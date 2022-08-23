ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Vice

Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump

Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
POTUS
AOL Corp

Tucker Carlson cuts into live Biden speech in an attempt to show mental decline but it backfires

On Thursday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson opened the show referencing a recent Politico article highlighting how the Trump administration allegedly pressured the FDA to rush the COVID vaccines. Carlson pretended to blame the former president for any perceived side effects, in this case, mental decline. But Carlson was actually still blaming Democrats for supporting use of the vaccines, and was just trying to push the narrative that President Joe Biden is struggling with his mental state.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims

An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
MILITARY
The Independent

Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson among Fox News stars ordered to give depositions in Dominion defamation suit

Several of Fox News’s top hosts, including Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity, have been called to give depositions in a major defamation suit brought against the network by Dominion Voting Systems.The case revolves around the network’s propagation of false claims and conspiracy theories regarding the 2020 election, and specifically the assertion that Dominion’s voting machines were deliberately compromised in any of various implausible ways in order to rig the election for Joe Biden.As reported by The New York Times, the names ordered to testify in the case include Mr Carlson and Mr Hannity, as well as Judge Jeanine Pirro,...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Judge delays Gov. Kemp's testimony in Georgia election probe

ATLANTA (AP) — A judge ruled Monday that Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp must testify before a special grand jury that’s investigating possible illegal attempts by then-President Donald Trump and others to influence the 2020 election in the state — but not until after the November midterm election. Lawyers for Kemp had argued that immunities related to his position as governor protect him from having to testify. But Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, who’s overseeing the special grand jury, disagreed and said the governor must appear before the panel. But he did agree to a request from Kemp’s...
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Ukraine Launches New Offensive to Claw Back Russian-Held South

A long awaited Ukrainian effort to take back the southern half of the country from Russian occupiers suggests improved confidence in Kyiv as Western aid arrives. In a press conference Monday, spokeswoman Natalia Humeniuk said that Ukrainian forces had struck 10 Russian ammunition dumps in the past week, saying they had “unquestionably weakened the enemy.” Meanwhile, a Russian news agency reported evacuations out of the Russian-annexed Ukrainian city Nova Kahokva after reports of Ukrainian missile strikes in the region, according to Reuters. But the Southern city of Zaporizhzhia has been the real hotbed of the occupation, where the Russian capture of a prominent nuclear power plant and reports of shelling in the area has caused international concerns over another nuclear disaster, reminiscent of the 1986 Chernobyl explosion. A U.N. nuclear watchdog is heading to the area to inspect the reactor sometime this week.Read it at Reuters
POLITICS

