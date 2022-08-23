Read full article on original website
WCJB
Wanted man arrested at Majestic Oaks Apartments
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Ajaquan Walker, 20, at Majestic Oaks Apartments. Yesterday morning someone reported they saw the wanted man. He was wanted for possession of a firearm, child neglect, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. When deputies approached, Walker attempted to flee...
villages-news.com
Villager to lose driver’s license after crash at Lake Sumter Landing
A 63-year-old Villager will lose her driver’s license after a traffic crash at Lake Sumter Landing. Claire Louise Vandenberghe of the Village of Caroline pleaded no contest this past week in Sumter County Court to charges of driving under the influence and resisting arrest. She will lose her driver’s license for six months, has been placed on probation for one year and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.
villages-news.com
Repeat DUI offender sentenced to jail time after crash in The Villages
A repeat drunk driving offender has been sentenced to jail time after a crash earlier this year in The Villages. Robin Rose Sharpe, 58, who lives in the Rail’s End mobile home community in Wildwood, was sentenced to 10 days in jail this past week after pleading no contest to charges of driving under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license suspended. In addition to jail time, she was placed on probation for one year and ordered to perform 100 hours of community service.
WCJB
Gainesville man arrested after trying to pawn stolen electronics
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police officers arrested 23-year-old Michael Redic on Tuesday after he admitted being responsible for a string of burglaries at The Retreat apartment complex. He admitted stealing electronics and backpacks from three different apartments at The Retreat. Two of these incidents happened on Monday and one...
villages-news.com
Trio apprehended in stolen vehicle in Summerfield
Three people were apprehended in a stolen vehicle in Summerfield. Tiffany Marie Sweitzer, 33, of Eustis, was driving the silver Nissan sedan Wednesday night southbound on U.S. Hwy. 441 at SE 132nd Street Road in Summerfield when a check of the vehicle’s license plate revealed it had been reported stolen in Eustis, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. She said she had been allowed to borrow the vehicle, but claimed she did not have enough gasoline to get it back to the owner. Sweitzer, who was arrested earlier this year during a fishing trip, was also driving on a suspended license.
villages-news.com
Villager sentenced to 10 days in jail in golf cart DUI arrest at Morse Gate
A Villager has been sentenced to 10 days in jail as the result of a golf cart drunk driving arrest earlier this year at the Morse Gate. Wayne Vodar, 74, of the Village of Rio Ponderosa, was sentenced this past week in Sumter County Court after pleading no contest to the charge of driving under the influence. In addition to jail time, he will lose his driver’s license for five years and has been placed on probation for 12 months.
villages-news.com
Teen arrested as result of jealousy-fueled brawl at restaurant in The Villages
A teen has been arrested as the result of a jealousy-fueled brawl at a restaurant in The Villages. Alec Pearson O’Rourke, 18, of Fruitland Park, was arrested this past Wednesday after turning himself in at Bob’s 24-Hour Bail Bonds in Bushnell, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
WCJB
Gainesville man arrested for murder during an armed robbery
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers arrested Patrick Watson for acting as the leader of a fatal armed robbery. A GPD incident report says Watson led a team of three others to break into a home to steal valuables on July 29. One member of the group shot one...
villages-news.com
Lady Lake woman arrested with drugs after K-9 alerts on van
A Lady Lake woman was arrested with drugs after a K-9 alerted on a van in which she had been traveling. Heather Marie Senn, 35, of Lady Lake had been traveling in the van with 39-year-old Christopher Smith in the wee hours Friday morning when they were pulled over on State Road 44, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Both were “nervous.” The dog alerted on the van, indicating the likely presence of drugs.
villages-news.com
Lakeside Landings woman facing new charges after accused of harming children
A Lakeside Landings woman is facing new charges after already being accused of harming children in her care. Denisa Seymour, 39, who lives on Admiral Way at the development in Oxford, was arrested in 2021 after an investigation by the Department of Children and Families. The native of Sokolov in the Czech Republic was accused of tormenting the children with a wooden spoon. The exact relationship of the children to Seymour was redacted from the arrest report due to the sensitivity of the case.
fox35orlando.com
Woman dead in suspicious incident in Ormond Beach, police say
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - A woman who reportedly was driving a vehicle seen with a bullet hole in it is dead, and the passenger of the vehicle was taken into custody Friday, according to police. The Ormond Beach Police Department responded to the suspicious incident shortly before 10 a.m. after...
Man found dead in roadway leads to homicide investigation in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. — Police said a man was shot to death in Ocala and now they’re looking for leads in the case. Officers responded to the shooting in the area of NW 21st Court and NW 24th Road shortly after 5 a.m. Saturday. Police said they received a...
Deputies investigating after man found dead inside Marion County home
CITRA, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead inside a home near Citra on Sunday. Deputies said they were called to the home off North East 134th Place after getting a report of an assault. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS...
Florida Sheriff Tells Drug Dealers “Get Out Of Citrus County”
CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. – On Friday detectives from the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Impact Unit (TIU) executed a search warrant at 6959 North Charles Terrace in Hernando, FL. Detectives were aware of ongoing narcotics sales at the residence and conducted an investigation that led
villages-news.com
Homeless man arrested after spotted pushing Walmart shopping cart
A homeless man was arrested after he was spotted pushing a Walmart shopping cart. Joseph Brock Liddle, 31, was pushing the shopping cart at about 3 a.m. Thursday on the sidewalk along U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Hartsock Sawmill Road, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. From the color scheme, it appeared to be a Walmart shopping cart, the officer noted in the report. The shopping cart appeared to be fairly new.
villages-news.com
Georgia man with drugs openly displaying gun arrested at Red Roof Inn in Wildwood
A man found to be in possession of drugs and openly displaying a gun was arrested at the Red Roof Inn in Wildwood. Christopher James Dove, 41, of Covington, Ga. was in the parking lot of the hotel on State Road 44 at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday when he was spotted by a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy. Dove was wearing a bright orange T-shirt that was untucked in the front, but tucked into the back of his pants.
villages-news.com
Ex-employee charged with writing bogus prescriptions lands back behind bars
An employee who was terminated from a medical office in The Villages and later charged with writing bogus prescriptions has landed back behind bars. Lucy Bee Gallentine, 37, of the Villages of Parkwood was being held without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center on a probation violation. Her arrest last month in the prescription fraud case is considered a violation of her probation resulting from a 2020 arrest at a Starbuck’s in The Villages.
Citrus County Chronicle
Ballistics aided local investigators leading up to woman's arrest for detention deputy's murder
Ballistics helped Citrus County Sheriff’s Office detectives link an Ocala woman to the alleged shooting death of an off-duty Marion County Sheriff’s Office detention deputy in a Beverly Hills subdivision. Authorities allege the spent bullet casing found by the body of 31-year-old Cory Schweitzer was fired from a...
villages-news.com
West Palm Beach guest at Waterfront Inn arrested on DUI charge in Cadillac
A West Palm Beach woman staying at the Waterfront Inn at Lake Sumter Landing was arrested on a drunk driving charge after her Cadillac was pulled over for not having its headlights on. Laura Jane Short, 54, was at the wheel of the white Cadillac at about 11:30 p.m. Thursday...
ocala-news.com
Crystal River postal employee sentenced for possessing stolen mail
Senior U.S. District Judge John Antoon II has sentenced a 20-year-old former Crystal River mail carrier for possessing stolen mail. Aleia Deborah Green, of Brooksville, was sentenced to the maximum term of probation – five years – and she was ordered to make full restitution to the 23 victims of her offense, in the amount of $956.53. Green had pleaded guilty on June 1, 2022.
