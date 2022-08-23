When a man with mobility difficulties wanted to get closer to the dances at the Winona Dakota Unity Alliance's annual gathering, Interim President Angela Boozhoo and another volunteer got a golf cart to help him move up front. “Just the look on his face, the expression of gratitude he had for that nice gesture, he was saying he was going to be telling everybody about this event and how magnificently everyone treated him and his wife,” she said.

WINONA, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO