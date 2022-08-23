Read full article on original website
Reddit Can't Stop Talking About Taco Bell's 'Mexican Pizza Conspiracy'
Among the most popular Taco Bell items, you will find quesadillas, burritos, hard and soft tacos, and the Crunchwrap Supreme. A few of the more novelty items the chain is known for include the Quesarito, "naked" chicken chalupa, and Mexican Pizza, which has been in the spotlight lately since Taco Bell got rid of it in 2020. It's safe to say everyone took this decision hard, leading to a "Save the Mexican Pizza" petition with more than 170,000 signatures.
H-E-B Brisket: What To Know Before You Buy
Summer and backyard barbecues go hand in hand, and while hot dogs and burgers are classics, taking the time to smoke a brisket can really elevate a get-together to the next level. Where to find the prized cut of beef? Texas-based grocery chain H-E-B offers a variety of brisket options for 'cue enthusiasts in both the Lone Star State and Mexico.
The Chick-Fil-A Hack That Blew Up TikTok
If asked whether visiting a Chick-fil-A drive-thru is really a pleasure, much of America would say yes. 2022 marks the eighth year in a row that the chain known for its chicken nuggets and crispy french fries was deemed the U.S.'s number one fast food restaurant (per WFLA). The ranking is based on the American Customer Satisfaction Index and Chick-fil-A has been steadfast in its dedication to customer service in order to keep earning the highest score in the convenience chain category.
A Subway Favorite Might Just Be On Its Way Back
Over 50 years ago when Peter Buck and Fred DeLuca started their first Subway restaurant, they put some core values and principles in place. These included providing exceptional service, providing the highest-quality menu items at affordable prices, and continuing to improve (via Subway History). Following these core values has ensured the restaurant's success over the years. Now with over 40,000 restaurants in the world and an ever-expanding menu, those core values still seem to be in place.
Reddit May Have Spilled The Tea On New Dunkin' Menu Items
With fall just around the corner, coffee chains are bringing out the seasonal flavors. Earlier this month, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf announced its fall lineup, which features lots of new pumpkin and toffee drinks. As usual, Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte should be a staple of the season, as fans are quick to order it the moment it returns to stores. Reddit has already spotted the Pumpkin Spice Latte being previewed at the chain for 2022, and the social media site might also have the scoop on what's new for Dunkin' this season.
Is Robot Delivery The Next Big Pizza Trend?
Although we may still be decades away from the Skynet terminators growing self-aware and rising up to take over, robotics and artificial intelligence (AI) technology have been gradually making their way into our daily lives. Earlier this year, a company called RoboBurger opened the first robot burger vending machine in a mall in Jersey City, New Jersey (via Today).
Here's The Most Popular Grocery Store In Ohio
A certain type of seasoned interstate traveler may have once prided themselves on using grocery shopping as means of boiling a particular place down to its essence. For these people — of whom there are many, whether you know them or not — playing investigative journalist at the local supermarket in an unfamiliar city may have made them feel like a regular neighborhood shopper incognito, just as reading the local paper might make them feel like they're cosplaying as a resident.
Subway's Month-Long Sandwich Deal Is Already Sold Out
Many of us may complain about how many streaming services we have to subscribe to nowadays, but 2020 trends showed that during the pandemic, people preferred to pay the monthly fee rather than own something (via Zuora). This "subscription economy" has exploded in the past nine years, growing by over 435%. Pre-pandemic, we were accustomed to paying monthly fees at the gym, for example, but since then, subscriptions have infiltrated many more aspects of life, including at restaurants. Restaurants are now reaping the benefits that gyms have been reaping for years, which is being able to guarantee revenue, whether or not members actually take advantage of the subscription (via Axios).
How To Avoid Overstaying Your Welcome At A Restaurant
There is something profoundly special about dining at a fine restaurant. After all, unless you're part of the well-heeled aristocracy or a monied business mogul, it's likely a treat to have people cater to your needs. Where else will someone cook your meal, clear your table, and wash your dishes? Certainly, not at home where you spend hours in front of a hot stove or a sink full of dirty dinnerware. No wonder dining out is so popular.
How Pasta Alla Norma Supposedly Got Its Name
Pasta, pasta ... it's everywhere. The restaurant and home-cooking staple is beloved throughout the world, and TasteMade reports that Americans eat more than six pounds of it each year. With such a wide variety of flavors, shapes, and sizes, it's no wonder the food is so popular. And it's hard to choose just one pasta dish to order in a restaurant or prepare in your own kitchen because some pasta recipes are dangerously delicious.
The Survey That Proves Just How Much Californians Love Fast Food
America is indeed a "fast food nation," with the average person shelling out $1,200 a year on fast food and the average household spending approximately 10% of their income on all that fried, greasy goodness. More than 1/3 of Americans are eating fast food on any given day, whether grabbing a quick lunch at the drive-thru during their workday or taking advantage of the convenience factor to bring dinner home for the family after a long day on the job (via The Barbecue Lab).
The State That Just Can't Stand Pumpkin Spice
Pumpkin spice season is knocking on our doors and a lot of people are ready to answer. With August coming to an end and several companies already releasing pumpkin spice drinks and food, people are gearing up for a fall full of pumpkin flavored everything like never before. With the pumpkin spice industry becoming a $600 million market, the early arrival of numerous food and drink options featuring this flavor makes total sense (via Forbes). Recipe developers are constantly thinking of new ways to add pumpkin spice to an array of different things everyday, and we're ready to indulge in them all.
Why Whole Foods Is Being Sued For False Advertising
As part of its core value system, Whole Foods promises to "nourish people and the planet" with the food it sells, from its produce to its animal products. "Have you heard the news reports about consumers' concern with antibiotics in the US meat supply?" asked Whole Foods Market President and Chief Operating Officer A.C. Gallo in a 2012 statement. "At Whole Foods Market: No antibiotics, EVER is our standard." Customers had no reason to doubt the meat sold at the popular Amazon-owned grocery chain — until this week, when the company was accused of mislabeling its beef products.
Strawberry Banana Smoothie Recipe
Smoothies are one of life's simple pleasures. They're simple to make, usually involving a handful of basic ingredients and whatever blender you have at home, be that a Magic Bullet or a high-powered Vitamix. Sure, you can shell out for a smoothie from a shop like Smoothie King or Tropical Smoothie Cafe, but in the time it would take you to do that, you can easily make your own ice-cold, fruity creation at home. Ting Dalton's strawberry banana smoothie recipe is a simple, tasty, and affordable way to do just that.
