Boston, MA

Massachusetts renters are fighting for the right to buy their buildings

Yadan Zhao found out from a neighbor in June that the rundown Chinatown rowhouse where she rents an apartment was up for sale, and she would likely be evicted. Her neighbors recommended she seek help from the non-profit Chinatown Community Land Trust. The group rushed to tour the building and then offered more than a million dollars to buy it — more, they believed, than other bidders were offering.
BOSTON, MA
Councilor Baker files subpoena for Arroyo investigation-related documents

Boston City Councilor Frank Baker on Friday began the process of subpoenaing police and school records related to the sexual assault investigations into his colleague Councilor Ricardo Arrroyo, a candidate for Suffolk County district attorney. The subpoena demands “any and all” relevant documents related to any investigation of Arroyo, who...
BOSTON, MA
One graduate's story proves Biden's student loan forgiveness plan isn't a comprehensive solution

One local college graduate's story shows why Biden's loan forgiveness isn't a comprehensive solution. Since he graduated from UMass Amherst in 2013, Shane O’Brien has been focused on paying back his student loan debt. Now his nine-year effort has gotten a big boost from President Joe Biden, who last week signed off on a loan forgiveness program of $10,000 per borrower for those making under $125,000 a year. Shane is elated that he qualifies, telling me, “It’s good because it will wipe out about $2,000 of my remaining federal loans.”
BROCKTON, MA

