CBS Sports
Tom Brady explains 11-day absence from Buccaneers: 'I'm 45 years old. There's a lot of s--- going on'
Tom Brady returned to the football field this week after an 11-day absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady made his preseason debut in the exhibition finale Saturday, finishing 6 of 8 for 44 yards in his lone series -- consisting of just 11 plays. That was enough for Brady...
numberfire.com
Giancarlo Stanton batting third for Yankees on Sunday
New York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Stanton will start at designated hitter on Sunday and bat third versus right-hander Adrian Martinez and Oakland. Gleyber Torres moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Stanton for 14.5 FanDuel points on...
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Quarterbacks Headline the Top Five
With the start of the NFL season coming up soon, Jack Borowsky unveils his 2023 Mock Draft before week one!
NFL・
numberfire.com
Seahawks name Geno Smith Week 1's regular season starter against Broncos
According to head coach Pete Carroll, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith will start in Week One's regular season contest against the Denver Broncos. After Drew Lock's two interception performance in Friday's preseason game, Smith will start under center for Seattle's regular season opener. Behind Pro Football Focus' worst rated offensive line, the veteran quarterback is a last resort option at his current average draft position in superflex 12-team leagues (via Fantasy Football Calculator) in the 14th round.
numberfire.com
Daniel Vogelbach in Mets' Sunday lineup
New York Mets infielder Daniel Vogelbach is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Vogelbach is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting fourth in the order versus Rockies starter German Marquez. Our models project Vogelbach for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Yankees' Aaron Hicks batting eighth on Sunday
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Hicks will start in center field on Sunday and bat eighth versus right-hander Adrian Martinez and Oakland. Isiah Kiner-Falefa moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Hicks for 9.2 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Rockies position Wynton Bernard in center field on Friday
Colorado Rockies outfielder Wynton Bernard is batting ninth in Friday's lineup against the New York Mets. Bernard will man center field after Garrett Hampson was benched in New York. numberFire's models project Bernard to score 6.7 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,300.
numberfire.com
Yankees' Isiah Kiner-Falefa sitting on Sunday
New York Yankees catcher/infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Kiner-Falefa will move to the bench on Sunday with Aaron Hicks starting in center field. Hicks will bat eighth versus right-hander Adrian Martinez and Oakland. numberFire's models project Hicks for 9.2...
numberfire.com
Kody Clemens starting for Detroit Sunday
The Detroit Tigers listed Kody Clemens as their starter at second base for Sunday's game against the Texas Rangers. Clemens will start at second base and bats eighth against the Rangers Sunday while Zack Short sits the game out. Clemens has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel and is slated for...
numberfire.com
Sandy Leon sitting for Twins Sunday
The Minnesota Twins did not list Sandy Leon in their lineup for Sunday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Leon will sit out Sunday's game while Gary Sanchez takes over at catcher and bats eighth. Our models project Leon to make just 19 more plate appearances this season, with 2...
numberfire.com
Gleyber Torres sitting for New York on Sunday
New York Yankees infielder Gleyber Torres is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Torres will move to the bench on Sunday with Giancarlo Stanton starting at designated hitter. Stanton will bat third versus right-hander Adrian Martinez and Oakland. numberFire's models project Stanton for 14.5...
numberfire.com
Rockies' Sam Hilliard batting seventh on Sunday
Colorado Rockies outfielder Sam Hilliard is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the New York Mets. Hilliard will start in left field on Sunday and bat seventh versus right-hander Max Scherzer and the Mets. Wynton Bernard moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Hilliard for 7.4 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
A.J. Pollock hitting fifth for White Sox on Friday
Chicago White Sox outfielder A.J. Pollock is starting in Friday's lineup against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Pollock will man right field after Gavin Sheets was given the night off in Chicago. numberFire's models project Pollock to score 10.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,500.
numberfire.com
Michael Taylor leading off for Royals on Sunday
Kansas City Royals outfielder Michael Taylor is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the San Diego Padres. Taylor will start in center field on Sunday and bat first versus left-hander Sean Manaea and the Padres. Kyle Isbel returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Taylor for 10.1 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Jason Delay in lineup Friday night for Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Jason Delay is starting Friday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Delay is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Phillies starter Bailey Falter. Our models project Delay for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 6.3...
numberfire.com
Minnesota's Luis Arraez leading off on Saturday
Minnesota Twins infielder Luis Arraez is starting in Saturday's contest against the San Francisco Giants. Arraez will man first base after Jose Miranda was picked as Minnesota's designated hitter and Gary Sanchez was rested. numberFire's models project Arraez to score 11.4 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,300.
numberfire.com
Brett Baty starting for Mets Sunday afternoon
New York Mets infeilder Brett Baty is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Baty is getting the nod at third base, batting eighth in the order versus Rockies starter German Marquez. Our models project Baty for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home rusn, 0.3...
numberfire.com
Marlins' Charles Leblanc batting sixth on Sunday
Miami Marlins infielder Charles Leblanc is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Leblanc will start at second base on Sunday and bat sixth versus left-hander Julio Urias and the Dodgers. Joey Wendle returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Leblanc for 8.6 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Meibrys Viloria catching for Rangers on Sunday
Texas Rangers catcher Meibrys Viloria is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Viloria will catch for right-hander Kohei Arihara on Sunday and bat eighth versus right-hander Drew Hutchison and Detroit. Jonah Heim moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Viloria for 7.8 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Mark Mathias sitting for Rangers on Sunday
Texas Rangers infielder Mark Mathias is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Mathias will move to the bench on Sunday with Brad Miller starting at designated hitter. Miller will bat seventh versus right-hander Drew Hutchison and Detroit. numberFire's models project Miller for 10.6 FanDuel...
