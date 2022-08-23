Read full article on original website
KIMT
SE Minnesota woman receives national dentistry scholarship
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A southeastern Minnesota woman has won a prestigious national scholarship. Rochester Community and Technical College says Stacey Kruger of Wabasha is one of just five people in the entire country to be awarded a 2022 Liz Koch Memorial Scholarship, which supports the professional development of dental professionals. The scholarship is open to all dental assistants, Dental Assisting National Board certificants, and other oral healthcare professionals.
bassmaster.com
Fifteen pounds is always money at La Crosse
LA CROSSE, Wis. — In the four previous Elite Series tournaments on the Mississippi River at La Crosse, an average of 15 pounds a day has been good enough for a fourth-place finish or better. It may take less than that for similar results this week when the four-day season-ending Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at the Mississippi River begins Thursday.
Best Places to Go Thrifting in Minnesota That Aren’t Goodwill
Today is National Secondhand Wardrobe Day today, and in celebration, I want to share the best places to go thrifting in Minnesota. Thrifting has become so popular recently and for a good reason because the clothing industry is the 2nd biggest polluter of our world, so here are just some that I wanted to include. The majority of these places are thrift stores you can also donate to, or our non-profits because giving back is important, especially now.
winonapost.com
Winona Dakota Unity Alliance seeks more board members
When a man with mobility difficulties wanted to get closer to the dances at the Winona Dakota Unity Alliance's annual gathering, Interim President Angela Boozhoo and another volunteer got a golf cart to help him move up front. “Just the look on his face, the expression of gratitude he had for that nice gesture, he was saying he was going to be telling everybody about this event and how magnificently everyone treated him and his wife,” she said.
WATCH: Motorcyclist Get Busted Going 144 MPH in Wisconsin
One motorcyclist got busted going over 80 mph the posted speed limit in Wisconsin. Everything was caught via dash cam and body cam. Earlier this year in Minnesota, a motorcyclist had a terrible excuse after he was arrested for driving speeds near 150mph. You might be wondering, why was he going so fast? The excuse he gives the cops was probably not what you were thinking. The 22 year-old was traveling while not wearing a helmet in a 65 mph zone on Highway 63. Oh, and while he was being handcuffed, the man stated "because it was hot".
Minnesota’s Most Popular Drinking Game Is One You Probably Haven’t Heard Of
If you're like so many Minnesotans, you can't sit down to a drinking game if you aren't playing Minnesota's favorite drinking game. Anything else would be ruinous to your reputation. Of course, playing the drinking games can land you in jail if you drink and drive, act super stupid when you drink, or get fighty when you drink.
Teen Airlifted to Rochester Following Crash With Semi
Mankato, MN (KROC-AM News)- A teenager was airlifted to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester after the vehicle he was driving collided with a semi in southern Minnesota Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol’s incident report says the 16-year-old and two passengers were traveling west on Hwy. 60 when the sedan...
winonapost.com
$1M available in grants for downtown Winona businesses
Some businesses in downtown Winona are eligible to receive funds to expand or upgrade their facilities thanks to a new $1 million grant awarded by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) to the Winona Area Chamber of Commerce. The Winona Main Street Economic Revitalization Program aims to help invigorate development, increase the city’s tax base, and create and retain jobs in downtown Winona, according to city staff.
New Feature at Rochester Gas Station Will Make You Do a Double-Take
Next time you are filling up at a gas station in Rochester, Minnesota, you may do a double-take when you get ready to pay for that coffee and donut!. You'll Do A Double-Take When You See What's New at a Rochester Gas Station!. One of my kids went to Kwik...
American Queen Voyages launching cruise from Minnesota to Pittsburgh
Cruise line American Queen Voyages is launching the biggest trip in its 9-year history, and it's starting right here in Minnesota. Beginning in Red Wing and finishing in Pittsburgh, the American Countess will travel for 23 days, covering 1,772 miles. The trip will begin on July 24, 2023, with the ship coming back to Red Wing from Pittsburgh on Aug. 14, 2023.
Minnesota Motorcycle Crash Kills Driver and Passenger
Woodbury, MN (KROC-AM News)- A motorcycle roll-over crash in the Twin Cities is responsible for claiming the lives of the driver and passenger. The State Patrol’s accident report says 41-year-old Brandon Mckeon was driving the motorcycle north on Hwy. 61 near Woodbury with his passenger 41-year-old Kecia Mckeon around 6:30 p.m. Friday. The report says the motorcycle then exited 61 on a ramp to I-494 when it lost control, veered off the roadway, rolled and came to rest in a grass median.
nbc15.com
Sparta HS student dies in Monroe Co. crash
SPARTA, Wis. (WMTV) - A 16-year-old who was about to enter his junior year at Sparta High School was found dead late Thursday night after a crash in rural Monroe Co., according to the Sheriff’s Office. In a statement Friday morning, the Sheriff’s Office reported James Dean (JD) Olson...
City of La Crosse not planning to rent a hotel for the homeless
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT)- La Crosse’s homeless coordinator says this winter, the city does not plan on housing the homeless in a hotel. In an email to News 8 Now, Homeless Coordinator Brian Sampson says the city has been participating in ongoing meetings with other service providers, businesses, and organizations to create a community plan, and address the homelessness crisis La Crosse is facing. But- as part of the strategy, Sampson says the city does not intend to rent a hotel for the winter.
kfgo.com
Michigan man suspected of arson at Winona seminary
WINONA, Minn. – Winona County authorities are seeking first-degree arson charges against a Michigan man for allegedly starting a fire at St. Thomas Aquinas Seminary outside Winona on Wednesday morning. The sheriff’s office says the 48-year-old man, who was there on a retreat, admitted to starting a fire in...
winonapost.com
Colleges aim to address shortage of barge workers
During its August 11 meeting, the Winona Port Authority approved city staff to send letters of requested legislation support to U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith to address Minnesota’s maritime worker shortage. A consortium of Minnesota colleges, including Minnesota State College Southeast (MSC Southeast), are looking to apply for Domestic Maritime Center of Excellence (DMCoE) designation.
Tornado Watch in Effect Until Midnight
The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for a large portion of central and southern Minnesota in effect until midnight tonight. The Tornado Watch includes Dakota, Goodhue, Le Sueur, Rice, Scott, Steele, and Waseca counties (+more) in southern Minnesota. A Tornado Watch means that severe thunderstorms capable of...
Two Southern Minnesota Residents Killed in Head-On Crash
The State Patrol has released the names of the two people who were killed in a crash yesterday in the Hutchinson area. The deadly head-on collision occurred on a rural highway near the town of Silver Lake, about 5 miles east of Hutchinson. The State Patrol says a car traveling west on the roadway crossed the centerline and collided with an eastbound SUV.
Police investigation underway at La Crosse business
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — A La Crosse Police investigation is underway in downtown La Crosse. Around 3 p.m. Friday officers responded to a business near Main and 8th Streets. News 8 Now saw police circling the area in their squad cars. Officers were also inside a Main Street tattoo shop, and inside the La Crosse Public Library.
WEAU-TV 13
Health Department advises residents to keep an eye out for bats in the home
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire City-County Health Department is advising people to take steps to bat-proof their homes. This comes as the health department is getting increased reports of bat sightings in the area. The sightings bring about concerns to the health of residents, with rabies being...
UPDATE: Missing Buffalo County woman located alive and safe
The Buffalo County Sheriff's Office is on the look for a missing and possibly endangered woman.
