According to head coach Pete Carroll, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith will start in Week One's regular season contest against the Denver Broncos. After Drew Lock's two interception performance in Friday's preseason game, Smith will start under center for Seattle's regular season opener. Behind Pro Football Focus' worst rated offensive line, the veteran quarterback is a last resort option at his current average draft position in superflex 12-team leagues (via Fantasy Football Calculator) in the 14th round.

