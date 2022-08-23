Read full article on original website
Winona Dakota Unity Alliance seeks more board members
When a man with mobility difficulties wanted to get closer to the dances at the Winona Dakota Unity Alliance's annual gathering, Interim President Angela Boozhoo and another volunteer got a golf cart to help him move up front. “Just the look on his face, the expression of gratitude he had for that nice gesture, he was saying he was going to be telling everybody about this event and how magnificently everyone treated him and his wife,” she said.
Colleges aim to address shortage of barge workers
During its August 11 meeting, the Winona Port Authority approved city staff to send letters of requested legislation support to U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith to address Minnesota’s maritime worker shortage. A consortium of Minnesota colleges, including Minnesota State College Southeast (MSC Southeast), are looking to apply for Domestic Maritime Center of Excellence (DMCoE) designation.
Local COVID update
Local COVID infections rose in the latest reports. Winona County had 93 confirmed cases during the week of August 20, the latest data available. That is up from 77 the prior week. Two Winona County residents were hospitalized in intensive care for COVID, and one resident died of the virus that week, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. The CDC COVID activity level is medium.
