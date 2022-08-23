Read full article on original website
Brush fire west of Airway Heights burns estimated 109 acres, some evacuations lowered as crews establish perimeter
SPOKANE, Wash. - According to most recent estimates, the Deep Wood fire, reported just before 5 p.m. on Sunday evening, has covered 109 acres west of Airway Heights. Firefighters have worked hard to control the brush fire and now report the perimeter is 98 percent lined, with the fire itself zero percent contained.
Evacuations lowered to Level 1 for all areas affected by Palisades Fire
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Palisades fire has burned 43 acres as of Sunday morning, according to the Department of Natural Resources (DNR). The increase from Saturday's estimate was due to updated mapping, not fire growth. As of Sunday morning, the fire was 10% contained. All evacuations remained at level 1,...
Crews hold Palisade Fire to 41.5 acres
Crews held the Palisades Fire to 41.5 acres, with no structures lost overnight, according to Spokane County Fire District 10. Crews plan to bring in additional brush trucks today.
USPS mail truck and two sheds destroyed in accident on Trent and Pines
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A major vehicle accident destroyed two sheds and a USPS mail truck on Saturday afternoon, temporarily blocking westbound traffic on Trent and Pines. According to Washington State Patrol (WSP), a USPS truck was pulled over on the westbound shoulder on Trent while delivering mail when a vehicle headed east crossed the center line and struck the mail truck. In a secondary impact, two Old Hickory storage sheds were also destroyed.
Street maintenance to close lanes on north Monroe Street
SPOKANE, Wash. - Maintenance work on north Monroe Street, between Summit Avenue and Boone Avenue, will shut down lanes beginning the morning of Aug. 29. Drivers should use alternate routes to avoid delays and follow all detours in place for worker and public safety. "Monroe is one of our main...
SPD warning parents and kids to be on lookout for fentanyl pills resembling candy
SPOKANE, Wash. - The emergence of rainbow-colored fentanyl pills in several states has prompted the Spokane Police Department (SPD) to issue a warning to parents in the community. The colorful pills have appeared in Arizona, Oregon, California and Washington D.C., according to SPD. They have been found in various forms,...
Early morning shooting leaves 1 dead, 3 injured in North Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - One person was killed, and three were injured, after a shooting in North Spokane early Saturday morning, according to the Spokane Police Department (SPD). At 3:15 a.m., SPD received multiple calls reporting a shooting in the parking lot near the playground on the south end of Franklin Park. When police arrived, they found multiple people with gunshot wounds.
Street maintenance on north Monroe St. narrows road to one lane on Monday
Grind and overlay pavement maintenance work on north Monroe St. between Summit Ave. and Boone Ave. just north of the Monroe Street Bridge will begin the morning of Monday, Aug. 29. Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid delays and follow all detours in place for worker and public safety. The project will be done in two phases and is expected to be complete in late October.
'By Us, For Us' barbeque celebrates Spokane's Black community
SPOKANE, Wash. - Liberty Park in East Central Spokane played host to a barbecue organized by leaders in Spokane's Black community on Saturday. "This is almost like a moment of exhale," said Shon Davis. "We've been holding our breath hoping for something like this, and now we have it." Davis...
Pig Out in the Park returns to Riverfront Park this week
SPOKANE, Wash. - For the first time since 2019, "Pig Out at the Park" returns to Riverfront Park Wednesday, Aug 31. The 6-day-long food and music event runs from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. The event will feature 55 food vendors with more than 250 menu items, 35 market...
Spokane to spend $700,000 to aid convicts, people facing eviction
(The Center Square) - The City of Spokane is seeking to spend federal pandemic relief funding on programs that offer assistance to people who are facing eviction or trying to get a job after incarceration. The city has allocated $300,000 of American Rescue Plan funds for eviction defense and education,...
'Doggie Dip' returns to Spokane after absence
SPOKANE, Wash. - After being cancelled last year due to staffing shortages, "Doggie Dip" will return to Spokane parks this year, beginning Aug. 28. According to the City of Spokane, Spokane Parks and Recreation and SpokAnimal C.A.R.E partnered to raise funds for High Bridge Dog Park. Dog owners can bring...
'Tacos y Tequila' festival raises money for scholarships
The 'Tacos y Tequila' festival brought food, live music and vendors to dowtown Spokane Aug. 27-28. The festival also raised scholarship money for Hispanic kids.
Spokane veteran represents team Army in "Warrior Games"
ORLANDO, Florida - A Spokane veteran competed in the "Warrior Games" at the Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida over the past two weeks. Wounded Warrior Josh Olson was selected to represent team Army in the competition. As a veteran who copes with multiple service injuries, including a right hip disarticulation, Olson attributed adaptive sports to rekindling his sense of purpose.
'Gunner's the 1': With starting QB Talkington solidified, Eastern Washington's reserves stand out at final scrimmage
The second scrimmage of Eastern Washington’s preseason football camp was designed more to showcase the team’s depth players than its starters, many of whom stood on the sidelines of Roos Field on Friday afternoon. So it was significant that senior quarterback Gunner Talkington didn’t take a snap, and...
Alabama v LSU
LAS VEGAS – Shareef O’Neal has no shortage of basketball stories involving Efton Reid, but there’s one that might take the cake.
