Winona Dakota Unity Alliance seeks more board members
When a man with mobility difficulties wanted to get closer to the dances at the Winona Dakota Unity Alliance's annual gathering, Interim President Angela Boozhoo and another volunteer got a golf cart to help him move up front. “Just the look on his face, the expression of gratitude he had for that nice gesture, he was saying he was going to be telling everybody about this event and how magnificently everyone treated him and his wife,” she said.
$1M available in grants for downtown Winona businesses
Some businesses in downtown Winona are eligible to receive funds to expand or upgrade their facilities thanks to a new $1 million grant awarded by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) to the Winona Area Chamber of Commerce. The Winona Main Street Economic Revitalization Program aims to help invigorate development, increase the city’s tax base, and create and retain jobs in downtown Winona, according to city staff.
Local COVID update
Local COVID infections rose in the latest reports. Winona County had 93 confirmed cases during the week of August 20, the latest data available. That is up from 77 the prior week. Two Winona County residents were hospitalized in intensive care for COVID, and one resident died of the virus that week, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. The CDC COVID activity level is medium.
Podcast traces the fight to save Latsch Island boathouses
In a small building where Latsch Island boathouse community members previously had a shared landline and answering machine, there were also binders in a tiny library. Those binders contained some of the documentation of the community’s efforts to organize and advocate for legitimacy. Gina Favano is an artist who...
