Music

Quavo and Takeoff Deliver New Track "Big Stunna" Featuring Birdman

Migos‘ Quavo and Takeoff have returned with a new track, titled “Big Stunna,” featuring Cash Money rapper Birdman. The freshly-formed duo — also operating under the moniker Unc & Phew — delivered an accompanying music video for the cut, featuring a slew of bold-colored sports cars and iced-out chains.
DJ Khaled's 'GOD DID' Projected to Debut at No. 1 on Billboard 200

DJ Khaled is looking to open at No. 1 on next week’s Billboard 200 with GOD DID. According to HITS Daily Double, the album is forecasted to open with 105,000 to 115,000 units in its first week — enough to push it to the top of the chart. The 18-track project features guest appearances from the likes of Drake, JAY-Z, Eminem, Future, Travis Scott, Rick Ross, 21 Savage, Kodak Black, Nardo Wick, Takeoff, City Girls, Don Toliver, Kanye West, SZA, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Gunna, Quavo, Latto, Roddy Ricch, John Legend and the late Juice WRLD.
Lil Wayne Pushes Annual New Orleans Music Festival to October

Lil Wayne fans will have to wait to see their favorite rapper, among other artists, perform live. The rapper’s annual hometown music festival, Lil WeezyAna Fest, has been postponed until October due to “unforeseen circumstances.”. The festival was slated to be held at New Orleans’ Champions Square on...
Rina Sawayama Reflects With Emotional Track “Phantom”

Rina Sawayama has released a new track titled “Phantom.” The new arrival marks the fourth song shared from the Japanese-British musician’s forthcoming album, Hold the Girl. The emotional track reflects on her life and previous actions of trying to appease others. In the newfound clarity, the artist...
Lil Tjay Drops New Track "Beat The Odds" Following Near-Fatal Shooting

Lil Tjay has dropped off a new single, dubbed “Beat The Odds,” after surviving a near-fatal shooting in New Jersey in late June. Alongside cover art featuring the 21-year-old artist in a medical neck brace, the track arrives with a self-directed music video, which features footage from his recovery and shots of him performing the single in a hospital room.
Brain Dead Fabrications Silverlake Drops Collaborative Dickies Pieces

Following its footwear collaboration with Reebok, Brain Dead now works with Dickies for a series of collaborative pieces available exclusively at their Fabrications Store on Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles. First introduced to the lineup are the graphic tees which feature a farreaching range of trippy motifs including Egyptian sphynx-headed pigeons, crying bees, and retro radio station-inspired graphics.
Jehucal Taps U.K. Rap Up-And-Comer Wax for the Silkiest of Scarf Collaborations

Rap music and fashion from all levels of popularity in the U.K. are consistently crossing over. Most recently, we’ve seen the likes of Pa Salieu front A-COLD-WALL*’s Fall/Winter collection, while BackRoad Gee also became PUMA’s latest brand ambassador. With this in mind, one of the latest music-fashion crossovers has just been presented from London-based streetwear label Jehucal and U.K. rap up-and-comer, Wax.
YG's 4HUNNID is Centered Around Honest Compton Culture

Centered around depicting honest Compton culture, YG‘s 4HUNNID brand has now delivered its Summer 2022 collection. Building on the rapper’s California roots, Drop 1 of the seasonal range is a full collection of raw and unapologetic “KUT & SEW” garments. The re-imagination of Westcoast street culture...
