Indianapolis, IN

Inside Indiana Business

Parents criticize lack of info about IPS consolidation plan

Parents blasted Indianapolis Public Schools on Thursday night over what they say is a lack of information surrounding the district’s plan to potentially close or consolidate schools. During nearly two hours of public comment at an IPS meeting, parents and students begged officials not to break up K-8 schools...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Junior League shifts focus to kids in foster, kinship care

The Junior League of Indianapolis (JLI) is shifting its community focus. The organization announced this month plans to provide more volunteer and charitable support to the thousands of children in central Indiana living in foster or kinship care. “There’s a foster crisis here in Indiana, especially Marion County,” said JLI President Stephanie Flittner. “We’re talking 13,000 children in foster care with a lot of them in Marion County. In addition, there’s another 5,500 in kinship care.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Ball State receives funding to prepare for civics education

Ball State University has been awarded a three-year, $1.3 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education to help enhance civics education in Muncie Community Schools. The university says the funding comes at a critical time as a new state law requiring a civics course in middle schools is set to be implemented in the 2023-2024 school year.
MUNCIE, IN

