What You Need To Know About The New Market Pantry Cookie Recall
Though Target is known more for its household items and clothing, the chain sells most of your typical groceries as well. One of Target's private-label brands is Market Pantry, which produces everything from pizza snack rolls and mac n' cheese, to snack crackers and animal cookies. Unfortunately, though, on August 24, Market Pantry recalled its White Fudge Animal Cookies, which come in a 44 oz. clear plastic jar shaped like a bear. According to Fox 29, a batch of the animal cookies may have been contaminated by foreign objects, with customers allegedly finding bits of metal wire in some of the cookies.
The Chick-Fil-A Hack That Blew Up TikTok
If asked whether visiting a Chick-fil-A drive-thru is really a pleasure, much of America would say yes. 2022 marks the eighth year in a row that the chain known for its chicken nuggets and crispy french fries was deemed the U.S.'s number one fast food restaurant (per WFLA). The ranking is based on the American Customer Satisfaction Index and Chick-fil-A has been steadfast in its dedication to customer service in order to keep earning the highest score in the convenience chain category.
Whole Foods Market 365 salad dressing recalled for wrong ingredient label
Whole Foods Market 365 is recalling its Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing because it contains undeclared Soy and Wheat allergens.
Reddit May Have Spilled The Tea On New Dunkin' Menu Items
With fall just around the corner, coffee chains are bringing out the seasonal flavors. Earlier this month, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf announced its fall lineup, which features lots of new pumpkin and toffee drinks. As usual, Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte should be a staple of the season, as fans are quick to order it the moment it returns to stores. Reddit has already spotted the Pumpkin Spice Latte being previewed at the chain for 2022, and the social media site might also have the scoop on what's new for Dunkin' this season.
Why Reddit Is Worried About A Fan-Favorite Aldi Protein Bar
From its Winking Owl wine to its Mama Cozzi's take-and-bake pizzas, Aldi has a huge variety of items at reasonable prices. Among Aldi's 2022 fan-favorite products, you can find white cheddar puffs, Greek yogurt, chicken tenderloins, organic extra virgin olive oil, ravioli, and fresh Atlantic salmon (per Aldi). However, it appears that some Aldi food items, even those with a cult following, may be suffering from supply chain issues.
Apple Cider Donuts Are Back At Trader Joe's And Instagram Is Ecstatic
If you've walked into a store recently, you may have already seen the growing fall displays. Even though it's technically still summer, many stores are gearing up for Fall, Halloween, and even winter celebrations. It seems as if everyone is anticipating the cooler weather and the flavors of the holidays. It's about this time that pumpkin spice makes its appearance in what seems like every food imaginable. Another popular autumn flavor that's at peak season this time of year is apple.
Here's The Most Popular Grocery Store In Ohio
A certain type of seasoned interstate traveler may have once prided themselves on using grocery shopping as means of boiling a particular place down to its essence. For these people — of whom there are many, whether you know them or not — playing investigative journalist at the local supermarket in an unfamiliar city may have made them feel like a regular neighborhood shopper incognito, just as reading the local paper might make them feel like they're cosplaying as a resident.
