Read full article on original website
Related
eastidahonews.com
Man charged after allegedly resisting arrest, providing false information
IDAHO FALLS — A 21-year-old Dubois man was charged after he allegedly resisted arrest and provided false information to an officer. Eriberto Hernandez-Figueroa was originally charged with a felony for bribery of municipal or county officers and two misdemeanors for resisting or obstructing arrest and providing false information about his identity to officers.
eastidahonews.com
Northbound I-15 reopens in Pocatello after man is killed in fiery crash
POCATELLO — Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 12:51 a.m. on northbound I-15 at milepost 71.6 in Pocatello. The driver of a Chevrolet Impala was traveling northbound on I-15 when he drove off the right shoulder, rolled on the interstate into the median and caught on fire.
eastidahonews.com
House, vehicle, and hay bales go up in flames in Bonneville County
IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to a large fire at 75th West and 113th North in Bonneville County on Sunday. The fire was called in at about 4:30 p.m. and was initially identified as a vehicle fire. The reporting party told the Idaho Falls/Bonneville County Emergency Communications Officer that there were flames coming out of the hood of a vehicle.
eastidahonews.com
Rexburg event welcomes students, benefits local family with sick child
REXBURG — The Rexburg and Sugar City communities will come together Saturday, Sept. 17, to “Run for a Reason,” and raise money for a local family who could use the help. It will also be the kickoff for Experience Rexburg, an annual event that welcomes students and new community members to Rexburg.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
eastidahonews.com
Blackfoot Police Department hosting free car seat check event on Sept. 3
BLACKFOOT — An event that’s geared for your child’s safety and could save their life is coming up next Saturday. The Blackfoot Police Department is hosting a Car Seat Inspection event on Sept. 3 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Blackfoot City Hall parking lot on 157 North Broadway. The event will provide proper car seat installation information and education.
eastidahonews.com
‘I was gut-wrenched.’ Memorial crosses found in canal, flowers and decorations ripped out of the ground
IDAHO FALLS — What once was a beautiful memorial that remembered two women killed in a crash recently disappeared and was found later in a canal. The memorial was created after a fatal crash happened at 49th South and Holmes Avenue on Oct. 18, 2020. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office reported at the time that 19-year-old Omar Arias of Idaho Falls was traveling westbound on 49th South when he drove through a stop sign. Two 24-year-old women — Alexandria “Allie” Dalessi and Sarah Lenon were driving southbound when the two vehicles collided.
eastidahonews.com
$50 million in grants for Idaho families will become available in September
IDAHO FALLS (IdahoEdNews.org) — Grant applications for Idaho families hoping for financial aid for educational resources will be available starting mid-September, the State Board of Education announced last week. Created earlier this year by Gov. Brad Little and the Legislature, the $50 million Empowering Parents grant program is modeled...
eastidahonews.com
Thousands converge on Pocatello church for annual Greek Festival
POCATELLO — Thousands descended on Pocatello Saturday, waiting in line for as long as two hours for the chance to indulge in Greek cuisine and immerse themselves in Greek culture and faith. The Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church in Pocatello held its annual Greek Festival...
IN THIS ARTICLE
eastidahonews.com
Pulling up just one weed…
I have a compulsive behavior. I have learned to control it, mostly. But the other day it got the best of me. I was at Reinhart Park in Idaho Falls watching my granddaughter play in the splash pad. We took her to the playground area and helped her play there for a few minutes, then followed her around as she explored her world. I love watching young children explore their world. It’s a beautiful little park and gets lots of use. Everyone there seemed to be having a great time.
eastidahonews.com
Robert J Birch
Robert J Birch, 66, of Ririe, passed away August 24, 2022, at home. Robert was born March 27, 1956, in St. Anthony, Idaho, to Claud Birch and Joyce Chapple Birch. He grew up and attended schools in Rigby and earned his GED. He also attended EITC. He was a police...
eastidahonews.com
Motor Vu Drive-In celebrating 75th anniversary with free movie screening
IDAHO FALLS — The Motor Vu Drive-In is celebrating its 75th anniversary this weekend, and you’re invited to the party!. Since opening in 1947, the iconic Idaho Falls venue has served as a popular entertainment draw for east Idaho. It has been the backdrop for experiences that helped families and friends bond, young couples fall in love and generations of movie lovers form long-lasting memories.
eastidahonews.com
New car to be raffled during high school football game after students raise over $103,000
REXBURG — A year of anticipation to raffle off a brand new car at a high school has paid off and will be presented to a lucky winner Saturday night. Stone’s Toyota in Rexburg partnered with the Madison School District and donated a 2021 Toyota Camry to the school district last year so students could raise money.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
eastidahonews.com
What went wrong? Frustrated fans want answers after rock concert debacle
POCATELLO — Fans are fuming over a botched concert in Pocatello last weekend. Thousands showed up at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre on Friday, Aug. 19 for the Rockzilla Tour, featuring Papa Roach, Falling in Reverse, Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves. But it ended up a huge disappointment and...
eastidahonews.com
ISU honoring 150th anniversary of Yellowstone with physical exhibit, digital collection
POCATELLO — Idaho State University is celebrating the 150th anniversary of Yellowstone National Park with a collection of more than 400 images and documents spanning the life of the park. The digital collection is viewable at the Eli M. Oboler Library — and online here. “The materials within...
eastidahonews.com
First football game to be played on new Ravsten Stadium turf Friday night
The following is a news release from Idaho Falls School District 91. Watch a timelapse video in the player above showing the construction of the field. The upgrades to Ravsten Stadium are almost finished, and Idaho Falls School District 91 is excited to announce the first football games of the season will be played on the new turf field Friday night.
Comments / 0