Ring shout events recall ancient African tradition
When Charmaine Minniefield found herself quarantined in Gambia because of the pandemic, she decided to use her time in the West African country researching what she calls her “ancestral memory.”. Her research led her to create seven self portraits that reflect a tradition whose cultural origins, she said, predate...
Chamber explores cities’ role in county’s development
At the DeKalb County Chamber of Commerce’s inaugural Cities Summit meeting Aug. 18 at the Stone Ridge Event Center in Tucker, Anna Roach, executive director of the Atlanta Regional Commission (ARC) and the event’s keynote speaker, said cities are key partners to ARC, whose members are 11 Atlanta-area counties and the city of Atlanta. “Cities are the engines of innovation,” she noted.
Arts venues readying for late summer/fall shows
Sept. 9-24 This musical, a special event for young audiences, is based on The Elephant & Piggie books. Tickets $13-$21. Written by Topher Payne and directed by Barbara Washington. Tickets $20-$26. Porter Sanford III Performing Arts and Community Center. 3181 Rainbow Drive. Decatur. Steppstewart.com. Sweet Charity. Sept. 22-25 This local...
Redan beats rival Stone Mountain behind four scores from Green
Redan defeated Stone Mountain 34-6 in a high school football rivalry game on Aug. 25, which saw Redan senior Xavian Green score four touchdowns. Green scored rushing, receiving, passing, and punt return touchdowns. He also broke up a late fourth-quarter pass at the goal line on fourth down – ending Stone Mountain’s chance at a rally.
Druid Hills ends 19-game losing streak
Druid Hills High School beat McNair High School 21-20 on Aug. 25, breaking a 19-game losing streak that has plagued the Druid Hills Red Devils since 2019. It took a fourth quarter comeback for Druid Hills to break the streak, as two fourth quarter touchdowns and a late interception propelled the Red Devils to the victory over the McNair Mustangs at Godfrey Stadium.
