. Data creates disbelief when introduced too early in the sales cycle, and it kills your website and digital marketing conversions. This happens because of an odd psychological quirk in the human brain.
Inc.com

Facebook Is Testing a Controversial Groups Feature. Why You Should Never Use It

Facebook's goal has always been the same: To get its users to spend as much time on Facebook. That makes sense, the more time someone spends on Facebook, the more the social platform is able to use their activity to learn more about them. It also means there are more opportunities to show them relevant ads. That's not unique to Facebook by the way. Neither is it nefarious, at least, not on its face.
Inc.com

​​To Be a Better Leader, Practice Active Listening

Listening is an intentional behavior. When you listen actively, you are present and focused on what the other person is saying because you want them to feel heard and valued. When your team feels heard, they know they matter and that you welcome their input, even if you disagree. However,...
