Best wireless earbuds for Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 in 2022

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 plays nice with wireless earbuds. So much so, in fact, that you may not even need your phone if you load it up with tracks or playlists from compatible apps. Even if you do keep your phone close, the watch still lets you control playback from your wrist. Really convenient for keeping the phone out of sight and letting the earbuds do their thing.

Check out these earbuds if you're wearing the Galaxy Watch 5

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

Samsung's best

A redesigned build should not only help make these more comfortable to wear for longer periods, but they'll also integrate with the Galaxy Watch 5 in no time. Play music or take a call from your watch screen and listen through your Buds 2 Pro, keeping your phone away unless you absolutely need it. That's all on top of the improved active noise cancelation (ANC) and 360 audio.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

Next in line

The Galaxy Buds 2 may not have all the frills their Pro siblings do, but that doesn't make them any less capable in speaking the same language with a Galaxy Watch. Easy direct pairing lets you listen to tunes stored on the watch itself, or control what's playing from the watch, even if it's your phone handling playback. With a very comfy fit and solid ANC, you can't go wrong wearing these buds.

Sony WF-1000XM4

Going all out

It's hard to find a pair of earbuds more accomplished than the Sony WF-1000XM4 . The ANC alone is top-class, plus the superb sound quality that make them such a pleasure to wear and listen through. They may not be the smallest — nor the most rugged — earbuds out there, but when you want to take things to another level, you won't go wrong with them.

Jabra Elite 7 Active

Elite activity

If you're going to get active wearing a Samsung smartwatch, you might like earbuds that can handle the wear and tear. The Jabra Elite 7 Active fit that bill really well. Not only are they super comfortable to wear over longer periods, but the excellent sound and ANC performance round out one of the best overall packages out there.

Anker Soundcore Sport X10

Round those ears

An active lifestyle needs a comfortable fit, and it doesn't get much more stable than hooks wrapping around your ears. The Soundcore Sport X10 use rotating ear hooks that vastly reduce their size, especially in their charging case. The IPX7 rating means they can handle runs and workouts just fine, while the Watch 5 tracks it all.

Jaybird Vista 2

Play it your way

Rugged earbuds don't get much more versatile than the Jaybird Vista 2 , and it's not just that they can handle rigorous workouts and activities. It's also that the Jaybird app has one of the most extensive EQ setups in the industry, where a community makes its own presets you can apply to your earbuds. Sound truly is in your hands with these ones.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

Time to go Live

Where else will you find bean-shaped earbuds that don't protrude into your ear canal? The Galaxy Buds Live are unique out of the box, and since they speak Samsung's language, will fit right in when paired with the Galaxy Watch 5. The comfort factor is one thing, but these prove to be impressive for what they deliver in all respects.

LinearFlux HyperSonic 360

More than just buds

You don't have to just settle for a pair of earbuds when you grab hold of the HyperSonic 360 because you also get a Qi-enabled wireless charger. If your phone or watch ever need a jolt of juice, lay either on top of the charging surface for convenience. While a little cumbersome to take with you, this thing could be a lifesaver.

Back Bay Audio Tempo 30

Budgetary conditions

When you want value for every dollar you spend, you come across earbuds like the Back Bay Audio Tempo 30. It's easy to get a good fit with these, and once they start playing, you'll appreciate the bang for your buck. Plus, they can handle more than a few workouts and runs, putting your Watch to work just the same.

Watch and listen

Wearing a good pair of wireless earbuds does enhance the smartwatch experience, especially when the watch in this case is Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5. The watch was built to work with earbuds directly, especially when they're close and in the family like the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and Galaxy Buds 2 .

While they're both different, the Buds 2 Pro take things further with improved ANC and audio performance to complement the direct communication they have with the Watch. They will recognize each other, making it easy to take a call, control audio playback, and wake your voice assistant without reaching for your phone.

While the likes of the Sony WF-1000XM4 and Jabra Elite 7 Active won't integrate quite as much, they'll still play nice with Samsung's latest smartwatch, so you get a lot out of this marriage of convenience.

Speaking of convenience, you get a fair bit of that in how the LinearFlux HyperSonic 360 embed a Qi-enabled wireless charger you can use to charge up the Galaxy Watch 5 (or your phone) in a pinch.



