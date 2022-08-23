Read full article on original website
Woman wanted for the 2019 murder of Ismael Rodriguez arrested in El Paso,Texas over the weekendJenifer KnightonEl Paso, TX
Free Things to Do in Nashville, Tennessee This Weekend!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
In 2003, a 13-year-old girl got into a red car on her walk to school. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajNashville, TN
Ravens Beat Titans 23-10 to Get 21st Preseason WinRavens RundownBaltimore, MD
Free Things to Do This Weekend in Nashville, Tennessee!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
fox17.com
Some TSU students facing challenges being far from campus
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) -- From wanting to live in university dorm rooms on campus to being forced to live in hotels off campus, some Tennessee State University students said they’re facing challenges being far from campus. Some students said their concerns about the shuttle being unreliable are now a...
WSMV
Wilson County-Tennessee State Fair sets attendance record
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair set an attendance record at the 10-day event that ended Saturday night. According to Fair President Randall Clemons, 776,195 people attended the fair, up almost 300,-000 from last year and almost 200,000 more than the previous record set in 2013.
murfreesborovoice.com
Murfreesboro City School Teachers Receive State and National Awards
(Murfreesboro, TN)- Murfreesboro City Schools (MCS) excelled at the Tennessee Department of Education Excellence in Education banquet. MCS teachers were prominent as the state recognized the 2022-23 Teacher of the Year finalists, Presidential Awardees for Excellence in Math and Science Teaching and the Milken Award Educators. MCS was the only district with winners in all three categories.
fox17.com
TSU long-time medical director passes away at 79
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee State University's (TSU) long-time medical director of Student Health Services passed away at 79 years old, just one day before his 58th wedding anniversary with his wife. Dr. Ivan Davis served as the medical director at TSU for nearly 40 years after leaving his...
Hundreds of applications pour in for Tennessee's ESA program
More than 600 applications have come in for Tennessee’s new Education Savings Account program. Gov. Bill Lee said they’ve been working overtime to get the program up and running this school year.
WSMV
Nashville restaurant employees ‘surprised’ by sudden closure, claims no notice given
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Chaatable employees gathered in protest after the restaurant closed its doors to the public Friday. Sources told WSMV4 that Chaatable employees had been planning to band together in protest of the restaurant due to the store’s “uncertain future” after hearing from Maneet Chauhan, Celebrity Chef, and Chaatable manager, that the restaurant could be closing soon.
fox17.com
Metro Community Oversight Board member seeks transparency in police camera process
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro's Community Oversight Board is reacting to the new policies the police department has when it comes to editing body camera video. The Oversight board found that a recording of a metro police officer accused of using profanity towards a citizen had been edited. Metro Police says the muting of the words was a mistake and they've reprimanded those responsible. They also say the video was just muted and not edited. Those on the oversight board say they don't want to get distracted over words.
murfreesborovoice.com
Reminder: Murfreesboro Offices closed Sept. 5 for Labor Day holiday
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – In observance of Labor Day, City of Murfreesboro offices and most Parks & Recreation facilities will be closed on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. Murfreesboro Transit, the City’s public transportation service, will not run on Labor Day. Old Fort Golf Club, V. A. Golf Course and...
WSMV
Centennial High students help teacher during life-threatening emergency
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A group of Williamson County students is being honored after helping a teacher through a life-threatening emergency at Centennial High School. “This all happened in a matter of seconds, but it felt like hours,” said Immanuel Barr, JROTC Student. The students presented to a group...
msn.com
Metros sending the most people to Nashville
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Nashville from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
williamsonhomepage.com
Brentwood joins with County, Franklin for interagency Swiftwater rescue team
The City of Brentwood has entered into an interlocal agreement with the Williamson County government and the city of Franklin to address the growing threat of flooding in the county and region with the creation of a combined Swiftwater rescue team. The agreement was approved by the Brentwood City Commission...
actionnews5.com
One month after launch, Gov. Bill Lee says TN voucher program trial ‘success so far’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee says the state’s controversial Education Savings Account (ESA) trial program has been a success so far. The online portal launched one month ago, giving some Memphis and Nashville families money to send their children to private schools. The program’s trial was...
wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro Post Office Is Hiring!
(MURFREESBORO) The U.S. Post Office is now hiring and the process begins on-line: CLICK HERE. After the on-line application, you will receive assessment preparation materials, and then have an interview. Here in Murfreesboro, positions are available for full-time, part-time and seasonal workers in the area of mail carrier, mail handler,...
Two vulnerable adults financially exploited by Columbia woman
Deleshia Quantay Booker, 34, has been charged with two counts of Financial Exploitation of a Vulnerable Person by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).
1 killed, 2 injured in shooting at Donelson bar
An investigation is underway after one man was killed and two others were injured at a bar in Donelson early Saturday morning.
High school freshmen show up to Nashville school in stolen SUV
Three Nashville teens are facing charges after showing up to school Thursday morning in a stolen vehicle.
Unemployment Drops in Nearly Every County Across Tennessee
Nearly every county in Tennessee experienced lower unemployment in July, according to new data provided by the Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD). Eighty-nine out of the state’s 95 counties saw their jobless numbers decrease during the month. Unemployment increased slightly in five counties and remained the same in Robertson County. Across the state, […] The post Unemployment Drops in Nearly Every County Across Tennessee appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
WSMV
Wedding rings found in Nissan Stadium parking lot
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three wedding rings were found in a parking lot outside Nissan Stadium on Saturday night. A Nashville man reported he was leaving a wedding at The Bridge Building near the stadium at 11 p.m. when a friend he was with spotted the rings sitting on the ground in Parking Lot R.
murfreesboro.com
10th Anniversary for TrustPoint Hospital
Congratulations to TrustPoint Hospital for their 10th Anniversary Celebration Thursday, August 25th at 4:30pm. TrustPoint Hospital is located at 1009 North Thompson Lane, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 and can be contacted at 615-867-1111.
Lane and Road Closures 8-27-31, 2022
TDOT Lane Closure Report for Middle Tennessee, August 25-31, 2022. The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59)(LM 23.25 – LM 24.30) · Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Excluding weekends, There...
