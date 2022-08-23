Read full article on original website
You're Probably Taking Your Pills Wrong, New Study Finds
When you pop a pill, it begins a long and convoluted journey into your stomach, through the twisting intestines, and then into the bloodstream. But its absorption might be hindered – so much so that it could take an hour longer for the stomach to dissolve oral medications – depending on your posture. That's the finding of a new study from researchers at Johns Hopkins University who simulated how pills and tablets dissolve in the human stomach and are released into the upper intestine. They found that the ideal posture for fastest absorption wasn't sitting upright, but leaning to your right. "We were very...
Warning Signs From Your Feet You Shouldn't Ignore
Many bodily sensations are normal and short-lived, but sometimes they can indicate a bigger problem. Here are signs to watch our for in your feet.
When Are You No Longer Contagious With COVID-19?
According to the CDC, mild to moderate cases of COVID-19 remain infectious no longer than 10 days after symptom onset. If you test negative on a rapid antigen test, make sure to get tested again a few days later to ensure you don’t get a false negative. Experts recommend...
I’m a doctor and here’s when tingling feet mean you should go to hospital
WE all have aches and pains from time to time, and in most cases they are usually nothing to worry about. But one doctor has revealed that if you suffer a selection of symptoms in your feet and you're diabetic, then you must go to hospital. People with diabetes have...
EverydayHealth.com
People Who Eat Higher Amounts of Potassium and Calcium May Reduce Their Risk of Recurrent Kidney Stones
People who eat a diet low in calcium and potassium may be more likely to develop first time and recurrent kidney stones, according to a new Mayo Clinic study. Lower dietary caffeine, phytate, and fluid intake were also associated with higher odds of incident symptomatic kidney stones, according to the results, published on August 1 in Mayo Clinic Proceedings.
6 Condiments No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because They Cause Weight Gain & Inflammation
This post has been updated since it was originally published on April 15, 2022. If weight loss is your ultimate goal, experts say that reevaluating and analyzing what you eat daily is one important step to take. Along with hydrating frequently, exercising regularly and sticking to a consistent sleep schedule, eating a well-balanced diet is crucial in order to lose weight healthily. We checked in with health experts to learn more about 6 common condiments that might be sneaking in extra calories without your noticing, and what to replace them with instead. Read on for tips and suggestions from Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian, Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and Jesse Feder, RDN, CPT, registered dietitian and personal trainer.
Woman with ‘rotting skin’ credits birthing twins to discovering mystery illness
Jennifer French found out she had liver failure shortly after giving birth to her second set of twins.French, 38, now credits her twins for “saving her life” after they led to the diagnosis of a mystery illness which caused her skin to “rot”.She says she first noticed her skin turning black in March 2017, and began to suffer from chilblains which causes itchy swelling on the skin as a reaction to cold temperatures.Even the slightest breeze on her skin left her in so much pain she was “unable to walk”, but doctors struggled to find the cause of her symptoms.French’s...
MedicineNet.com
Can You Lose Belly Fat and Weight by Eating Eggs?
Losing weight is a goal for many people with obesity and overweight. Weight loss happens when your daily calorie intake is less than the calories you use during your day. Many types of food are promoted and prohibited by diet plans. People on weight loss plans worry about the calories in an egg. While you cannot lose weight simply by eating eggs, they're a great protein source in any diet.
Black Therapist Fired After Urging Black Men To Seek Therapy on TikTok
Cleveland-based mental health therapist Shabree Rawls went viral for a passionate message urging Black men to seek therapy and learn to expand their “emotional vocabulary.” And soon after things started to spiral. In her first two-minute clip, Rawls said, “It’s so your life can be easier. Don’t you want to be able to communicate with […] The post Black Therapist Fired After Urging Black Men To Seek Therapy on TikTok appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
The Anti-Inflammatory Beverage Doctors Say You Should Have Every Day If You Struggle With Chronic Bloating
While frequently experiencing bloating and other signs of indigestion warrants a check-in with your doctor, there are still at-home remedies you can try before your visit. We reached out to doctors and other gut health experts who unanimously agreed upon one beverage to instantly soothe and/or prevent stomach pain— turmeric tea.
GERD diet: The best and worst foods for acid reflux
Acid reflux is a common issue among the American population, with an estimated 14-20% of adults suffering from a condition called gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). Following a GERD diet may help to control this condition and generally help to reduce symptoms of acid reflux in those who experience it less frequently.
nypressnews.com
Stroke warning: The drink shown to more than double the risk of a stroke within 1 hour
A stroke is a serious life-threatening medical condition that happens when the blood supply to part of the brain is cut off. Poor lifestyle decisions can trigger a stroke and a study published in the Stroke: Journal of the American Heart Association shows just how quickly these negative effects can kick in.
New recall alert: Erectile dysfunction drugs found hidden in another supplement
A few Launch Sequence supplements were pulled from shelves in early July after laboratory tests showed they contained undeclared tadalafil. That’s the generic name for Cialis, a drug people typically use to treat male erectile dysfunction. Now, a few weeks later, there’s a similar action in place for the same reason. Ultra Supplement issued a recall for Sustango supplements that were available on Amazon. Lab testing showed the supplements also contain the same tadalafil drug without disclosing it on the package.
How to Use the Abortion Pill
Medication abortion now accounts for more than half of the abortions in the United States. But many are unaware of how it works. Also known as the abortion pill, medication abortion is safe and effective for up to at least 10 to 12 weeks into a pregnancy. According to a 2022 poll, only 13% of respondents said they had heard, read, or seen “a lot” about the abortion pill, while 24% of respondents had never heard of the abortion pill.
Why Experts Say You Should Stop Drinking This One Fizzy Beverage—It’s So Bad For Your Gut Health
For optimal gut health, it’s vital to have a well-balanced diet, hydrate frequently, stick to a consistent sleep schedule and exercise regularly. With that said, when many of us experience indigestion or heartburn, it may be tempting to reach for a fizzy, caffeinated beverage to feel relieved. We checked in with health experts who explain why avoiding carbonated energy drinks is crucial for healthier, smoother digestion, and why switching to probiotic-filled kombucha instead, is the way to go. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Kelsey Butler, MS, RDN, registered dietitian and nutritionist at Coastal Dream Life and Dana Ellis Hunnes, senior dietitian at UCLA medical center and assistant professor at UCLA Fielding school of public health.
nypressnews.com
High cholesterol: Sign to watch out for when walking – could require ‘immediate treatment’
High cholesterol can silently build up in your arteries triggering health issues, ranging from heart disease to strokes. Although the waxy substance doesn’t often draw attention to itself, one area that could ring alarm bells is your legs. The lack of blood flow to your legs can sometimes lead...
People
California Congressman's Wife Died After Taking Herbal Supplement for Weight Loss: Coroner Report
The wife of a California congressman died last year after reportedly ingesting a plant she believed to be a safe herbal remedy. On December 15, 2021, Rep. Tom McClintock found his wife Lori McClintock unresponsive in their California home. According to a coroner's report obtained by Kaiser Health News, the 61-year-old died of dehydration due to gastroenteritis — an inflammation of the stomach and intestines — that was caused by "adverse effects of white mulberry leaf ingestion."
ohmymag.co.uk
This is why you don't need to pee when you sleep
Once you stop wetting the bed as a child, your body takes over control of when you should go to the bathroom. This bodily superpower is most appreciated at night when you sleep for full seven or eight hours without the need to pee. However, certain conditions like diabetes make some people more prone to frequent urination than others.
6 Reasons Your Stomach Hurts After Drinking Alcohol or Coffee
Here are the most common reasons your stomach hurts after drinking alcohol or coffee, how to manage these stomachaches and when to see a doctor for treatment.
Why do I feel sleepy after eating?
That post-lunch slump is all too familiar, so we asked an expert: Why do I feel sleepy after eating?
