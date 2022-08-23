Read full article on original website
Q&A: Bowler Thinks Experience Sets Him Apart in Sheriff Race
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Incumbent Thomas Bowler believes his experience sets him apart in the election for Berkshire County's next sheriff. "I'm just looking forward to Sept. 6," he said. "And hoping that everything we've done up here for the 12 years for this community, the voters have recognized." Bowler...
BCAC Weatherization Readiness Pilot Program In Early Stages
CHESHIRE, Mass. — A pilot program through Berkshire Community Action Council aims to assist those deferred from free weatherization and heating repair services. Jess Cooley, who is working with BCAC on the Weatherization Remediation Assistance Program, put it on the Board of Selectmen's radar on Thursday. She is trying to organize resources to get the program off of the ground.
Barbalunga Seeks Fiscal Stewardship, Equity in Sheriff's Office
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Alf Barbalunga wants to make sure the Berkshire County sheriff's office is fiscally responsible and equitable. He's challenging incumbent Thomas Bowler's leadership over the past dozen years in the Democratic primary election on Sept. 6. "It's been a dream of mine to run. I first started...
BEAT Hosting Tree Identification Walk
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Berkshire Environmental Action Team is hosting a tree identification walk that will focus on individual tree species and the characteristics that help to identify them from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Sept. 3. This walk will take place at Mass Audubon’s Canoe Meadows Wildlife...
Adams' Mausert Block Filling Space with Local Art
ADAMS, Mass. — Nearly 30 people gathered outside of the Mausert Block apartments on Thursday, as the owners unveiled the first of more than 30 commissioned local art pieces to be displayed in the building. Mausert Block owners Holly and Stephen Stenson said the artworks, as part of the...
Dalton COA to Offer Aging Mastery Program
DALTON, Mass. — The Dalton Council on Aging and Senior Center is pleased will be offering the Aging Mastery Program, a free 10-week health and wellness series for people ages 60 and over. The series will be on Wednesdays, 1 to 2:30 p.m. from Sept. 7 to Nov. 9....
BERK12 to Pilot Two Dual Enrollment Courses
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — During the 2022-2023 school year, Berkshire Educational Resources K-12 (BERK12) will sponsor several pilot dual enrollment courses for high school students. The courses will run during the school day with live virtual class meetings and likely opportunities for in-person experiences throughout the school year. Approximately 20...
9th Berkshire Pottery Tour Begins Sept. 24
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. —The self-guided 9th Annual Berkshire Pottery Tour will take place the weekend of Sept. 24-25, 2022, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. The potters and their locations include Daniel Bellow (Great Barrington), Ben Evans (Richmond), Ellen Grenadier (Monterey), Linda Skipper (New Marlborough), and Paula Shalan (Stockbridge), and The Berkshire Art Center (Stockbridge).
North Adams Hosts First Friday Community Picnic Sept. 2
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — All North Adams residents and visitors are invited to dine together on Eagle Street for Sept. 2's FIRST Fridays Community Picnic event. Guests are encouraged to pack a picnic or order takeout from local restaurants, and sit and dine on Eagle Street, which will be closed to car traffic during the entirety of the event, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Ghost Tours Return at Ventfort Hall Sept. 3
LENOX, Mass. — Join Ventfort Hall as Robert Oakes, author of Ghosts of the Berkshires, returns in September and throughout the fall to lead guests through the rooms and halls of the estate sharing tales of its hauntings. Stand in the places where the encounters occurred, listen to the...
Pittsfield Street Improvement Schedule Aug. 29 to Sept. 9
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Please be advised of the following work that will take place Aug. 29 to Sept. 9, as part of the city of Pittsfield’s 2022 Street Improvement Project. Monday, Aug. 29: finish pave on Pembroke and Woodlawn avenues, Longview Terrace. Tuesday, Aug. 30: finish pave on...
Clark to Screen O Horizon Sept. 29
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Clark Art Institute will screen O Horizon at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 29, the first presentation in its five-part Film and Art series which runs from September to November. Alena Williams, assistant professor of Art at Williams College, introduces O Horizon prior to its showing....
Olde Forge Owner Says Restaurant Will Recover from Sunday Fire
LANESBOROUGH, Mass. — The popular Old Forge restaurant on Route 7 suffered severe damage in the rear of the building from a fire late Sunday morning. There is damage in the salad bar and back of the building but owner Kirk Grippo said the eatery is going to be back open as soon as possible.
