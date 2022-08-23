DJ Khaled is looking to open at No. 1 on next week’s Billboard 200 with GOD DID. According to HITS Daily Double, the album is forecasted to open with 105,000 to 115,000 units in its first week — enough to push it to the top of the chart. The 18-track project features guest appearances from the likes of Drake, JAY-Z, Eminem, Future, Travis Scott, Rick Ross, 21 Savage, Kodak Black, Nardo Wick, Takeoff, City Girls, Don Toliver, Kanye West, SZA, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Gunna, Quavo, Latto, Roddy Ricch, John Legend and the late Juice WRLD.

MUSIC ・ 11 HOURS AGO