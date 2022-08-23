NEW ORLEANS — Today will be partly sunny with scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall rates could lead to street flooding. It won't rain all day, but there is a high chance you'll see rain or storms at some point during the day. Besides that, you'll notice more sunshine throughout the day than we've seen recently! It will also be humid and warm with highs 85-92 degrees.

