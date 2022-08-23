ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WDSU

Evening Storms & The Tropics

NEW ORLEANS — Late afternoon and early evening storms, may exacerbate local rivers and streams that remain under flood warnings -- possibly through next week. We are tracking four tropical systems. Three are a low risk for tropical development from 0% to 20% over the next five days. https://kubrick.htvapps.com/htv-prod-media.s3.amazonaws.com/images/dynamic/wdsu/HURRICANE_SPAGHETTI.jpg?crop=1xw:1xh;center,top&resize=900:*
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Partly sunny with rain and storms today

NEW ORLEANS — Today will be partly sunny with scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall rates could lead to street flooding. It won't rain all day, but there is a high chance you'll see rain or storms at some point during the day. Besides that, you'll notice more sunshine throughout the day than we've seen recently! It will also be humid and warm with highs 85-92 degrees.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Scattered rain Sunday, Active Tropics

NEW ORLEANS — Happy Sunday! Scattered showers and storms will be around today. With a 50% chance of rain, it won't be a complete washout of a day. Some won't see rain at all, and others will have a good amount of dry time. If you're heading out and about, just keep an eye on radar and keep rain gear nearby.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Shed fire spreads to shotgun home in Uptown

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Fire Department responded to a two-alarm fire in Uptown on Sunday morning after a shed fire spread to a home. According to NOFD, the fire started on the 1800 block of Jena Street around 5:10 a.m. When units arrived, they noticed smoke coming from a single-story, wood-framed shotgun double.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Shooting at the edge of the French Quarter on Saturday morning

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that happened at the edge of the French Quarter and the Marigny on Saturday morning. According to reports, a man was shot in the leg around 3:30 a.m. at the intersection of Esplanade and Decatur. No other information is...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Mayor LaToya Cantrell to attend Artemis 1 launch in Florida

NEW ORLEANS — Mayor LaToya Cantrell will travel to Florida to watch the launch of Artemis 1 at Kennedy Space Center. The launch is scheduled to take place on Monday. Parts of the launch system and spacecraft were built at NASA's Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans East. In...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Superdome renovations still aren't complete

NEW ORLEANS — Renovations for the Caesars Superdome are well underway. One of the major changes in phase 3 of the $450 million renovation has relocated temporary bathrooms outside of the Superdome which has some not-so-happy. Sarah Burnette and her husband have been season ticket holders for over 20...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Man shot on the edge of the Seventh Ward neighborhood

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting on the edge of the Seventh Ward and the Marigny that left one man injured. According to reports, a man was shot in the leg around 2:50 p.m. at the 1100 block of St. Bernard Avenue. No other information...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Man shot to death by homeowner in Bush

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Friday in the Bush area. The shooting was reported around 2:30 a.m. in the 79000 block of Railroad Avenue. The St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office has identified the victim as Jacob...
BUSH, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police investigate fatal shooting in Algiers

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in Algiers. According to police, the shooting happened at the intersection of Teche Street at Red Allen Way around 11:52 a.m. The victim was taken to an area hospital, where they later died. The Orleans Parish...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Teenager shot in the leg in St. Charles Parish

ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left a female juvenile with a gunshot wound to the leg in the 90 block of Carriage Lane in Destrehan. According to officials, juveniles discharged a firearm across the street, striking several vehicles and...
DESTREHAN, LA
WDSU

Two men shot, one dead following late night shooting in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a double shooting that left one man dead. It happened just after 11 p.m. Friday near the intersection of South Rocheblave and Toledano streets. Officers responded to the scene and found two men suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Both...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Video released of the aftermath of deputy being hit by ATV

A new piece of police dashcam footage of the aftermath of the ATV pursuit that resulted in a deputy being hit by a teenager driving the ATV was just released. The video shows the Plaquemines Parish deputy lying on the ground after claiming to be hit by Reginald Hamilton, the teenager driving the ATV.
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA

