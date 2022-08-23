Read full article on original website
WDSU
Evening Storms & The Tropics
NEW ORLEANS — Late afternoon and early evening storms, may exacerbate local rivers and streams that remain under flood warnings -- possibly through next week. We are tracking four tropical systems. Three are a low risk for tropical development from 0% to 20% over the next five days. https://kubrick.htvapps.com/htv-prod-media.s3.amazonaws.com/images/dynamic/wdsu/HURRICANE_SPAGHETTI.jpg?crop=1xw:1xh;center,top&resize=900:*
WDSU
Partly sunny with rain and storms today
NEW ORLEANS — Today will be partly sunny with scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall rates could lead to street flooding. It won't rain all day, but there is a high chance you'll see rain or storms at some point during the day. Besides that, you'll notice more sunshine throughout the day than we've seen recently! It will also be humid and warm with highs 85-92 degrees.
WDSU
Scattered rain Sunday, Active Tropics
NEW ORLEANS — Happy Sunday! Scattered showers and storms will be around today. With a 50% chance of rain, it won't be a complete washout of a day. Some won't see rain at all, and others will have a good amount of dry time. If you're heading out and about, just keep an eye on radar and keep rain gear nearby.
WDSU
Louisiana's lieutenant governor remembers Katrina's destruction in Plaquemines Parish
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. — Seventeen years ago Monday, Hurricane Katrina made landfall in Plaquemines Parish with 125 mile per hour winds and 15 to 19 feet of storm surge. Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser was in the parish when the storm hit and helped to rebuild after. “If you...
WDSU
Shed fire spreads to shotgun home in Uptown
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Fire Department responded to a two-alarm fire in Uptown on Sunday morning after a shed fire spread to a home. According to NOFD, the fire started on the 1800 block of Jena Street around 5:10 a.m. When units arrived, they noticed smoke coming from a single-story, wood-framed shotgun double.
WDSU
How to tell if you should keep or throw your food out after a power outage
NEW ORLEANS — Food safety is a major concern after a power outage. According to FoodSafety.gov, your refrigerator will keep food safe for up to four hours during a power outage. A full freezer will keep food safe for roughly 48 hours. People should not taste the food after...
WDSU
Shooting at the edge of the French Quarter on Saturday morning
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that happened at the edge of the French Quarter and the Marigny on Saturday morning. According to reports, a man was shot in the leg around 3:30 a.m. at the intersection of Esplanade and Decatur. No other information is...
WDSU
Lower Ninth Ward celebrates its resiliency on 17th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina
NEW ORLEANS — The Lower Ninth Ward celebrated its resiliency in rebuilding since the devastation of Hurricane Katrina 17 years ago. There were Food trucks, community organizations and businesses that took part. “I think it showcases it to the highest level. When we came back from Katrina, there was...
WDSU
Slidell casino site overgrown grass cut following WDSU report exposing complaints
Following a report by WDSU highlighting business owners' concerns over the overgrown lot at a failed casino site in Slidell, the land has since been cleaned up. The site of a failed casino project in St. Tammany Parish has been giving some business owners fits. Overgrown grass could be seen...
WDSU
Mayor LaToya Cantrell to attend Artemis 1 launch in Florida
NEW ORLEANS — Mayor LaToya Cantrell will travel to Florida to watch the launch of Artemis 1 at Kennedy Space Center. The launch is scheduled to take place on Monday. Parts of the launch system and spacecraft were built at NASA's Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans East. In...
WDSU
Recall petition officially filed against New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell
A recall petition has officially been filed against New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell. The petition was filed by community activist Belden Batiste, who is a Mardi Gras Indian and longtime candidate for office, and Eileen Carter, who is a former City Hall staffer and sister to Karen Carter Peterson. This...
WDSU
Superdome renovations still aren't complete
NEW ORLEANS — Renovations for the Caesars Superdome are well underway. One of the major changes in phase 3 of the $450 million renovation has relocated temporary bathrooms outside of the Superdome which has some not-so-happy. Sarah Burnette and her husband have been season ticket holders for over 20...
WDSU
Man shot on the edge of the Seventh Ward neighborhood
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting on the edge of the Seventh Ward and the Marigny that left one man injured. According to reports, a man was shot in the leg around 2:50 p.m. at the 1100 block of St. Bernard Avenue. No other information...
WDSU
Matriarch of popular Frech Quarter establishment, Antoine's Restaurant, dies
NEW ORLEANS — Antoine's Restaurant announced on Friday that their grand dame and matriarch died earlier this week. Yvonne Elaine Aliciatore Blount, 85, was born and raised in New Orleans and died on Aug. 20. Blount is a descendant of Antoine Alciatore, founder of Antoine’s Restaurant which is located...
WDSU
Man shot to death by homeowner in Bush
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Friday in the Bush area. The shooting was reported around 2:30 a.m. in the 79000 block of Railroad Avenue. The St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office has identified the victim as Jacob...
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate fatal shooting in Algiers
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in Algiers. According to police, the shooting happened at the intersection of Teche Street at Red Allen Way around 11:52 a.m. The victim was taken to an area hospital, where they later died. The Orleans Parish...
WDSU
Teenager shot in the leg in St. Charles Parish
ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left a female juvenile with a gunshot wound to the leg in the 90 block of Carriage Lane in Destrehan. According to officials, juveniles discharged a firearm across the street, striking several vehicles and...
WDSU
Tangipahoa Parish sheriff searching for man accused of robbing minor
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a man accused of robbing a minor. According to the sheriff, deputies responded to Kentwood Brick on Highway 51 after an employee reported he had been robbed. Deputies say Christopher Johnson robbed a 17-year-old coworker while both...
WDSU
Two men shot, one dead following late night shooting in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a double shooting that left one man dead. It happened just after 11 p.m. Friday near the intersection of South Rocheblave and Toledano streets. Officers responded to the scene and found two men suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Both...
WDSU
Video released of the aftermath of deputy being hit by ATV
A new piece of police dashcam footage of the aftermath of the ATV pursuit that resulted in a deputy being hit by a teenager driving the ATV was just released. The video shows the Plaquemines Parish deputy lying on the ground after claiming to be hit by Reginald Hamilton, the teenager driving the ATV.
